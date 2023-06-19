The murder of Calvin Varnum at Hardees in downtown Commerce shocked the entire community. Varnum was gunned down while standing outside the restaurant early on a Sunday morning as his assailant unloaded a piston into him, splattering the side of Hardees with a barrage of bullets. Inside, patrons, including several kids, dove for cover as bullets came through the glass.

In the weeks since that murder, an uproar has ensued: Why was Xavier Clark, the man accused of gunning down Varnum, even on the streets of Commerce? Clark had a criminal history that included violence — so why was he not in jail?

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

