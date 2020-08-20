Rep. Tommy Benton is an embarrassment to Jackson County.
That's about the best thing one can say following Benton's derogatory comments about a black man.
For those who haven't followed the story, Benton got on a local radio talk show program last week and disparaged the late Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights era.
“John Lewis — His only claim to fame was that he got conked on the head at the [Edmund] Pettus bridge," Benton said. "And he has milked that for 50 years — or he milked it for 50 years.”
Ugh.
Some people have taken to Facebook to defend Benton, saying he has the right to free speech and that it's "just the media" making him look bad.
Nope. Benton said what he said with no help from "the media." Nobody put words into his mouth. Nobody made him say something indecent about a man who has just died, a man who is widely respected across the nation and around the world.
Benton created this s***storm all by himself.
Benton does have the right of free speech, of course. He can say whatever he wants.
But Benton's an elected public official and when he makes dumb comments, other people also have the right of free speech to call him out.
And many have.
•••
Among those who have ripped Benton for his comments are leaders of the state's Republican Party — Benton's own party.
Georgia Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston removed Benton from the chairmanship of the state retirement committee last week when he heard about Benton's comments.
“The comments made by Representative Benton are offensive and disgusting," the speaker said.
It's the second time the speaker has removed Benton from a committee leadership position. He yanked Benton from a chairmanship in 2017, and removed him from a study committee, after the Jackson County representative circulated information to other legislators that argued slavery wasn't the real cause of the Civil War.
It's not clear, but Benton's being booted off as a legislative committee chairman twice may be a new Georgia record.
Now that's something to put on your political resume.
•••
None of this is shocking to those who've followed Benton's lackluster legislative career.
Although he's been in the legislature for 15 years and is one of the longest-serving members of the state House, he's failed to reach any level of real responsibility. Younger legislators with less seniority have bypassed him over and over.
That's because many of his peers consider him to be a little, well, single-minded.
It's not that Benton has crazy views on most public policies. Overall, Benton's political views are rather moderate compared to many of his firebrand, right-wing GOP colleagues.
Except for one thing: He's obsessed with re-fighting the Civil War, or as he might call it, the War of Northern Aggression.
Benton has embraced the Myth of the Lost Cause — that the South was right in the Civil War — and used his public position in an attempt to further his neo-Confederate causes.
Benton believes that slavery didn't cause the Civil War, that the South was invaded by the North illegally, that the cause of the Confederacy was just as valid as the cause of the American Revolution, that the KKK wasn't such a bad group, and on and on.
In taking those positions as an elected public official — using his public platform to spread the Lost Cause propaganda — he has given succor to the theology of white supremacy.
Benton may not be a racist — we don't know what's in his heart — but his yapping has helped embolden those who are.
All of that marks Benton as a political hot commodity. Not even the Republican Party wants to be associated with his views on the Confederacy, fearing it makes the party look backwards and redneck.
They're right. And it's because of those views Benton has been kept on the back bench in the state legislature despite his seniority.
•••
To understand the full context of Benton's ugly remarks last week about Rep. Lewis, you have listen to the entire dialogue.
Benton's comments came on a WJJC radio talk show hosted by former Jackson County GOP leader Ron Johnson. WJJC's Craig Fischer was also on the show with Benton and Johnson. (WJJC airs a number of local and national "conservative" talk shows and Fischer is on the executive board of the local GOP. Don't look for diversity of thought on WJJC.)
To get an idea of the show's tone, imagine putting a microphone in a bar and listening as three guys try to out-trash-talk each other about politics. It's more like a rollicking Three Stooges ramble than a serious discussion about public policy issues.
This particular discussion was an hour-long diatribe of political BS infused with racially-tinged comments.
"African-Americans, or Blacks, or person of color — or whatever they want to refer to themselves today...", Fischer said dismissively at one point.
In a discussion about the "Gone with the Wind" movie (yes, that was brought up too), someone in the background said it wasn't politically correct to describe the movie as being "color-enhanced."
"Can't say that any more," Johnson said sarcastically.
"Cinematically-enhanced," offered Fischer, laughing. "Pigmatation-enhanced."
"There you go," laughed Johnson.
Benton then jumped into the fray and took a few shots at CNN and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, pronouncing her name two different ways to parrot a Fox News commentary about how her name should be pronounced.
Benton then said that "poor ole Joe (Biden) doesn't stand a chance."
"They'll invoke the 25th Amendment and have him out of office in 60 days..." Benton said.
Johnson offered: "Kamala Harris will be standing up there, 'I'm the new president!'"
Fischer then again openly injected race into the discussion.
"She will be the first female president, but we're still looking for a person of color or black person as president...," Fischer said mockingly, an obvious racial slap at both former president Obama and Harris, both of whom are of mixed-race heritage.
There's a lot of other nutty stuff said during the show, but you get the drift.
•••
All of those comments preceded Benton's attempted take-down of Lewis.
Benton began his infamous diatribe by suggesting Lewis really hadn't been a good Congressman.
"I have never read a significant piece of legislation that passed with his name on it," Benton said of Lewis' Congressional record.
The comment came as Benton defended keeping the Alexander Stephens' statue in the Congressional building rather than replacing it with a statue of Lewis, as has been suggested. (Stephens was the vice president of the Confederacy who defended slavery in his famous "Cornorstone speech" of 1861. Stephens said of the Confederacy's basis: "(The) cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.")
It was after that Benton said Lewis' fame came from "getting conked on head" and "milked that for 50 years."
Both Johnson and Fischer agreed.
"Yep," they said almost in unison.
It's an old trope. In an effort to discredit black leaders of the Civil Rights era, some white leaders have long suggested Lewis and others "milked" their Civil Rights fame for personal gain by playing "the victim."
Benton was saying that Lewis didn't deserve his esteemed position in life, a racist view often used against successful black men and women by jealous white men.
Regardless, Lewis had just died and was barely in the ground when Benton made his ugly comments.
That says more about Benton's character than it does Lewis'.
•••
And Benton's commentary was wrong.
Lewis wasn't "conked" on the head — he was beaten by a state police force in 1965 for attempting to peacefully march. He suffered a fractured skull in the beating. The photos of that incident were published all across the country and helped change the debate over the 1965 Civil Rights Act.
And it wasn't the only time Lewis was beaten in the Civil Rights era. He was attacked by a white mob in South Carolina in 1961 during the Freedom Bus Rides. The reason? He had attempted to go into a "whites only" bathroom.
But Lewis wasn't just famous for being beaten. He was arrested 40 times during the Civil Rights era for challenging Jim Crow laws. He stood with courage at a time when black people were killed for daring to challenge white authority.
And Lewis was the youngest speaker during the famous 1963 March on Washington during which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.
It was only after all of that Lewis was elected to Congress and spent three decades representing Georgia in Washington, D.C. where he was respected by whites and blacks, Republicans and Democrats. Even those who didn't agree with his position on policy respected John Lewis' humanity and decency.
•••
But Benton's comments beg this question: What has Tommy Benton ever done that remotely compares to Lewis' record?
What "significant" legislation has Benton ever gotten passed in Georgia?
What has Benton ever done to stand for justice and oppose injustice?
What ethical or moral leadership has Tommy Benton ever stood for?
When has Benton ever shown personal courage in the face of adversity?
In 50 years, John Lewis will still be remembered for his courage, decency and humanity.
Who will remember Tommy Benton?
•••
This isn't the first time Benton has sought to discredit a black leader from the Civil Rights era.
He was one of less than a handful of legislators who opposed putting a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the state capitol grounds.
Benton referred indirectly to that statue during his comments on the radio show last week, saying that if Democrats ever get control of the state legislature, they will have all the statues removed from the state capitol "except one," meaning the one of MLK.
Benton apparently can't stand the idea that a black man's statue is on the same ground as the statues of his Confederate heroes, or could be in the halls of Congress instead of a Confederate hero.
It's difficult to tell if Benton is blinded by his idolization of the Confederacy, or if he's just another bigot from the backwoods.
Regardless, Benton has "milked" the warped ideals of the Lost Cause and based his entire political career on that premise. He hasn't represented Jackson County, he's represented Tommy Benton, victim of an oppressive Yankee world.
Mr. Benton, the South lost the Civil War. It's time to stop fighting and move on.
•••
All of this is embarrassing to Jackson County across the state. Benton has become the face of the county and not in a good way.
But we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We keep sending him back to the legislature, time after time, despite knowing that he's not representing the larger interests of Jackson County.
One year ago, the small town of Hoschton was embroiled in a racial uproar over racially-charged words spoken by the mayor and a council member.
One of those who spoke out in public against the bigotry in Hoschton and called for the mayor and councilman to resign was Ron Johnson, the same Ron Johnson who hosted Tommy Benton on that talk show last week.
Yet Johnson didn't call Benton out for his ugly screed against John Lewis; in fact, he nodded his assent by agreeing with Benton on the air.
When it counted, Johnson, a native New Yorker, failed to stand up for decency this time.
Will we all stand by silent, too?
