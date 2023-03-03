The lawsuit from an elections voting machine company against Fox News for defamation has created a difficult dilemma for the rest of the nation’s media.

On the one hand, there is the schadenfreude of watching the mighty Fox News empire have its its underbelly of right-wing propaganda exposed; on the other hand, the lawsuit has the potential to upend decades of legal precedent that has protected the media from frivolous lawsuits by public officials seeking to harass us into submission.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

