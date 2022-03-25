Vladimir Putin has done what no other person has been able to accomplish: With his brutal invasion of Ukraine, Putin has brought the rest of the world to a moment of moral clarity.
Iliberal, anti-democratic forces have been on the rise in the West over the past two decades. To a frightening extent, we live in a post-truth world where big lies are considered to be truth, conspiracies are rampant and political propaganda has replaced fact-based journalism.
We have deluded ourselves that somehow, we could remain free without democracy and that a strongman ruling with an iron fist is better than the voice of citizens.
But with Putin's invasion, we clearly see what happens when illiberal, anti-democratic forces prevail — people die.
•••
This isn't the first time the West has embraced anti-democratic sentiment.
In the early and mid-1900s, many liberals in the West embraced the rise of communism in the Soviet Union. Left-leaning groups have celebrated various illiberal foreign leaders for decades: Castro, Mugabe, Chavez and other brutal dictators around the world were often celebrated by left-leaning groups in the West. Che Guevara's image became an icon among liberals and the anti-Vietnam War movement of the 1960s flirted with pro-communist sentiment in America.
Today, the illiberal left has mostly abandoned communism, but continues to embrace idealistic nonsense and tactics to limit speech it doesn't like.
On the right, illiberal autocrats have also been cheered by Western groups over the years. The KKK was a native anti-democratic terrorist group dedicated to preserving white power; it was anti-black and anti-Jewish and it dominated some states' politics into the 1920s, including here in Georgia.
In the 1930s, an American Nazi party rose to prominence with parades and training camps for youth. It celebrated Hitler and promoted anti-democratic and anti-Jewish views. A lot of Americans were sympathetic in the 1930s to Hitler and anti-Jewish causes, including men like Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh. It was among these pro-Hitler groups that the slogan "America First" became popular, a slogan that was revived in 2016 during the Trump campaign.
Today, we see the rise of right-wing groups like the Proud Boys, III%, and others that have a mix of agendas — some are focused on white supremacy while others focus on anti-government conspiracy nonsense — but all embrace illiberal, anti-democratic values.
•••
It's been troubling how so many American leaders have flirted with Putin in recent years. The most notable of those is Donald Trump who as president, openly courted Putin's attention and approval. Even now in the shadow of the Ukranian invasion, Trump continues to applaud Putin, calling him a "genius."
According to Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump admired Putin's ability to kill people.
"In my experience with him, he loved the dictators, he loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press,” Grisham said.
You will also recall that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in an effort to extort that nation to give him political dirt on Joe Biden, a move that led to Trump's first impeachment.
And Trump savaged NATO and American allies in Europe, calling for an isolationist America while also courting Putin and other autocrats, including North Korea.
In light of Putin's brutal invasion, Trump's actions are cast in even a harsher light.
Several other GOP leaders have also voiced support or admiration for Putin since the invasion. Tucker Carlson on Fox News continues to spew pro-Putin propaganda. Georgia's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spoke at a white supremacy rally where people cheered Putin's name.
But for the GOP, flirting with Putin is drinking poison. Most Americans and most Republicans don't support Putin, or his violent campaign in Ukraine. A lot of mainstream Republicans have abandoned Trump over the issue and have condemned Putin and the invasion.
•••
Before the invasion, some Americans had drifted off into a kind of political bubble. Some local ministers were calling members of the Supreme Court "Nazis," or ranting about vaccines, or saying Democrats were "evil." Partisan politics had become toxic in the extreme.
Political rhetoric is often over-the-top, but the American right had lost its moral standing in recent years. Everything was a conspiracy and everything was a part of a cultural war. A lot of Republicans even downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump loyalist, a mob that wanted to overthrow a legitimate election with violence. (Have you heard this joke: What's the difference between Republicans and Ukrainians? Ukrainians defend their capitol.)
Maybe now these wayward Americans who were lost in a sea of misinformation can see what evil really is and what strongmen autocrats always do.
•••
Putin has done more than any Western leader to solidify NATO's standing and its role in keeping the peace — and he's managed to unite Americans at a time when we have been politically disjointed. It was Putin, remember, who led the onslaught of misinformation from Russia that flooded the 2016 election. American social media was full of Russian propaganda in 2016, fake Facebook pages and postings. It was effective, but now Putin has undone all of that with the invasion.
For Republicans, Putin's brought on some deep soul-searching. Republicans who echo Trump's amoral love of Putin are in danger of being cast to the dustbin of history. And while he's still a populist icon, Trump's standing is taking a beating within his own party because of his pro-Putin bromance.
Today, we can all see what Putin really is — a thug. Those who embrace him, or make excuses for him, are themselves complicit in his crimes.
As we see images of civilian bodies lying in the streets in Ukraine — of dead women and children — we can't delude ourselves any longer. There are facts and there is truth about what's happening in Ukraine and no amount of Russian-inspired propaganda can cover up that reality.
The moral clarity of what happening in Ukraine should shake us to our core.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.