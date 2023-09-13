NYT columnist David Brooks recently penned a piece on what he sees as a resurrection of American manufacturing. Is that really the case?
That’s not an idle question. Economic investments from private businesses tend to be predictive rather than reactive to broader social/economic/political trends.
To a large extent, we all tend to view the nation, and the world for that matter, through our own narrow experiences. Here in fast-growing Northeast Georgia, we tend to think that much of the rest of the nation is similar to us, even though we know deep down that’s not the case.
That inherent “conformation bias” is somewhat balanced by what we see, read, or hear about other places. That’s especially true with the drumbeat of national news about the decline of some cities, such as San Francisco or New York.
But economic shifts aren’t a zero-sum game where some places benefit because other places struggle. The truth is more nuanced and isn’t as black or white as the soundbites tend to make us think.
•••
All of this struck me during a recent trip Alex and I made to Ohio.
Who wants to go to Ohio, you might ask?
It’s a long story, but in early August, we were in Cleveland, Ohio, and its southern suburbs for a long weekend.
I’d never been to Cleveland and my limited experience with Ohio was a short night in a Cincinnati airport hotel due to a canceled flight.
I guess I envisioned Cleveland as one of those run-down, rust-belt cities, riddled with urban decay. Being near Detroit, it’s part of the old automotive industrial complex that long dominated the Great Lakes region.
Maybe Cleveland was rundown in recent decades, but that’s not what we found.
Along the waterfront (a river flows through downtown into Lake Erie) is a redeveloped dining district where we enjoyed a plate of oysters while sitting on a sunny deck. Not far away is a large urban park along Lake Erie’s shore, aptly named Edgewater Park. And throughout the city, there seemed to be a lot of investment in housing, especially in new apartments.
South of Cleveland we found sprawling suburbs that were similar to what we see around Atlanta. Much of it is new as the major suburban chains have located stores there. A national park weaves through old farmland, dotted with trails and small communities.
The area was a growing community that had few traces of the kind of “rustbeltism” I had envisioned.
•••
Brooks also mentioned Ohio in his recent column as a place of American industrial re-development. Indeed, Ohio landed a $20 billion Intel chip plant and LG partnered with Honda there for a $3 billion EV battery plant.
Ohio leaders claim the state is ranked third in the nation for economic development and that’s probably accurate. Ohio seemed to be thriving.
But what about other places we’re hearing so much about?
San Francisco is going through difficult time. The pandemic sent the area’s high-tech workers to remote locations and the downtown area has a lot of empty office buildings, a situation that has rippled through other local businesses. In addition, the city has seen some high-profile crimes that is dampening its tourism engine.
We didn’t see any of that two years ago during a trip there, although there was the ubiquitous presence of a homeless population that is all too common in many urban cities.
That homeless problem is a visual blight on another West Coast city, Portland, Oregon. On a recent trip there, we saw a massive number of tent camps around the city, even along the median of interstates. The famously liberal city has come under withering political fire for its lack of response to its homeless problem (and drug issues) and it’s pretty easy to see why.
•••
Despite the problems in many urban areas, the nation’s major cities continue to drive economic investments that are increasingly landing in suburban and exurban communities.
Urban areas provide key transportation links for economic growth (think Atlanta’s airport) and they tend to be the homes of major research universities which supply the industrial sector with brainpower.
So places like San Francisco may have internal problems at the street level, but that hasn’t lessened their importance as hubs of innovation and education. Cities still matter.
•••
But there are multiple, shifting layers taking place across the nation. Investments are moving South and West more and more. People, too, are relocating to the Sunbelt.
We hear a lot about population growth in Florida, Texas and in the Metro Atlanta region. But growth is also happening in other places as well. Washington state, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Tennessee are booming. Perhaps oddly, counties in Upper Michigan and lower Maine are also growing.
So what’s not doing well?
The Appalachian region of West Virginia is dying. So too is much of the Midwest where rural counties are either stagnate or losing population.
The Mississippi River region is also in decline, as is much of the state of Mississippi and Alabama. And California is also losing population, although with 40 million people, it can afford to lose a lot of people and still be a massive force on the nation.
•••
What all of this portends for the future of the nation has yet to be seen. But there are some patterns to what we’re seeing:
1. States and communities that are willing to invest in education and infrastructure seem to be doing better than those that don’t. That’s difficult to pinpoint since the cost of living varies so much and the per pupil spending data is skewed because of that. Ditto for infrastructure costs where Northern states have different climate conditions to deal with than the Sunbelt. But generally speaking, certain kinds of key investments do bring long-term dividends for communities. And those long-term investments may help turn around some places that are struggling today.
2. The pandemic made a huge and lasting impact on housing trends. Remote working is here to stay and those high-tech jobs that lend themselves to remote work are in flux as industries and employees sort out those changes. California and New York with their tech and finance hubs are seeing the biggest impacts of that trend.
3. The urban vs. rural divide is getting deeper as many rural communities struggle despite overall national economic growth. To an extent, the divide also includes suburban communities which are increasingly different than their urban cores, but also not culturally linked to rural communities. That trend has been going on for decades but has seemingly reached a tipping point.
4. The one common issue facing all communities is mental health problems. Those show up on the streets in urban cities and in the police logs and school classrooms of rural and suburban communities. Changes need to be made to both mental health laws and to mental health funding. Increasingly, jails are becoming mental health wards and schools are struggling to deal with all kinds of social/emotional problems children bring into the classroom from home and the “outside” society.
5. There is an emerging trend of on-shoring manufacturing given the international problems with China and the supply chain issue that happened during the pandemic. That on-shoring may have a big impact on former rust-belt areas like Ohio. And it could have a big impact in the South, too, as industrial development looks for untapped workforces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.