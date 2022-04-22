Elections are coming up fast and you know what that means: Mailboxes stuffed with candidate flyers claiming the world will end unless you give them money and vote for them.
It's silly, but outrageous claims by candidates have become the norm in today's politics culture. Moderation cannot be found anywhere by any candidate; in fact, being a "moderate" in politics has become a smear by both ends of the political spectrum. The political Left only wants true-believers in their causes while the political Right brokers no dissent from its orthodoxy.
At one time, both political parties had a range of views and beliefs and moderates dominated both. No longer. Both political parties are dominate by extremists who drown-out moderate voices.
•••
Around Northeast Georgia, there's only a smattering of Democrats, so most of the political action happens on the Right within Republican politics. Democrats do their best to field candidates and have gotten better organized in the area, but lag way, way behind GOP voters in rural Northeast Georgia. You have to give them credit for being a "loyal opposition" despite being the underdogs in every race they enter.
Within the Republican camp, the only difference between candidates is who can position themselves furtherest to the Right without actually embracing far-right White Nationalism or anti-government causes. Even then, we have some local candidates who do embrace those kinds of ideologies, although mostly in the background and not openly.
One of the more interesting races will be in the extremely conservative 9th Congressional District where incumbent GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde is seeking re-election. Clyde is one of the state's most embarrassing Congressmen having said she pretty dumb stuff over the past couple of years, such as playing down the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol despite its violence.
Clyde's problem is that he doesn't now live in the re-configured 9th District; he lives in Jackson County, which moved to the 10th District. That made Clyde furious, so he decided to run out of district for the 9th, a move that is allowed by the U.S. Constitution.
That's interesting because the GOP made a huge fuss in 2020 about people voting out of district (which didn't happen very much, but was a rallying cry for GOP'ers who saw fraud behind every bush in 2020.) Now, a GOP candidate is running for office out of district, something that GOP faithful should oppose, but probably won't.
Clyde will have an easy ride to re-election despite not living in the 9th District. There are several other 9th District GOP candidates in the May Primary balloting, including Banks Countian Michael Boggus, but none have the money or name recognition to seriously challenge Clyde.
•••
Down in the new 10th District which now includes Jackson, Barrow and Madison counties among others, the GOP frontrunner is Mike Collins, son of a former congressman.
Collins faces a long list of other candidates vying for the seat, which is currently held by ultra-right-wingnut Rep. Jody Hice. Hice is jumping out of Congress to run for Secretary of State, vowing to nullify the 2020 Georgia election results that favored Joe Biden. Hice claims, wrongly, that Trump actually won Georgia in 2020 and he wants a do-over. Hice is a disciple of the Trump Cult and his exit from the 10th District should save the area from continued embarrassment.
Still, those vying to replace Hice on the GOP ticket are mostly Trump Cult members, too. Collins claims to be pro-Trump (what does that mean?) and will fight to "take America back." He doesn't say who he wants to take America back from, but he says it loud and clear.
Also running in the 10th District is Vernon Jones. Recently, Jones was attacked in a flyer with the heading: "Notice, An accused violent rapist has moved to your district." Among other things, Jones was accused of rape years ago, a legitimate issue for a Congressional candidate. But the anti-Jones flyer was a throwback to Jim Crow ideology where black men were accused of wanting to rape white women — the flyer features a white woman crying with Jones laughing, a trope that goes pretty deep into the racial muck. (For the record, Jones was never convicted of the rape charge.)
The only thing to watch for in the 10th District race is which GOP candidate is least-nuts. There are no viable, normal, moderates to be found.
•••
On the state level, Trump has endorsed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Gov. Brian Kemp for the GOP nomination. Kemp, you will recall, supported Trump, but refused to illegally overturn the state's election results in 2020 to favor Trump. Following the law angered Trump, so he got behind Perdue in a bid to toss Kemp out.
Despite Trump's strong cult following in the state, it remains to be seen if he can undermine Kemp in May's balloting. Kemp has embraced many far-right causes and tamped down much of a GOP rebellion in the state. He leads in the polls despite Trump's stumping for Perdue.
Still, Trump's actions in Georgia have divided the GOP family. The biggest threat to the GOP in the state is Democrat Stacy Abrams who will be waiting for Kemp (or Perdue) in November. Abrams almost defeated Kemp in 2018 and has spent the last four years organizing deep into the state. She was, in part, responsible for the state electing two Democratic senators in 2020.
Abrams is a serious threat to the GOP and the party is taking her seriously. I get anti-Abrams emails every day from multiple groups, some nationally-based, attempting to raise money to fight her in November. One of those groups is called "Stop Stacey" and based in Athens. Among other items, the group complained recently about Abrams appearing in a Star Trek show on television.
Abrams is hoping Kemp and Perdue damage each other so that whoever she faces in November will be bloodied and scared by the internal GOP fight.
•••
Closer to home State Sen. Frank Ginn is battling for re-election against two GOP rivals. Ginn has generally been fairly moderate in the state, but has had to move to the right given the political atmosphere in the area. A recent Ginn flyer featured a photo of President Joe Biden and Ginn claiming to be "fighting Joe Biden and the far-left." In another flyer featuring a burning police car, Ginn class to be "confronting woke insanity." (For the record, I don't think there's ever been a police car burned in Ginn's district by the woke left... maybe years about by bootleggers, but not left-wing radicals.)
But Ginn has little to do with federal politics and nothing to do with "fighting" Biden.
But Ginn has had to move further to the right because one of his opponents, Jackson Countian Ross Harvin, carries the right-wing flag in his pronouncements. Harvin claims to be against all the usual GOP boogy-monsters, including the "radical left," mask mandates, CRT, etc, etc.
All of that comes from hot-button talking points done by campaign consultants and their surveys and polls. The various flyers candidates send out are nothing but propaganda built around being against something because people are more motivated to vote for what they're against than what they're for.
•••
A pretty clear example of that is local state House candidate Don Clerici who has sent out several flyers about CRT. Clerici is the current chairman of the Jackson County Board of Educaton and is claiming to "led the fight against Critical Race Theory in our schools." The front of the flyer has photos of three kids saying, "Thank you Don Clerici for stopping Critical Race Theory."
But here's the full story: Critical Race Theory has never, ever been discussed by the Jackson County School System. It has never been proposed and it's never come up at any board of education meeting (I cover all of those and it's never been discussed.)
Clerici may be against teaching CRT, but he didn't actually stop it from being taught in Jackson County because it never came up and was never proposed.
In effect, Clerici has thrown his own school system, the system he leads as BOE chairman, under a bus (pun intended) by implying that he stopped CRT, all in a bid to curry favor with voters.
And that's what our political culture has come to — candidates willing to besmirch their own institutions simply because GOP focus groups and surveys show CRT to be a hot-button issue.
•••
If there's any doubt that the American political culture is in trouble, go to your mailbox and read through some of the flyers candidates are now mailing to you.
Then go take a shower — you'll need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.