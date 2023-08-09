The long-term impact from the recent Supreme Court decision that effectively ended race-based affirmative action in college admissions has yet to be seen. And I suspect many Americans share my own bifurcated thoughts on the matter.

This issue does not exist in isolation but is part of a multilayered and complex social-political-economic system that dates to the very founding of the nation.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.