Is Georgia a bad place to live?
That issue zoomed to the top of the political chatter early this week following comments by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams at a rally last weekend.
Speaking to a Democratic group in Gwinnett County, Abrams said this:
“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live." (My emphasis.)
Abrams did continue to give more background to her remarks, saying: "Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”
Despite that, Republicans quickly jumped on Abrams worst state in the country to live remarks. Gov. Brian Kemp slammed her in tweets and in other remarks he made to the media, vowing to put his record against hers in November's General Election.
Abrams later said her comments were articulated "inartfully," but the damage was done. She'd made an unforced error that left her vulnerable — her comments will echo for months to come.
•••
For many politicians, such an "inartful" gaffe would be yesterday's news.
But for Abrams, it was a serious blow.
Democrats in general, and Abrams in particular, are often painted by critics as hating who/where/what they are.
To an extent, that view is rooted in the base of the party, especially the progressive wing, which seeks to highlight all the various social, cultural and political inequities in the nation. No matter how good things are, Democrats often seek to focus on what's wrong. The Democratic spin cycle is almost always downward, a tiring mantra that has turned off many Americans who seek a more balanced portrayal of public life.
Of course, there's a role for such criticism in our society. Somebody has to speak for the weak and the meek, people who lack a strong enough voice to be heard amid the clamor of louder and stronger voices. Giving voice to the voiceless is a noble cause.
But left-leaning Democrats have carried that to the extreme, framing every issue as a struggle between the oppressed and their oppressors. Rather than viewing society as a complex interplay with millions of moving parts and subtle nuances, the progressive movement distills everything into an overly-simplistic formula — if something good happens, it must be because someone was victimized. The view is zero-sum articulated through politics.
Alas, life isn't that simple.
•••
Some of what Abrams said is rooted in valid criticism of the state. In health care, the state does rank low when compared to many other states. U.S. News & World Report ranks Georgia as 43rd in the nation in health care.
Last year, Jack Bernard and Dr. Doug Skelton wrote a column for Georgia Health News that said: "We all love our state, but let’s not continue to deceive ourselves. We can improve, but only by acknowledging our faults. And a poor health care system is on the top of the list."
Bernard and Skelton blame the state's poor health care system on its leaders' failure to expand Medicaid in 2011, something that would have helped poor Georgians have access to better health care.
Abrams is also correct in her criticism of the state's incarceration rate, which is 8th highest in the nation. While the state doesn't have an especially high violent crime rate and ranks relatively low in homicides, it does have a high rate of putting people in prison or jail.
The reason for that isn't a singular problem, but is likely due to the fact that we use the criminal justice system to deal with mental health and substance abuse problems rather than addressing those though other avenues. (If you want to see just just how much of our criminal justice system is connected to mental health and substance abuse, just read this newspaper's crime reporting for a few weeks.)
As for Abrams' comment that wages are in decline in Georgia, I can't find any consistent data to support that. The pandemic did create turmoil in the labor market during 2020-2021, but today it seems as if Georgia's wages are rising rapidly in a bid to hire workers in a tight labor market.
•••
Although Abrams may have been correct in her assessment of Georgia's health care and criminal justice problems, focusing on just those two items to declare Georgia is the "worst" state to live in goes beyond absurd.
Georgia has a lot going for it, as outlined by the 2022 rankings by U.S. News & World Report which ranked the state #17 in the nation for quality of life and #13 for economic opportunity.
That's a far cry from being "worst" in the nation.
As we've seen here in Northeast Georgia, the state's strong job market is bringing new opportunities to a lot of communities. With SK Battery in Commerce, the Rivian truck plant in southern Walton County and the move by Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion plant near Savanah, the state is quickly becoming a major force in the high-tech electric vehicle market.
The state's position as a transportation hub (Atlanta airport, port of Savannah, major interstate system) gives it a strong hand in continuing economic development, as does its location in the Sunbelt with moderate weather most of the year.
•••
Georgia is not, however, a utopia. We do have problems, many of which are linked to deeply-embedded cultural problems that seem to get passed from generation to generation.
Some of those problems are systemic, old notions that have become zombies, dead but undead ideas that no longer have a place in our society. Not all of our problems stem from a lack of government action; some we've created all on our own.
Still, Abrams' comment went way too far and could seriously undermine her candidacy between now and November. If you're running for governor of a state, you don't say that your state is the "worst" place to live. You don't build your candidacy up by tearing down the very thing you are supposed to care most about.
Healthcare, incarceration rates and Abrams' other core issues are worthy of political discussion and debate. They are real problems. But her rhetoric, whatever its intent, went way too far.
That lack of judgement may cost her the election.
(1) comment
Well, I would say if you are white and male then yeah, you are very happy. I don't think women who are regulated to have forced births and are judged for making their own decisions about their lives are very happy. I don't think people in poverty are happy because they cannot receive Medicaid that is FREE to GA and also if you show you EBT card in the grocery line, the comments are disgusting - TRUE STORY. I don't think the African American, Asian or Hispanic communities are happy about the racist hurdles they have to jump through everyday to exist in our state. The epidemic of gun violence posed on women and minorities so white men can own 20 guns they will never use is not appealing AT ALL and has turned out to be very deadly for them. I respect you as a journalist Mike but I don't think you see the BIG PICTURE of racism and oppression that has had negative effects on the people of GA because of the White Male GOP Population that rules this state for decades. What is the worst is they use religion to justify their "rights" to control everyone else which is pathetic because they do not even follow the basics of love and community as Jesus preached. We need men like you to stand up to the men that are causing all the damage on this planet which is 90% of the worlds problems. Will YOU make the commitment to call them out? I hope you do and recruit others to do the same! I wish all the white men Peace and Clarity with a little compassion thrown in. ✌️❤️
