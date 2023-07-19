In a recent presentation to the Jefferson City Council, city planner Jerry Weitz gave a brief comment about how the nation’s changing demographics could eventually affect the local housing market.
Indeed, numerous think-tanks, real estate professionals and others have projected exactly what Weitz told the council: That at some point in the future, generational changes and demographic shifts could greatly alter the current framework for housing demands, making much of today’s housing stock obsolete.
The nexus of this shift is that the Millennial Generation (1981-1996) now out-number Boomers (post WWI-1964). Just as Boomers transformed society, culture and economics in the 1960s and 1970s, Millennials are now transforming the nation, creating trends that portend a lot of changes by 2050.
•••
In housing, that trend is starting to come into focus. During their reign as the nation’s largest demographic group, Boomers expanded house and lot sizes, driving suburban sprawl. Now as Boomers retire and die off, that housing stock will increasingly become available. While many Boomers want to age in place in existing homes, some seek to downsize to smaller houses on smaller lots.
But those who follow demographic trends say that while there is a shortage of housing in the country, Millennials may not be ready to buy those larger Boomer-built houses as they become available on the market.
Said one recent Brookings Institute article:
“Even for millennials that can afford to purchase a single-family home, homebuying is likely a bad investment, since the current supply of single-family homes does not match the desires nor the arrangements of millennial households.
“All this means that while young people battle over the few available homes that suit their needs and preferences, older adults will be unable to sell their homes to the emerging generation of would-be homeowners. Even putting aside the generational mismatch in preferences and geographic location, the basic math does not bode well for the housing market: Seniors exiting the market will greatly outnumber young homebuyers, leaving 15 to 18 million surplus homes on the market. Most of the homes left will be large-lot, multi-bedroom homes — precisely the type of housing stock that markets in major metropolitan areas continue to oversupply.”
Among the trends driving this shift is a change in family structures with more single-parent households, few of whom can afford to buy the larger-sized houses. Said the Brookings report:
“The real estate industry — operating under restrictive zoning compacts — is still catering to the traditional nuclear family household by continuing to systematically undersupply small units (particularly one-bedroom units) in favor of constructing large single-family homes.”
•••
While these broad trends are clear, their impact on a given community are not. In addition to demographic trends, there are other factors also happening.
For one, there is a great migration happening in the nation as people increasingly leave the Northeast and move South and Southwest. While the Northeast part of the country has been the nation’s historic heartland and main economic engine, that is changing as both personal and industrial investments move south/west. Bloomberg reports that there has been a $100 billion wealth transfer from North to South.
That could mean that while there are broad changes in the nation’s overall housing market, migration will bring in wealthier, traditional-family Millennials to the South that will, for a while, absorb much of the existing Boomer housing stock in this area.
A couple of people at that Jefferson meeting suggested that the local community would remain a traditional housing stronghold due to its strong school system that will attract young families seeking larger homes on larger lots.
•••
That may well be the case, at least for another decade or two. But even Jefferson isn’t immune to the river of social change that these demographic shifts will bring.
For one thing, the demographic changes have implications that go far beyond just housing. Employment, for example, will also be affected by both generational shifts and technology advancements. How working from home, AI and industrial automation all impact long-term economic activity has yet to be seen.
Another demographic shift is the increasing diversity of Americans and its implication for the political climate. By 2050, nonwhite ethnic and racial groups will make up a majority of the population. That shift could mean a more blended nation with increased multi-ethnic families, or it could also mean more political and cultural conflict. When polled, 50% of Democrats tend to think these ethnic shifts will be a good thing while 37% of Republicans think they will have a bad impact. To an extent, demographic shifts are already influencing state and national political dialogues, driving “white fear” with projections of a “great replacement” of whites by other groups.
•••
All of this will prove to be a challenge for policymakers at all levels of government.
In housing, should local governments continue to zone for large homes on large lots, or should there be more accommodation for smaller, more affordable dwellings that cater to Millennials and non-traditional families? And if local communities don’t develop a diverse housing market of various price points, where will lower-income support services come from?
At the state level, should there be more emphasis on health care priorities as the population ages and if so, will that mean a redistribution of resources away from other priorities, such as education? Many Boomers already want their property taxes lowered by cutting what they pay in school taxes; will Boomers also demand more health care from the state which could also cut into education funding?
For the federal government, should the Social Security retirement age go up to help stave off a cash crunch, or should current workers pay more in Social Security to help fund Boomer retirement?
•••
There are no clear answers to those questions. For one thing, we don’t know what we don’t know.
The demographic changes impact on politics also isn’t clear. Some studies suggest that the concentration of minority populations will be in urban areas and that will limit liberal influence given how the Senate is selected by states and not population. That could mean that while some liberals have predicted a shift in the nation’s political culture due to more minorities, the Senate is likely to remain in conservative hands, thus limiting any real national move to the left.
•••
I don’t have a crystal ball, but based on these trends and similar trends around the world, we are probably entering an era of increasing social/political conflict. Large shifts in human social structures generally don’t come easily.
And we aren’t the only nation experiencing large shifts in demographics. Japan and some European countries are already seeing a huge rise in an elderly population and a decline in younger working-aged people.
Given how closely-linked we are to international trade, these shifts are bound to ripple in our economic system as well.
There’s not much we can do as individuals on the national or global scale to affect how demographic changes will happen. But at the local level, we do have some impact on how our communities’ set policies and priorities.
What we do today isn’t just for today, it will have a lasting impact on the community for generations to come. And just because something worked in the past doesn’t mean it will work in the future.
If there was ever a time for local governments to be thoughtful about their policy decisions, now is that time. The long-term unintended consequences of making the wrong choices now could echo for generations to come.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.