Conservatives have some deep soul-searching to do.
At one time, conservatives were in both political parties, as were more liberal politicians. Southern Democrats were a bastion of conservatism from the end of the Civl War until the 1980s when Ronald Reagan remade the Republican Party as the home of conservatism.
Since Regan's time, conservatives have been living in the GOP house, gaining ground in the South and other areas that had been largely Democratic.
But now conservatives face a huge problem: The national GOP has jumped the rails and become a party that true conservatives can hardly recognize: It has become a party of cult worship around Donald Trump and his big lie, a party where truth no longer matters, a party that openly seeks to divide Americans rather than unify and a party that has abandoned conservative ethics and morals to embrace amorality where inconvenient facts are ignored.
•••
That trend has been several years in the making, starting with the tenure of Rep. Newt Gingrich who as Speaker of the House began the GOP's decent into a "win-at-all-cost" mentality. Politics took on an intensely partisan tone under Gingrich's leadership and the focus shifted from issues of policy to issues of culture.
Donald Trump accelerated that trend during the election of 2016 during which he created a cult of personality. After Trump's defeat in 2020, the GOP found itself torn between its real conservative roots and the cult that Trump had created.
Since 2020, the party on the national level has been struggling to define its future. Last week, it became clear which way it would go.
During its annual meeting last week, the national GOP issued a statement that said the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump's campaign to overturn a legitimate election in 2020, had been "legitimate political discourse."
Since when is violence considered "legitimate political discourse" in America?
With its statement, the national Republican Party has fully embraced the Cult of Trumpism, a movement that is, by any measure, an amoral distortion of reality.
•••
The national Democratic Party has a lot of problems, too. It's transformation from left-center politics to embrace far-left ideology is troubling. The party has allowed a small minority of its members to redefine the national character of the party.
But for all its dumb wokeness, it hasn't embraced violence, or the overturning elections as a way to effect political change.
With its comments last week, the GOP has done both.
Our own congressman, Rep. Andrew Clyde, is part and parcel to that. Last year, he also downplayed the events of Jan. 6, saying it looked like "tourists" in the capitol.
Nuts.
Other national Republicans have also embraced that Orwellian storyline and attempted to rewrite history by claiming the violence on Jan. 6 didn't happen. Others on the far-right, including Fox News' Tucker Carlson, have gone further by suggesting that the violence was instigated by "government agents."
But we all saw what we saw: Enraged Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building while electoral votes were being counted in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost. And while not every person who entered the Capitol building that day was violent, the mass of people encouraged the break-in and emboldened those who did commit violence.
For the national Republican Party to now claim that what happened on Jan. 6 was "legitimate political discourse" is insane.
If Democrats had broken into the Capitol, would that have been "legitimate political discourse?"
If Black Lives Matter had broken into the Capitol, would that have just been "tourists" as Rep. Clyde suggested?
We all know the answer to those questions.
•••
Trump himself is at the center of all this. He is the one who continues to claim that the election was stolen from him. His diehard disciples continue to believe that Big Lie despite evidence to the contrary.
Trump attempted to change the outcome of the election by pressuring officials in Georgia and other swing states to give him the votes necessary to win. Some Georgians went along with that. A number of state GOP leaders crated a fake electors list in 2020 with their names on it, pretending to be the real presidential electors. But other state GOP officials decided to be honest, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brian Raffensburger. For their honesty, Kemp and Raffensburger have caught hell from within their own party and both face primary challengers this year.
Last week, reports revealed that Trump even considered having the military confiscate voting machines in swing states in a bid to change the election outcome.
In short, Trump attempted a coup by seeking to overturn a legitimate election. When all of that failed, he cheered on the violence at the Capitol and now claims (wrongly) and vice president Pence could have changed the outcome of the election.
•••
It may come as a shock to Democrats, but not all Republicans are as nutty as Trump, Clyde and other members of the liar's cult. There are a lot of reasonable, honest Republicans across the country who are concerned about what they're seeing within their own party.
During the recent anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, some GOP party officials in Cobb County floated the idea of holding a memorial service for those arrested in connection to the events that day.
Jackson County GOP chairman TJ Dearman said he was appalled at the idea.
As quoted by an Atlanta TV station, Dearman said: "They know this is wrong. So, standup Republicans, please! Let's say, we're the party of healing, policy and we strongly condemn what happened that day and we want to make sure this never happens again."
And not all Republicans endorse GOP schemes to dominate local elections at any cost.
Banks County GOP chairman Ron Hooper has come out opposed to a state GOP scheme that would make local school board elections non-partisan. That move comes after Democrats took over the Gwinnett County BOE; Republicans now want to go non-partisan to mask the political affiliation of local candidates in Democratic counties.
•••
So what now?
What do reasonable conservatives do in response to the national GOP's amoral declaration that violence is legitimate "political discourse?"
As I see it, conservatives have three choices:
1. Embrace the Big Lie and the violence of Trumpism; go along to get along.
2. Attempt to reform the GOP from the inside by ousting the amoral Trumpian wing of the party and restoring true conservatives to its national leadership.
3. Split from the party and form a conservative-based third party.
What will the answer be?
