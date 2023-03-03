Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.