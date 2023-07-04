As I sit here in the shadow of July 4th and all the history it represents, I’m conflicted about the current state of this nation and how far it seems removed from the ideals of 1776.

I say conflicted because the nation doesn’t currently face an existential threat from abroad. While there are international bad actors who could threaten our current peace — Russia, China — for the moment, our international conflicts are either by proxy (as with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), or an economic war (as with China).

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

