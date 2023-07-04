As I sit here in the shadow of July 4th and all the history it represents, I’m conflicted about the current state of this nation and how far it seems removed from the ideals of 1776.
I say conflicted because the nation doesn’t currently face an existential threat from abroad. While there are international bad actors who could threaten our current peace — Russia, China — for the moment, our international conflicts are either by proxy (as with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), or an economic war (as with China).
It’s striking how much that has changed over the last two decades. In the aftermath of 9-11 two decades ago, the nation felt that radical Islamists were the biggest threat we faced. At that time, U.S. corporations were still flocking to China and its workforce for cheaper labor and Russia was still on its knees from the dissolution of the Soviet Union a decade earlier.
How times have changed. Today, we rarely hear the phrase “radical Islam” while China and Russia have become bullies on the international stage. Turns out, the violence of 9-11 was a spasm and not a movement that fundamentally threatened the nation.
That brings to question all the American lives lost in the Middle East since 9-11. Did we miscalculate and expend lives for… what? Did any of our military misadventures in the Islamic world really change anything there for the long term?
•••
While the nation is more or less at peace on the international stage, it’s engaged in a heated rhetorical war internally. The ongoing cultural war has increasingly polarized citizens into a tribal mentality — it’s us vs. them.
Some of this dates back to the 1960s with the dramatic changes in American culture that happened in that era. Formal racial segregation ended, women flooded into work spaces that had traditionally been held by men and social mores underwent a major change in many lifestyles.
Those fundamental changes let to various kinds of outbursts and protests. Some became violent in inner cities and on college campuses. Others were more subtle or shallow with changes in music, art, clothing and even hair styles.
But for all the drama of the 1960s and the cultural changes stemming from its social upheavals, a backlash was bound to come. What we see today is, in part, a backlash to the leftward tilt in the nation’s culture since the 1960s.
•••
Many of those cultural changes have been good for the nation. As a nation of immigrants, the broader acceptance of a diverse society has been a boon both economically and socially. While there are still some deep racial disparities, opportunities for black citizens have expanded in education, the workplace and in public office. Gay rights also expanded and reached a new level of acceptance when the public, followed by the Supreme Court, decided to no longer ban gay marriage. And women began to shatter the glass ceiling at many major corporations across the nation as society moved further away from the old notion that women shouldn’t work outside the home, an idea that today seems absurd, but that just a few decades ago was hotly debated.
It’s undeniable that given the cultural trends over the last 50 years, the nation has become more diverse in its attitudes and more tolerant of lifestyle differences than it was in 1970. We ain’t perfect, but we’re a damn sight more accepting and diverse society than we were five decades ago.
•••
Overall, the nation has undeniably become more socially, if not politically, liberal.
One way that happened was the liberal tendency to frame much of its agenda around gender and racial profiles. Although liberal leaders decried profiling by law enforcement, or in the workplace, they adopted stereotype profiling as the crux of their own arguments.
Eventually, early liberal ideology morphed into creating a sense of victimhood for a variety of people it defined as being outside of the traditional “white” mainstream. For many liberals, the world became increasingly defined as the “oppressed” vs. the “oppressor.”
That wasn’t just reflected in politics, but also in various threads of popular culture, from television, movies, music, art and other non-political avenues that adopted, sometimes to an extreme, the liberal notion that everyone is just a member of a group defined by gender, race or sexual identity.
But an individual’s personhood isn’t just defined by those things; the amalgamation of who we are goes far beyond the color of our skin or our gender. And we’re not just impersonal groups, we’re individuals with the ability to define ourselves in complex ways that defy stereotypes, liberal or conservative.
•••
In response to that liberal tilt, conservative citizens felt lost for many years. While conservative politics often ruled the public sphere (think Reagan), that had little impact on the broader cultural landscape that continued to be dominated by liberal values.
But conservative leaders eventually found a way to push deeper into society beyond the ballot box by adopting the same strategy of victimization that liberals had used for decades. Conservative leaders decided to redefine the world with themselves as the victims and liberals as the oppressors.
That gambit worked. Many conservatives, especially in rural areas outside of the more diverse urban centers, bought into the idea that they are the victims of a society that threatens their existence. And like liberal ideology, conservatives began to divide the world by group identity. Some of that was racial, but a lot of it also revolved around lifestyles, religion and tribal politics.
Today, both liberals and conservatives are vying to see which side can play the most victim cards.
When everyone is a victim, is anyone a victim?
•••
While one can find fault with the excesses of liberal cultural identity ideology, extremist on the right have taken that misplaced sense of victimhood into the stratosphere. They promote threats that do not really exist as a way to rally support and raise money and they exaggerate mainstream liberalism as being an existential threat to the nation. It’s warped and perverse, but millions of Americans have bought into that idea.
The result is inane cultural conflicts that have nothing to do with the real world. One example is the Bud Lite controversy about the company’s use of an online transgender spokeswoman in a minor and low-key advertising campaign. The company wanted to promote selling beer to everyone, including to the LGBTQ community. Selling beer is, after all, what Budweiser does.
But the radical right saw that minor transgender spokesperson as a threat and took its manufactured outrage to social media. The result is that Bud Lite sales have tanked and now other major corporations have came under fire for their support of the LGBTQ community.
•••
So this is the new world we live in, a world defined by trumped-up outrage designed to segment the nation into warring tribes. In doing so, groups on both the left and right manufacture or exaggerate perceived cultural threats and solicit support, financial and political, for their cause-of-the-moment.
Lost in all of that are the millions of Americans who reject the extremes and embrace moderation. But moderates no longer have a voice in the nation, a nation founded on the idea that moderation and the rule of law should govern rather than extremism and personalities.
We are, I fear, in the process of rejecting the very ideals our founders talked about 247 years ago: “Life, liberty and the pursuit happiness...”
