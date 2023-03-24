During my early childhood, racial segregation was the norm in the South. That was reflected in housing, education and even what water fountains were to be used by Blacks and whites.

The roots of that segregation went back to the era of American slavery and the underlying idea that Blacks were inferior to whites. Even after slavery was ended by the Civil War, that idea persisted deep in the American cultural landscape. And it wasn’t just in the South. Many of the Northern whites who came to the South during reconstruction to teach former slaves did so in part because they, too, thought Blacks were innately inferior.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

