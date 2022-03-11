What the hell is wrong with Rep. Andrew Clyde?
The Jackson Countian currently represents Georgia's 9th Congressional District, which covers much of Northeast Georgia.
Last week, Clyde was one of only three members of Congress to vote against a federal anti-lynching bill. The bill passed the U.S. Senate this week in a rare unanimous vote to be come law.
It's a historic moment given that efforts to pass a federal anti-lynching law date back over 100 years.
Clyde's vote against the anti-lynching bill is another embarrassment for the people of the 9th District.
Clyde earlier embarrassed us when he compared the rioters of Jan. 6 in the U.S. Capitol to "tourists" and voted against a bill honoring the Capitol police officers who helped defend the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. He also got fined thousands of dollars for refusing to wear a face mask on the House floor and for refusing to go through a metal detector in the Capitol.
To be polite, Clyde is a demagogue who panders to the base emotions of his far-right constituents. He fans the flame of anti-government sentiment and seethes with vitriol for anyone who dares disagree with him.
Clyde's only saving grace is that Georgia has another member of Congress that's nuttier than he is — Rep. Marjorie Greene of the 14th District, a flakey conspiracy-monger who recently spoke at a white supremacists rally, much to the embarrassment of the GOP leadership.
Efforts to have a federal anti-lynching law go way back to the late 1800s when the lynching of blacks became all too common. With the resurgence of the KKK in the early 1900s, lynchings became common in the South and in border states as the culture of white supremacy felt threatened.
Although some white leaders spoke against lynchings, there was seldom much prosecution of those responsible for the violence. That was the idea behind a federal anti-lynching law so the federal government could step in where state governments failed.
But like many aspects of federalization in the 1900s, anti-lynching laws failed. Southern lawmakers were opposed to federal intervention in state legal matters, claiming "states rights" would be violated. That, and the dominance of white supremacy, killed all anti-lynching efforts.
Still, efforts to pass a federal anti-lynching law had an impact in the South. By the 1940s, state governments began to deal with lynchings more seriously in an effort to make a federal law unnecessary and to respond to public pressure where attitudes about race were changing. Moderate white Southerners had come to abhor KKK violence and lynchings since they made the South look like backward hicks.
With the passage of Civil Rights legislation in the mid-1960s, the decline of lynchings and better prosecution of racial violence, the need for a federal law became less urgent.
If states are now prosecuting racial violence better, then why was the passage of the current federal anti-lynching law needed?
According to Clyde, a federal law isn't needed because killing someone would be prosecuted as murder.
"Lynching is an evil act of violence that is already against the law at the federal level — it is first-degree murder," said Clyde. "Simply put, we do not need another duplicative federal law. Carving out a separate distinction for lynching may be symbolic, but it falsely suggests that individuals who commit, or attempt to commit, a lynching do not already face criminal charges and consequences."
Clyde is correct that the new federal anti-lynching law is largely symbolic, but that's the point.
Lynching is itself more than just "murder" in the conventional sense. It is an act of terrorism designed not to just punish and kill an individual, but to also send a message to others, especially minorities.
The lynchings of the early 1900s were meant to intimidate blacks (and whites who supported black civil rights) against challenging the social hierarchy of white supremacy. When a black man was lynched, it wasn't just a killing, it was a public display. Sometimes, the victim was burned alive; other times, the victim was hung, then shot multiple times by bystanders in the crowd. That was what happened when a black man was hung from a tree in front of the Banks County Courthouse in 1898; his body was riddled with bullets by the crowd.
Lynchings were designed to have an impact far beyond just the killing of one person; they were designed to suppress further challenges to the ruling status quo.
In that light, lynchings were a symbolic act. Likewise, the passage of a federal anti-lynching law is a symbolic act designed to send a message — that is, violence rooted in racial animosity won't be tolerated.
The truth is, Clyde's vote against the anti-lynching law was just symbolic on his part. He knew the legislation would pass, making his "no" vote meaningless.
So why did he go against the grain, even his own party leadership, to vote against it?
Because it's election year and Clyde wanted to send a symbolic message to his largely-white district that he doesn't support anything that remotely smacks of racial justice.
To a large part of Clyde's district, the BLM movement and all the attention given to the George Floyd and other high-profile racial deaths has generated a backlash. There's a widespread belief in much of his district that being sensitive to racial justice issues is the same thing as being "woke," a phrase that is anathema to many white voters in Clyde's district.
Clyde doesn't want to be viewed as being "woke," or concerned with racial justice issues. His vote against the anti-lynching bill is a nod to that sentiment, his way of reassuring his conservative constituents that he ain't one of them sissy "woke" politicians who gives a damn.
Clyde is on the wrong side of history in all of this. If he's remembered at all in the future, it will be for his boot-licking of the anti-government right.
He represents the worst of American political culture, not what's best.
