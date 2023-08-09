The long-term impact from the recent Supreme Court decision that effectively ended race-based affirmative action in college admissions has yet to be seen. And I suspect many Americans share my own bifurcated thoughts on the matter.
This issue does not exist in isolation but is part of a multilayered and complex social-political-economic system that dates to the very founding of the nation.
Race has forever been a major thread in the nation’s fabric. Even our founding fathers, who were among the wisest group of men ever assembled, couldn’t resolve the issue of race-based slavery, so they kicked that can down the road when they created the U.S. Constitution. The result was that another generation suffered a terrible Civil War that eventually ended slavery, but did nothing to really make the nation blind to color or ethnic backgrounds. Racism and ethnic prejudice have continued to exist in varying forms and fashions even since that war ended.
•••
Affirmative action as a policy in higher education began in the 1960s. It was envisioned as a way to boost the admission of black students, who had historically been denied entrance to the nation’s top colleges.
It was designed, in part, to right a historic wrong. It was also an outgrowth of the popular idea of that era that racial diversity in education would lead to a more racially tolerant society. Proponents of affirmative action also believed that such a policy would also help make up for black students’ having been stuck in lower-quality high schools — integration of public schools was still in its early stages when affirmative action began and many segregated black schools in the South had been underfunded for decades.
The idea behind affirmative action was noble and wasn’t without merit. Despite the success of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, the nation wasn’t going to become colorblind overnight, nor were the complex institutional barriers that had kept blacks as second-class citizens going to go away quickly.
•••
Despite those noble intentions, affirmative action has been controversial from the beginning. Some believed that having race-conscious admission standards did little to create a colorblind society. Others believed it created a different kind of problem by sometimes passing over applicants who had higher academic scores for students who might have scored lower, but who got preference based on the color of their skin — reverse discrimination.
Previous lawsuits since the 1970s had narrowed the use of race in college admissions; now race can no longer be considered.
There are, however, exceptions. The military academies are exempt, something that may soon also be challenged in court.
Not all colleges have used race as a factor in admissions; in fact, some data shows that less than half of all colleges use any kind of race-based affirmative action in admissions.
While opinions on affirmative action have generally split along conservative vs. liberal political lines, that’s not universal. There are some liberals who believe race is a poor measure and that socio-economic status should be more of a factor as a way of bringing in more students from working-class families to colleges.
•••
While the Supreme Court’s ruling is limited to higher education, the same group that led that lawsuit may soon seek a new target — corporate America. Many companies have similar diversity and inclusion programs that echo the same ideas that were found in college affirmative action programs. Those programs could now come under legal challenge.
One wrinkle of that might be to expand the race-based hiring preference challenge to also include gender-based programs. If corporate DEI programs get tossed, among the losers could be women, especially women in white-collar jobs that have historically been male dominated.
•••
But these two focuses — colleges and corporate — are granular and specific. Colleges will no doubt find work-arounds to the Supreme Court ruling and continue to seek out a diversity of students. Ditto for corporate America should future lawsuits successfully strike down their race-based DEI programs.
Still, this controversy is an example of how race continues to be a central theme of the American Experiment. From the nation’s imperfect founding to the Civil War, to the Jim Crow century to the Civil Rights movement to today, race and racial controversy has been a central part of the American experience.
It is true, of course, that historic racial inequalities are less today than a generation ago. Even in my lifetime, racial equality — politically, socially, and economically — has improved. That trend is likely to continue as the nation becomes more diverse. Multiracial families are growing rapidly as old stereotypes fall. Younger people are more tolerant and open to the idea of a diverse society that is more inclusive.
Those trends are encouraging.
•••
Still, there are varying examples that we are still a long way from being a colorblind society. Some communities subtly use zoning regulations to indirectly segregate housing, or to make housing unaccessable for certain socio-economic groups that tend to represent minorities; state governments are meddling in how history is being taught in secondary schools, the result being to water down what students learn about the nation’s tragic, often horrible, racial past; and at the extreme, far-right and neo-Fascist groups are rising to directly attack minorities based on race, religious or gender backgrounds.
The fight over affirmative action policy is just one part of this larger cultural battle, a battle being driven by demographic changes and fueled by political demagogues who seek to exploit and divide the nation as they seek power.
•••
Affirmative action based on race for college admissions was not designed to last forever. It was supposed to be transitory, a short-term solution to help the historically oppressed move into the larger community via better education opportunities. At some point, the dream was that the nation would indeed be mostly colorblind and that equality of opportunity would become a reality in practice and not just theory.
We’re not there yet and the court’s ruling is probably premature.
Still, I doubt that ruling alone will reverse the nation’s slow march toward greater opportunity for racial minorities. Times have changed, society is changing. Legal rulings aren’t going to reverse the demographic tidal wave crashing on the nation’s cultural shores.
