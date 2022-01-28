Jackson County wasn't always the booming community it is today.
Back in the 1960s and 1970s, it was a backwater. Development was something that happened elsewhere, but not in Jackson County. It was big news when Standard-Coosa-Thacher opened its mill in Jefferson in the mid-1960s (it's now Buhler Yarns.) At that time, textile mills were just about the only major industries in the area. Roper Pump in Commerce was one of the few the only non-textile manufacturing industries in the county at the time (dating back to the 1950s.)
That began to change in the 1970s. In 1972, Baker & Taylor opened its book distribution center in Commerce. But it wasn't an easy task.
The firm surveyed the area and at first, decided to not locate in Commerce due to a lack of labor. My dad, who was publisher of The Jackson Herald at the time, and other local civic leaders got together and did their own door-to-door survey. Those results convinced the company that there was enough workers in the area and the firm subsequently located in Commerce.
It was also during that time that the beginnings of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce were formed. At various times over the decades, Jefferson and Commerce had city chambers or similar business organizations, but there had not been a county-wide business group before that. To a large extent, the Commerce Kiwanis Club was the de facto but unofficial business organization in that community.
It was from that civic organization that many of the early chamber leaders were drawn — Dr. Joe Griffeth, Dr. Jack Shirley and others saw the need for a strong county-wide business focus. Creating jobs was a huge need back then as the county had a huge brain-drain of young people fleeing the area after high school due to a lack of opportunity locally.
It was common in that era for local civic groups to fill-in as the voice of the business community. In addition to the Commerce Kiwanis Club, Jacyees in both Commerce and Jefferson were active in local politics, calling for various kinds of improvements in the county.
•••
In was in this time, the early 1970s, that Jackson County created its chamber of commerce. By 1974, the chamber was operating on a part-time basis with Charles Dawson serving as president. That year, the chamber publicly endorsed the idea of the county adopting subdivision and zoning ordinances, something that the county didn't have at the time. The chamber was also instrumental in the creation of Hurricane Shoals Park that year.
But creating a chamber wasn't easy. Rivalry between Jefferson and Commerce was intense and there wasn't much trust between the political leadership, something that continued to exist for many decades. For one thing, Commerce leaders often believed that the chamber favored Jefferson and didn't push enough new business into Commerce.
Despite that, the county's business leadership pushed the political bickering aside and forged ahead, endorsing various causes and helping to set the framework for the county's long-term development. Among other things, it was the support from the chamber that helped get the IDA and county water authorities created.
Those who helped start the chamber in the early 1970s — most are now gone — would be shocked to see what the area looks like today. Braselton was off the map at the time, not much of a player in county development issues; nobody thought that the West Jackson Area would grow as it has with both businesses and housing.
Jefferson's industrial growth has been stunning and the SK deal in Commerce has put the entire area on the development map.
In 1971, all of that was just a pipe dream.
•••
The chamber didn't do all of that by itself, of course, but it has led the county in some other important ways beyond development. From the start, the chamber has been more forward-thinking and progressive than the local political culture has been.
If you look at the chamber board, it has always been a diverse group geographically, politically, racially and in gender. From the start, the chamber included women in its leadership corp, far more so than many local institutions have done. It was only in the mid to late 1980s that local civic clubs allowed women to join and even then, there was a lot of pushback by some male traditionalists.
It did take a while for the chamber to have its first female chairman — Beverly Guthrie in 2005 — but today, the board is about half women. Tricia Massey will become the fourth female chairman next year.
While some political entities in the county have been fairly progressive in gender leadership, others continue to lag. There have only been two female county commissioners and the county planning commission is all male.
When you think about that, it's kinda strange. All five county constitutional officers are female, a rarity in Georgia, and many county department heads are female. I'm not sure why women have not been as active for elective office at the county level. Local towns have done better over the years with female mayors and city council members.
The county's minority population is small — around 7% black and 9% Hispanic. Black representation on the chamber is strong, but Hispanic representation is lacking, perhaps because there aren't many Hispanic-owned businesses in the county today.
Still, overall the chamber has done a better job of having a diverse leadership team than a lot of other institutions in the county. It's obvious that even as the nation's political culture is polarizing into narrow camps, the local chamber has managed to keep its leadership team under a big tent.
•••
One of the major things the chamber has accomplished over the decades has been to bring together people from all over the community who might otherwise have never met.
Jackson County is large geographically and has splintered areas of interest with nine incorporated towns and three school systems. Outside of the chamber, there really isn't any institution that is open to everyone and that serves as a central focus in the county.
That was one of the goals when the chamber was created in the early 1970s. A fractured county leadership had left the county rife with corruption. Organized crime surged in the 1950s and 1960s, due in part to the inability — or unwillingness — of citizens to demand a change. The local newspapers, some civic clubs and a few ministers called for change, but they were lonely voices in a wilderness.
In that void, the chamber became a powerful political and community voice. You don't see the organization jump too deep into local political waters today, but at one time, it was about the only broad county organization that had the courage to call for change.
It wasn't always successful. Many of those involved in the chamber pushed for the county's three school systems to merge, but that never happened.
Still, the chamber had a huge, positive impact on the county's political establishment. While the county has seen some bad government officials over the past 40 years, for the most part, Jackson has better-than-average leadership.
That's due in part to the role the chamber has had in grooming new leaders and in helping hold local governments accountable.
We often focus a lot on the political culture in the community and on what local political leaders say and do. We forget sometimes that non-governmental organizations also play a role in the success of a community.
The chamber is one of those groups and deserves a kudos for what is has done, and continues to do, for Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.