Over the past couple of years, Alex and I have driven along a lot of roads around the country. I don’t mind driving too much, especially if I’m in an area I’ve not seen before.

As a kid in the 1960s and early 1970s, our family did a number of road trips, something that was popular in that era before flying everywhere became so common. I especially remember the car breakdowns; a timing chain got stripped in the motor when we were driving through Louisiana; another time, the car overheated in the desert area of northern Mexico, not far from the U.S. border. A kindly Mexican family let us join in an outdoor cookout while someone fixed the car.

