During my early childhood, racial segregation was the norm in the South. That was reflected in housing, education and even what water fountains were to be used by Blacks and whites.
The roots of that segregation went back to the era of American slavery and the underlying idea that Blacks were inferior to whites. Even after slavery was ended by the Civil War, that idea persisted deep in the American cultural landscape. And it wasn’t just in the South. Many of the Northern whites who came to the South during reconstruction to teach former slaves did so in part because they, too, thought Blacks were innately inferior.
It took another 100 years of turmoil for that attitude to begin to change. Even then, some of those who supported the Civil Rights movement for voting rights were reluctant to support greater social and cultural interactions between the two races.
But times change and while the two races aren’t yet fully integrated across all strata of society, there is a slow cultural march in that direction.
I mention all of that because the recent call by right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for a “national divorce” along political lines echoes the idea that people who are different should live apart from each other. In her call, she advocates political segregation based on what political party you favor.
Green’s idea of having red states separate from blue states is nutty. It could never work — and who would decide the fate of purple states like Georgia?
But that idea does reflect a growing reality in the nation where people are increasingly self-segregating based on their political affiliations.
That isn’t 100%, of course, but if you look at voting trends by neighborhood, you don’t see a lot of mixed political results. Those who vote Democratic tend to congregation in certain areas while those who vote GOP also tend to live in close proximity to each other.
That isn’t entirely based on party affiliation, of course. While some new housing developments in Texas reportedly market themselves as being friendly to GOP voters, most of this self-segregation has multiple factors involved.
For one thing, housing prices alone create socio-economic and demographic segregation. Those who can afford to buy an $800,000 house typically have different kinds of jobs, lifestyles and sometimes political outlooks than those who can afford a $200,000 house. Often, education levels are also reflected in that so that people with similar life experiences and jobs plop down in the same neighborhoods.
From there, this demographic segregation spreads outward to the kinds of businesses that locate in a community and to the values and focus its local schools embrace. And to an extent, there is the influence of urban vs. rural that impacts specific lifestyle choices.
And over the last couple of decades, this demographic divide has also come to reflect different political values and choices.
While there has always been a degree of political differences rooted in demographic and socio-economic groups, it wasn’t always so stark. People with varying flavors of political affiliations would still go to church together, socialize together and work together.
Now, however, many people tend to increasingly live in an echo chamber, surrounded by people who believe the same kinds of things they do, including politics. Our neighborhoods, places of worship and employment tend to be a closed-loop of group-think.
College campuses often reflect this where liberal political dogma is reinforced within the overall academic community. On the right, conservative political dogma is often reinforced in evangelical churches which have increasingly woven secular politics into their religious theology.
This political segregation and echo chambers are further reinforced by non-community influences as well. Increasingly, people orient their news sources based more on political commentary than real news. And social media, with its algorithms, feeds people biased, and sometimes misleading, commentary based on a person’s political predisposition.
The result of all this isn’t difficult to see. We’ve become a nation of political silos that have increasingly fractured our political landscape. On both the left and right, adherence to a political dogma has become mandatory least one be ostracized from their friends, neighbors and co-workers.
So when Greene called for a “national divorce” she was, in part, echoing what has already been happening at the grassroots level.
But the problem with this “birds of a feather should flock together” social model is that it would destroy the nation and isn’t sustainable. There would be nothing worse for the social order than to congregate like-minded people all in one place under one government. The result would inevitably become a dictatorship where minority views would be suppressed and dissents to the cultural norms would be persecuted.
Greene is a flake and an embarrassment to Georgia. But she does reflect the extremism in thought that is increasingly taking hold of the GOP where strident voices drown out more thoughtful and moderate voices.
Greene, and those who believe in her whacky political views, should move to Russia if they want to see what happens when single-party rule becomes a national norm.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
