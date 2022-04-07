I had just graduate from UGA in 1980 when the school's football team rolled to its first national championship.
That 1980 team was led by Herschel Walker, the best running back I've ever seen. He was a legend then and remains a legend today.
But that legacy is being tarnished by Walker's jump into politics and his bromance with Donald Trump.
It seems that like Trump, Walker's political career is being fueled by a cult of celebrity. And like Trump, Walker appears to be a prolific liar.
•••
To a large extent, everyone is using everyone in that relationship.
Walker is using Trump's coattails to ride along the political highway, a road he has never traveled before.
The GOP (one faction of it) is using Walker as a race-based straw man to say, "Hey, look, we support black candidates too!" Some in the GOP seem to think that because Walker is black, he is suited to take on incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also black.
And Trump is using Walker as a weapon to wage war on Georgia, a state he hates following its key role in his 2020 defeat. (Yes, Trump did actually lose Georgia. Despite the fact that some in the GOP believe the 2020 election was "stolen," it wasn't. Trump lost. Period. End of discussion.)
But all the celebrity amid political pimping has a price, one that may cost the GOP next November.
•••
When Trump came to Banks Crossing for his recent "Save America" rally, he did so as part of a national tour to promote "his" favored candidates.
In Georgia, he's promoting not just Walker, but also David Perdue to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp and a handful of other Georgia fruitcakes: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice and Andrew Clyde. (All three are incumbent members of Congress and it's difficult to discern which is the most flakey. Hice, for example, is running for secretary of state and vows to negate the state's 2020 election results if he's elected, something he would have no power to do.)
Rather than "save America," Trump is trying to set it on fire. His handpicked candidates are nothing more than sycophants who are part of the Trumpian cult, a cult where truth has been sacrificed on an alter of propaganda. In Trump-world, lies are the main currency.
Trump's support for Perdue is nothing more than an expression of his outrage at Gov. Kemp who refused to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Kemp had no power to overturn any election and refused to bow to Trump's demands to illegally do so. Perdue is payback.
•••
To many locals, Trump's coming to Banks Crossing and supporting Walker was a little stinging. That rally site is just a few miles from the home of Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, who is also running for the GOP Senate nomination. Trump's promoting Walker in Black's back yard was cringeworthy for many in the area who realized the disconnect.
Black has long been a GOP stalwart as commissioner of agriculture. He's played the game, carried the GOP ball and paid his dues. Whether you agree with his political views or not, he's not nuts. In fact, a GPB story last year noted that Black is "one of the most popular politicians in Georgia."
Although Black has the institutional GOP establishment mostly behind him, the Trump train is working hard to carry Walker to the goal line. A recent poll showed that in the GOP primary coming up in May, Walker leads Black by almost 60 points.
That has scared a lot of traditional Republicans who see Walker as a losing horse to ride in the long run .
•••
The reason for that is that despite his celebrity, Walker has baggage.
For one thing, he's a liar. He claimed to have graduated in the top 1% at UGA, but in fact, he never graduated at all. He also claimed to have been the valedictorian at his high school, but there's no evidence of that.
And according to a scathing 2021 AP story, Walker also exaggerated his business dealings and faced criticism as being difficult to deal with from business associates.
Walker is also not a Georgia resident, having lived in Texas for many years, something that should be a factor, but apparently isn't.
But the biggest problem may be allegations from Walker's ex-wife about an abusive relationship. She divorced him in 2001 citing the abuse.
Walker has admitted to having some mental health issues, something he discussed in a 2008 book where he said he'd been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. (Walker's UGA coach Vince Dooley told a joke at a civic club meeting in Commerce many years ago about Walker's multiple personalities, saying he never knew about that and that the only personality he wanted to see was the one that carried the football down the field.)
Nobody wants to make light of legitimate mental illness problems, but given Walker's exaggerations in other areas of his life, you have to wonder if his depiction is totally true, or just an excuse for bad behavior.
•••
Some Republicans are concerned that all Walker's baggage will become weaponized in November's General Election as Warnock pounds Walker with the allegations. That may not matter to diehard GOP voters, but it could tip the balance with independent and suburban voters.
Gary Black is counting on that concern as he hopes to overcome Walker's huge lead by raising the issue of Walker's longer-term viability as a candidate.
But for Black, that's an uphill battle. No matter how dedicated he's been to the party over the years, or how popular he's become, Black doesn't have one thing that Walker does have — a cult of celebrity.
•••
As we saw in 2016, being a celebrity in American culture is far more important than having ability.
Trump was elected not because of his political experience (he had none) or his mental agility (he has none) or his ethical standards (he's morally bankrupt); Trump was elected because he was a pop culture and TV celebrity. People bought his schtick; it was all BS, but people loved it anyway.
From that celebrity, Trump created a cult following that grew into a complex mix embracing cultural victimhood, racial grievances, and alt-right conspiracies — all fueled by propaganda on social media. All of that fused in 2020 with Trump's Big Lie that the election was stolen, a narrative that neatly fit into his and his follower's sense of victimhood.
Like Trump, Walker has no experience in politics, has questionable business dealings and his ethical standards are suspect.
A couple of decades ago, all of that would have immediately disqualified Walker from any serious political aspirations — today, Trumpian culture celebrates it and embraces it.
Trump's endorsement of Walker may indeed carry the former football player to the goal line in May.
And that would be a shame. Gary Black deserves the GOP nomination, given his long record of public service.
But that doesn't matter in a world where many Republicans now bow down to worship celebrities and ignore actual competence.
