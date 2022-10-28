The 2022 elections won't just be a test for the candidates and issues on the ballot, it will be a test of democracy itself.
The real issue in this election isn't on the ballot; its the voting process itself.
Ever since the lies and misinformation spewed by former president Donald Trump in 2020, a large number of "election-deniers" have moved to gain control of the mechanics of voting. The result has been an attack on American democracy at its most fundamental — the ballot box.
We've seen that in the various changes to state laws that govern the balloting process. While some of the changes don't amount to much, some are a subtle way to make voting more difficult.
But the issue is bigger than just changes in state laws. The real problem is the unofficial assault on the elections system and election officials that have taken place since 2020. A lot of election officials across the nation have gotten death threats from right-wing activists who claim, falsely, that the 2020 election was "stolen."
Since 2020, local election officials have had to also contend with computer attacks and spurious records requests from right-wing groups that are trying to crash the entire elections system.
Why?
By creating chaos, those groups want to cast doubt about the entire elections process and undermine Americans' trust in the system. They are, in fact, attempting to break the system, break democracy and grab power in the vacuum that the chaos creates.
•••
The assault on local election systems were already underway before the 2020 election. In Jackson County, local GOP officials had the structure of the local elections board changed in a bid to completely take over the elections process. The goal was to purge names from the system of casual voters who might not vote every election, many of whom are minority voters.
After a huge controversy and the resignation of the board's new GOP chairman, the board became divide between its GOP and its Democratic members. Only a neutral chairman saved the county from chaos in 2020 when the board's GOP members attempted to not certify the county's election results.
Since 2020, attacks on local election systems have become commonplace. In Barrow County, a former GOP chairman got booed and faced walkouts during a Republican gathering when he suggested that county's elections process was fair in 2020.
In Banks County, local GOP leaders are now complaining about that county's early voting system, claiming (among other things) that the elections board won't let voters park close to the building and that election officials wouldn't let poll watchers stand where they wanted to stand.
And that's just the start.
In neighboring Gwinnett County, a partisan group contested — baselessly — over 30,000 voter registrations. Over half were resolved quickly in favor of the voters.
•••
The real problem here is election worker fatigue.
Those attacking local elections officials are not only creating chaos, they're running off good poll workers and competent election boards. In some places around the nation, election officials have resigned rather than continue to face the harassment coming from nutty citizens who spout spurious conspiracy theories.
As those poll workers leave, who do you think will take their place?
Yep, the nuts who are creating the chaos are poised to step in and take over the levers of democracy.
When that happens, you can turn off the lights in America — democracy will be dead.
It remains to be seen if any of this will matter in the 2022 elections.
Georgia has seen a huge early voting turnout despite efforts by some GOP activists' calls for Republicans to only vote on election day and to hold their absentee ballots until election day. That has the potential to flood election sites on Nov. 8 with long lines; the goal is to create chaos.
But the large early turnout may put a damper on those plans.
•••
In the broader context, this anti-election movement is part of the larger cultural war splintering the nation's political culture. The rise of Christian Nationalism is growing, a movement that supports making the nation a theocracy run only by Christians.
And that movement is largely tied to the GOP where a May poll showed that 62 percent of Republicans embrace the idea of declaring the U.S. a "Christian nation."
While Christian Nationalism isn't a new movement, in the past it's been a small fringe group. Now, however, some key mainstream Republicans are embracing the rhetoric of Christian Nationalism, if not the theocracy it demands.
All of this isn't just some far-away national donnybrook, either.
Locally, activists have been carrying water for this kind of Christian Nationalism over the past couple of years at city council meetings and school board meetings.
This trend is dangerous because it gives an ideological underpinning to the anti-democracy movement. While Trump and some of those around him don't really have any ideology other than their own egos, tying the emotional pull of Christian Nationalism to the conspiracy-mongering just ramps up the danger.
Add to that the increasing right-wing militia organizations who have inserted themselves into the elections process and you have a recipe for real violence (remember Jan. 6, 2021?)
Last week, two armed and masked militias-type men staked out a ballot drop box in Arizona. What were they going to do, shoot voters who put a ballot in the box?
People who believe they have a religious duty to act in a certain way generally don't respect the law or ethical boundaries.
We saw that with the Islamic fanatics who killed thousand on 9/11.
In a similar way, Christian Nationalism joined with conspiracy-mongering and militia-mentality is fuel for fanatics of another stripe.
•••
All of these things are an attack on democracy.
No democracy can survive if its elections system is broken on purpose by fanatics with an agenda.
No democracy can survive if a large number of its citizens get lost down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and religious intolerance.
No nation can survive when armed militia groups attempt to overthrow elections as was done on Jan. 6, 2021.
To any reasonable person, it all sounds nuts.
But a lot of people embrace a radical pseudo-political-religious ideology of the absurd.
It's how Fascism rose in Europe in the 1920s and 1930s.
We ignore the current attacks on democracy at our own peril.
