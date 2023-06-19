The murder of Calvin Varnum at Hardees in downtown Commerce shocked the entire community. Varnum was gunned down while standing outside the restaurant early on a Sunday morning as his assailant unloaded a piston into him, splattering the side of Hardees with a barrage of bullets. Inside, patrons, including several kids, dove for cover as bullets came through the glass.
In the weeks since that murder, an uproar has ensued: Why was Xavier Clark, the man accused of gunning down Varnum, even on the streets of Commerce? Clark had a criminal history that included violence — so why was he not in jail?
Much of the blame for Clark being out of jail is being directed at the district attorney’s office; many are raising questions about how that office is being run. The incident also raises the larger question of how the state is handling, or not handling, its violent mentally ill population.
In recent years, Piedmont Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney Brad Smith has come under criticism in both Jackson and Banks counties. In Banks County, local officials have attempted to jump out of the Piedmont Circuit due to what they believe is a lack of service from the DA’s office. In Jackson County, public officials have not sought to move circuits, but behind the scenes have been critical of the DA’s office.
Whether fair or not, the Piedmont DA’s office has gained a reputation for agreeing to light-weight plea deals and for attempting to avoid holding criminal trials by pursuing such pleas.
One can’t totally blame a DA’s office for seeking to avoid trials, which are expensive and put demands on staff time. Without plea deals, the entire judicial system would breakdown, its gears grinding to a halt.
Still, some cases need to be tried and some deals need to be tougher. That’s the essential argument surrounding Clark and the Varnum murder.
Clark has not yet had his day in court and so is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Still, the evidence against Clark in the Varnum murder is substantial and it’s legitimate to look at his background to see if his previous record sheds any light on what happened.
In November 2020, Clark assaulted a Commerce businessman, hitting him in the head with a brick on a downtown street.
While he was being held on those charges, he attacked a jailer and faced further charges. Mason Anthony was the jailer he attacked. Anthony posted several comments about that attack on social media after Varnum’s murder:
“He should have been sent to prison,” Anthony wrote. “He clearly has an assaultive history and behavior. Now, an innocent man is dead.”
In 2021, Clark pled to lesser charges, got 20 years probation with time served and was granted a first offender status.
In 2022, Clark was charged in a domestic attack, but instead of having his probation revoked and going to jail, he was given 12 months probation to run concurrent with his existing 20-year probation.
So really, the probation was meaningless; it was violated and nothing was done. And who has ever heard of a 20-year probation? If someone needs that many years on probation, shouldn’t they really be in a jail cell?
While I can’t say this deal is typical of how the DA’s office is handling violent offenders, there are some in law enforcement who say it’s just the tip of an iceberg; that the DA’s office routinely hands out similar deals to other offenders.
If that’s the case, then why are local judges agreeing to these deals? If the plea bargain system is broken, as some believe, then it’s up to the men in robes to make it more accountable.
The Varnum murder has put a harsh spotlight on the local judicial system; the public deserves some answers.
This situation is also made more complex by questions about Clark’s mental health and if that might have contributed to the murder.
Following the 2020 violent assault, Clark was referred to mental health officials, something that is mentioned several times in his earlier court records. The specifics of that, however, are sealed so we don’t know exactly what mental health issues he faced or if that had any connection to his alleged shooting of Varnum.
What we do know, however, is that the state is poorly equipped to deal with people suffering from mental health issues, especially those with violent records.
To a large extent, jails have become the modern equivalent of the old mental hospitals. While not set up to deal with mentally ill people, jails are often the only recourse society has to house those suffering from a mental illness when they are a danger to themselves or others.
Our society should do better than that. Mentally ill people need help, but those with violent records shouldn’t be allowed to just roam at-large if they are a danger to others.
Whatever Clark’s specific situation, he was clearly a danger to others and shouldn’t have been out in society where he could hurt someone. His record of violence is clear and when he violated his probation, he should have gone to jail and not just given a slap on the wrist.
The case against Clark will soon begin making its way through the local judicial system. Hopefully, that process will answer some of the questions the Varnum murder has raised.
