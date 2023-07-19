In a recent presentation to the Jefferson City Council, city planner Jerry Weitz gave a brief comment about how the nation’s changing demographics could eventually affect the local housing market.

Indeed, numerous think-tanks, real estate professionals and others have projected exactly what Weitz told the council: That at some point in the future, generational changes and demographic shifts could greatly alter the current framework for housing demands, making much of today’s housing stock obsolete.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.