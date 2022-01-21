I'm a child of Appalachia.
I was born in Rome where both of my parents had deep generational roots in the hills and foothills of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.
We moved when I was young and I grew up mostly in the upper Piedmont region of Northeast Georgia. Some believe that's also part of Appalachia, but it's in a gray zone. While some of the Appalachian culture certainly spilled into the area, it's difficult to think of the area in the same way I think of more rural, rugged and isolated sections of Appalachia further north. (There is no official definition of Appalachia. Some define it by the counties covered by the Appalachian Regional Commission, which was created in 1965 to help lift the area out of poverty. But the ARC region includes areas that today seem far outside the real, historical Appalachia.)
As a region, Appalachia has long been controversial. Some would say it's also been misunderstood by the rest of the nation, having become a caricature in modern culture as the home of backward hillbillies.
To an extent, the critics are right. The entertainment industry, from Lil' Abner and Snuffy Smith comics to TV shows like Hee-Haw, Dukes of Hazard and the Beverly Hillbillies, gave the rest of America a one-dimensional view of the region and portrayed natives as ignorant buffoons.
A darker portrait was also drawn in movies like Deliverance that focused on regional violence.
Those kinds of stereotypes from Appalachia have become ingrained in our national psyche.
Politicians also used Appalachia as a stage for their campaigns.
In 1960, John Kennedy traveled to the region's poorest state, West Virginia. That visit helped him win the Democratic nomination and later, the presidency. As a result, Kennedy increased aid to the poor in the state and set in motion a major expansion of the nation's welfare state. (Kennedy was also influenced by the book, "Night Comes to the Cumberland," which details how coal mining had impacted Eastern Kentucky.)
In 1964, President Johnson did a publicity tour to eastern Kentucky, deep in Central Appalachia, to promote his War on Poverty.
Other politicians have also used Appalachia in their quest for power. That's happening today in a controversial Ohio Senate race that echoes the nation's larger cultural war.
In 2016, J.D. Vance published "Hillbilly Eulogy," a book about his unstable life in Appalachia. Vance later got a law degree and became a very successful investor.
Vance was ripped after his book was published for what many in Appalachia believe was his stereotyping of the region. In one sentence, Vance says: “Many folks talk about working more than they actually work.”
His portrait of the region as harboring lazy, drug-addled people didn't sit well with many Appalachian residents who fired back with essays and books defending the region and its people.
Now, Vance has changed his tone during his Senate campaign; instead of blaming individuals for the region's pathologies, Vance has adopted the idea of class victimhood — that the region (and by extension others in Ohio and across the nation) are victims of big business and big government. Once an anti-Trump voice, Vance has gone full-Trumpian in his campaign, a campaign that has become focused on class and cultural grievances rather than on substantive issues.
Defenders of Appalachia do have a lot to complain about.
The region, especially Central Appalachia, has been raped by mining and logging companies for over 100 years. Mineral wealth was extracted from the region, but the people there were left poor.
Despite that, I find the ingrained defensiveness of some voices in the region troubling.
I subscribe to a lot of blogs that discuss rural issues; many of those are based in Appalachia where rural issues are paramount. While I get a lot of good background from those sites, there is a general tendency for some Appalachian voices to be hyper-defensive. The tone of "outsiders don't understand us" and "we're a victim of outsiders" is common in many of those writings.
Vance may have been wrong to overly-generalize in his book, but that doesn't mean Appalachia doesn't suffer from some cultural pathologies. The opioid crisis in the region may have roots in poverty and exploitation, but an honest look would also have to consider the local culture as a problem, too. Vance wasn't totally wrong.
To an extent, that sense of victimhood extends far beyond Appalachia. Many rural people across the country have a similar sense of being misunderstood and resentful of "the other."
That's especially true here in the South where our culture long wallowed in a post-Civil War victimhood mentality — for 100 years, Southerners blamed Northerners for all the ills in the South; we were strongly averse to looking in the mirror and taking stock of our own self-created problems. It was easier to blame others — outsiders — for our problems than to blame ourselves.
Appalachia isn't just one thing or one place. The Appalachia of eastern Kentucky coal mines is different than the Appalachia of North Georgia or upstate New York. There are cultures and sub-cultures within the larger region.
Much of our traditions are worth worth celebrating. Our art, music and foods are unique and have enriched the nation's larger culture. The region has produced some literary giants, too — Thomas Wolfe, Horace Kephart, Charles Frazier, Harry Caudill, Homer Hickman, Helen Lewis (a Jackson County native), Wendell Berry, Barbara Kingsolver, Byron H. Reese and many, many others.
But for all its accomplishments and rich heritage, Appalachia has also been cursed with a large chip on its shoulder.
Some writers have attributed that attitude to the Scots-Irish heritage that initially settled the mountains of Appalachia. A 2005 book by former Sen. James Webb, "Born Fighting," chronicles the history of the Scots-Irish in Appalachia and how that culture evolved over the years as deeply individualistic and suspicious of government and "elites."
Whatever the cause, we need to confront that regional defensiveness within our own cultural values.
Appalachia has a lot to offer, if only we can move beyond clinging to a misplaced sense of perpetual victimhood.
