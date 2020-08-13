Jackson County's three school systems are doing their best to reopen for class and to create a sense of normalcy amid a time that is anything but normal.
Let's face it, there's a lot of angst among students, parents and school officials about what could happen with the COVID virus as schools reopen. Some students have chosen to stay home and do online classes.
A majority of students, however, are going back to regular in-person classes. That comes with some changes — no large gatherings, lunches in classrooms, social distancing where possible, and a number of other small details that will alter the in-school experience for most children. (Parents, get ready for long delays during school dismissals.)
I'd hate to be an administrator and try to figure all of that out. It's a huge, monumental task. Makes me tired just to think about it.
Sadly, it may all be short-term.
If the COVID virus hangs around as expected, it's only a matter of time until some students and teachers test positive. And given that the virus can be asymptomatic in many people, the actual number of positive people is probably much higher than the official count.
As that happens, school leaders will face some difficult choices — do they shut down a grade, a school, an area, or the entire system?
Much of that will depend on the seriousness of the spread and the medical condition of those who become infected.
Still, I don't see how in-person schooling can last more than a month or so until schools have to revert back to on-line classes. The odds are stacked in favor of the virus, not its victims.
I suspect most school leaders recognize this, too. There are reports that school systems are using this time of in-person classes to prep students so they will be better prepared for online classes if — or when — that becomes necessary.
•••
One of the issues related to all of this will be what to do about school extracurricular activities, such as sports. Can a school be closed, but continue to play sports against other schools?
Technically the answer might be yes, but the real world answer might be no.
The optics of a school closing in-person classes because of COVID, but continuing to play sports, especially contact sports, would be bad. It'd be difficult to justify that kind of scenario. (And if college football is delayed, as is the current discussion, high schools will likely have to delay, too.)
On the other hand, should all extracurricular activities be canceled? FFA? 4-H? Everything?
And even if one school wants to continue with outside activities, other schools may not. What happens as schedules gets scrambled?
•••
All of this points to the fact that the decisions over in-person schooling vs. remote learning have multiple layers.
It's not just about education.
We've seen that in nearby Barrow County where one school board member wanted to institute immediate furloughs of some school personnel after the system decided to open with on-line classes rather than in-person classes. The move caused an uproar.
But it's a legitimate question. If a school does move to remote learning only, what should it do with its non-teaching staff? Should it redeploy people into different jobs to keep everyone employed, or is that a misuse of tax funds to create "make-work" for employees who may not really be needed?
Another financial question is what to do about those extra supplements paid to coaches and student advisers. If a sport or other extracurricular program is canceled, should its leaders continue to get paid extra as though it had not been canceled?
Tough questions for school leaders.
•••
One of the things that local school leaders have done well so far is to be open and transparent about the complexities of reopening in-person classes.
Nobody is guaranteeing safety, or an easy road ahead. They've made it clear they're doing all they can to create a safe environment, but there's only so much any school system can do during a pandemic.
Some school systems in the state have made huge mistakes in reopening. Paulding County made national headlines when its leaders suspended a student who had posted a photo of crowded halls and students not wearing masks. The school was embarrassed by the photo and instead of making corrections, blamed the student (the suspension was later rescinded following an outcry.)
In this kind of environment where people are scared and social media is omnipresent, it's better to be open and honest rather than to attempt to bury bad information. And for God's sake, don't punish students who post embarrassing stuff on social media.
•••
The wearing, or not wearing, of masks continues to also be controversial as schools reopen. The governor has said he won't mandate students wear masks and will leave that decision up to local school systems.
But he feels differently about local cities making that kind of decision. He sued to stop Atlanta, and other cities in the state, from imposing mask mandates.
If local control is good enough for local schools, why isn't it good enough for local cities? There's a disconnect in those two policies. Either you believe in local control, or you don't. Can't have it both ways.
If we're being honest, we know that wearing a mask helps protect everyone's health. Given the danger, school systems should impose mask mandates, just like they do with dress codes.
For a long time, schools have had the power to measure the length of a girl's skirt or shorts and to send her home if it's too far above the knee. Some local schools mandate students wear specific uniforms.
If schools have the authority to enforce those rules, they have the power to mandate students wear a mask.
Nobody ever died from wearing short shorts.
•••
There's a large amount of psychology in all of this. Beyond all the specific, practical questions of schools reopening, there's an undercurrent of group and community psychological strain.
If schools reopen, it provides a sense of assurance that life is "normal" again; that the world isn't as crazy as it has seemed; that there is hope for a return to our daily routines; and that the danger has passed.
Some might say that in reopening schools, we're in group denial about the reality of the pandemic — that reality is telling us we should not create virus hotspots inside school buildings.
Maybe. But the immense economic, social, political and cultural displacement caused by COVID is creating another kind of sickness, too.
Humans like short-term adventures, but we crave long-term normalcy, safety and security.
We don't have that right now and the psychological weight of anxiety is real and wearing. Over an extended period of time, it can leave lasting and unforeseen effects both individually and on our culture as a whole.
What happens when an entire nation suffers from PTSD?
Maybe the reopening of schools is ill-fated and will be short-lived. But if it gives us a little hope for the future and gives us a few weeks of semi-normalcy, then why not give it a whirl?
The COVID virus is dangerous and nobody, even children, are exempt from its effects. It is deadly.
But psychology, our society is becoming a petri dish of anxiety in which dangerous cultural and political diseases could fester.
It's difficult to know today which of those pathogens is worse.
