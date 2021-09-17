The recent chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan had a sense of deja vu about it.
Those who remember the fall of Saigon in 1975 no doubt saw the link with the Afghan situation; a city under attack and Americans and their allies attempting to get out in a mad rush.
In 1975, the CIA and other intelligence agencies thought Saigon wouldn't fall for many months; it fell within weeks, just as Kabul did.
There was debate about Vietnam in 1975 on how the evacuate American citizens and allies, a debate that we also saw with Afghanistan; who gets to go, who has to stay?
And then there was the airlift. In 1975, it was the dramatic evacuation by helicopter from the rooftop of the American Embassy; in August 2021, it was the flights from Kabul and the thousands of people attempting to get on a plane.
And in both instances, there was a lack of American troops to secure the area so that an evacuation could be done with less chaos.
All of which says this: American leaders never seem to learn from past mistakes; they make them over and over.
I'm not sure why American military leaders didn't fly in troops to secure the Kabul airport better. Despite some officials claiming that Americans were caught off guard by the rapid Taliban takeover, I'm told by those who are in a position to know that every American commander knew the Afghan army was weak and would fall quickly to the Taliban.
So why didn't we do more to secure a more orderly withdrawal?
We may never know the answer to that. The chaos has quickly become a political sword as a way for Republicans to wound Democrats.
In 1975, it was a Republican president who oversaw the fall of Saigon and the chaos that ensued; today, it was a Democratic president who oversaw the chaos in Kabul.
Ineptness doesn't have a party label.
As you recall, the ill-fated adventure of America in Afghanistan began in chaos, too.
In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 — we just saw the 20th anniversary of that tragic day last weekend — Americans were united in striking back against those who had aided Islamist militants.
And we did, eventually tracking Osama Bin Laden to Pakistan and killing him.
But at what price? Trillions of dollars spent, thousands of lives lost in Afghanistan — for what?
What did America gain in Afghanistan after 20 years of lives lost?
About as much as we did in Vietnam and Iraq, which is to say all three were ill-advised and ill-fated military ventures driven by American hubris.
We Americans like to think that we can impose our cultural, social and political values on other nations. We want to believe that our military might can do more than just wage war, that it can be used for "nation-building."
But it's impossible to help a nation build a civic culture amid its own civil war, which is what defined both Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Short-term, American forces did some good things in both countries. But it was only through military presence and the use of violence that we were able to do that.
In the end, both countries went back into their own version of the dark ages after the American military left.
So did we really accomplish anything, or did we just delay the inevitable?
Maybe the chaos was inevitable.
Obama tried to get out of Afghanistan. Trump tried.
Maybe they delayed because of the chaos that would happen. Doing nothing is sometimes a strategy.
We went in with good intentions, but we couldn't stay there forever. We lost the war the day we started it. There was never going to be a good outcome, only a less-bad one.
It is haunting, however, to think that so many American lives were lost there with seemingly nothing accomplished.
A lot of Americans died in Vietnam in vain. In Iraq. Now Afghanistan.
Will we ever learn?
