Let's talk about food.
While the world is being ripped apart with violence, threats of violence and political schisms, everyone can agree on one thing — we all have to have food to live.
But food is more than just about survival, at least in today's world. It's an expression of culture, of tradition and at its highest form, an expression of love.
During this time of year amid the holidays, food takes on a key role in our lives. Family gatherings are centered around food and the traditions they flavor.
If wine and whiskey are social lubricants, food is a glue that binds us all together.
•••
We all have food memories from our childhood.
My grandmother lived with us growing up and I can still taste her cracklin' cornbread slathered with lots of butter.
When I was fairly young, my other grandmother would sometimes cook up a mess of quail that had been shot by my father and his brothers, who had spent the day hunting on the backside of the mountain behind Berry College in Rome. Her pan-roasted quail with biscuits and gravy are now only a memory, but one that lingers.
And while I'm not a cook, my wife Alex is a great cook. I believe she was a chef at a famous restaurant in a previous life. This time of year as the weather gets colder, her savory soups and stews are works of art.
•••
Yes, food can be a work of art, just like a painting or a sculpture.
In some instances, the food elevates the atmosphere while other times, the atmosphere elevates the food.
Several years ago around Christmas, we spent a few days in Asheville, N.C. One morning, we drove along the French Broad River to escape our B&B confines (just ask Alex if you want a funny story about the B&B owner "Tom the Terrible") to the hamlet of Marshall, population of around 800. We decided to eat an impromptu brunch at The Sweet Monkey, an eclectic restaurant on the small town's mainstreet.
We didn't know the restaurant and only stopped there because we were hungry and we saw it on the street. But I swear, they made the best shrimp and grits I've ever had anywhere. (According to their website, they do all kinds of special events and catering, including whole-hog roasts. Wish we lived closer!)
Probably the best meal Alex and I ever had was a few years ago during a trip to Morocco, a small country along the coast of North Africa. We were visiting in the town of Fez and staying at a Moroccan riad, a traditional house built around an open courtyard. Most riads have a fountain in the courtyard and the entire place is decorated with elaborate tile — it's like staying at a B&B in a fairy tale from the Arabian Nights.
Just before dinner one night, the power went out at the riad and we were concerned about being able to eat supper there.
Apparently, power outages are common in Fez, so the riad staff lit dozens of candles in the courtyard for light and cooked a traditional chicken tagine meal on a gas or wood stove in the back. We sat at a small table in the courtyard amid the candles and ate the best meal we've ever had anywhere in the world.
•••
I've learned over the years that one of the keys to a great meal is in how the chef seasons the food.
I'm terrible at it. I have no sense of what seasoning to use or how much.
Sometimes, the seasoning makes the meal. The tagine chicken mentioned above is done with a blend of various Moroccan spices, a sweet-savory mix that is unique to that country.
I struggle with salt and pepper while Alex is a pro, knowing just how to season a dish with a "pinch" of this or that spice. The result of how spices blend and bring out flavors is an art more than a science.
•••
Cooking here in the South has its own traditions. There are hundreds, probably thousands, of cookbooks dedicated to the various flavors of Southern cooking. We have everything from the refined coastal dishes of Charleston-Savannah to the myriad of BBQ sauces found in Alabama and North Georgia to the soul food of Atlanta to the Creole food of New Orleans.
Other areas of the country also have their food traditions. In Maine, fresh oysters are a meal in themselves. We learned last summer how to crack open fresh oysters on an oyster farm (yes, they farm oysters) along the Damariscotta River. It turns out that oysters carry the taste of where they're grown and harvested. The best oysters come from clean, colder waters where there is the right amount of nutrients to feed them.
•••
Various foods have long served to bring cultures together, too.
The Commerce School System recently had a multi-cultural event that was mostly built around the food of countries from around the world.
Believe it or not, there was a time when there were no local Mexican restaurants in our area. The growth of Hispanic restaurants (and foods in grocery stores) over the last 40 years has deeply influenced American cuisine, and in the process, brought cultures together.
The same can be said for Asian food, too. Chinese food here in the South was almost unheard of 40 years ago; today, it's common in every small town. Now, additional Asian restaurants are coming from Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, adding new flavors and bringing new cultural experiences. (Many of the world's top foods come from Asia.)
You can go anywhere in the world and quickly find a McDonalds, Burger King or a Starbucks, so we, too, export American food and culture to other countries.
But I find those big brand chain foods to be both bland and culturally shallow. Why would you want to go to Starbucks in a country that has its own coffee traditions to experience?
•••
In a way, the internationalization of foods reflects the larger global economy we all live in. While "globalization" has become a political boogyman, the truth is the world is interconnected today more than it has ever been. Isolationism is impossible.
In a symbolic way, we are all sitting at a great table, sharing food and stories of our lives. One of the most famous meals is, of course, the Last Supper where bread and wine were shared to create a religious symbolism that carries on in church communions today. The symbolism of breaking bread together transcends the religious meaning, too. Fundamentally, we are all one people.
Food also reflects a culture's history. In Italy, various kinds of pasta meals reflect that country's different growing regions and how the different classes of people developed their meals. Some of the best Italian foods we have today are rooted in what began as peasant food of the poor.
In some countries, eating 12 grapes on New Year's Day is supposed to bring good fortune in the new year. Here in the South, we have our own New Year's Day meal of greens (to bring money in the new year), black-eyed peas with a penny in the bowl to bring good luck, along with ham and cornbread.
•••
Several years ago on our honeymoon, Alex and I sat at a crowded table on New Year's Eve in a grand ballroom of a hotel in Agra, India. The buffet food tables were massive, overflowing with all kinds of traditional and modern Indian foods.
Our table was a cosmopolitan slice of the world — there were people from Germany, Thailand and other far-flung areas of the world — all eating and sharing a meal together in celebration of the New Year.
It was food that brought us together, however briefly it might have been.
And people blended together — families or strangers alike — are like the spices in our foods, bringing out a richness in our culture that moves us forward as human beings.
We break bread together not just for our stomachs, but also for our souls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.