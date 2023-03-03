The lawsuit from an elections voting machine company against Fox News for defamation has created a difficult dilemma for the rest of the nation’s media.
On the one hand, there is the schadenfreude of watching the mighty Fox News empire have its its underbelly of right-wing propaganda exposed; on the other hand, the lawsuit has the potential to upend decades of legal precedent that has protected the media from frivolous lawsuits by public officials seeking to harass us into submission.
Here’s the lay of that complex landscape:
Following the 2020 election, a number of Fox personalities (they’re not really reporters, they’re entertainers and “hosts”) echoed and amplified President Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen from him.
That’s important because Fox is THE voice of the political right in the country. No other single media outlet has the audience that Fox commands. For Republicans, it is the main stage through which to communicate political narratives, grievances and ideology.
So when Fox hosts embraced the false “stolen election” narrative, it reinforced what many on the right wanted to believe; that Trump (and by extension those who supported him) didn’t really lose, they were cheated.
Through their own words — and through the words of various whacky guests on Fox shows — the network gave credence to that idea.
•••
Among the various lies and misinformation Fox echoed was that Dominion Voting Systems, a firm that makes various kinds of voting machines and related equipment, had somehow conspired to steal the election from Trump by “flipping” votes. (Another voting systems company is also suing Fox and both Dominion and the other firm are suing several other news outlets and individuals.)
A part of Fox’s role in echoing that falsehood was to have Trump associates on shows as guests and to allow them to make stolen election allegations that Fox knew were false.
In one instance on Nov. 8, 2020, Fox host Maria Bartiromo had Trump associate/lawyer Sidney Powell on her show. Bartiromo said “I know there were voting irregularities, tell me about that.” Powell then said that voting systems were “flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist.”
But Bartiromo later admitted that she knew Powell’s claims were “nonsense.”
In another instance, Fox host Lou Dobbs had Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on his show where Giuliani claimed that Dominion was a company with links to Venezuela dictator Chavez and that it was a company created “in order to fix elections.”
But Dobbs knew that was false. Before the broadcast, he and others at Fox had seen a Dominion email that same day which debunked the various lies being circulated about the company.
•••
Dominion had complained to Fox (and to some other outlets echoing the same lies) during all of that time to no avail. Eventually in 2021, Dominion filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox for defamation.
Much of Dominion’s business rests on its reputation for accuracy, fairness and security. By embracing the false narrative that the company had somehow been part of a giant conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, Fox certainly had a role in damaging Dominion’s reputation.
The lawsuit, like all lawsuits, has been in the process of moving slowly through the legal web of taking depositions and gathering evidence. In recent days, some of those depositions and related documents have been released to the public.
And what those show is pretty damning toward Fox.
Under oath, a number of Fox hosts admitted they knew the “stolen election” narrative was false, but they fed it anyway.
Why?
Because the hosts and some other Fox executives feared the backlash it was seeing among its diehard right-wing viewers.
On election night, it was Fox that correctly called Arizona for Biden and later, that Biden had been elected over Trump. That call infuriated many Fox viewers, who had expected the network to never concede that Trump had lost the election.
As viewer fled Fox, panic reportedly set in with the various hosts and among Fox executives. A series of internal emails released last week from the lawsuit show that the company feared losing more of its Trump-supporting viewers, so it decided to embrace the false “stolen election” narrative as a way to bring views back to the network.
In other words, Fox decided to not tell the truth, but rather to tell viewers what they wanted to hear even if it was total BS.
•••
That last point is critical in this issue.
To prove defamation, Dominion has to show that not only did Fox report something false and defaming about the company, but that it knew what it was reporting was false.
That standard was settled in the 1964 Supreme Court case of NYT vs. Sullivan. That case set this standard: For a media outlet to be successfully sued by a public official, the official had to prove “actual malice.”
The ruling gives a lot of protection to all media outlets, including Fox, from harassment by public officials who might otherwise overwhelm critics with lawsuits.
While Dominion isn’t a public official, it is a public entity that does business with government. For it to win in court against Fox, it has to reach that high standard of “actual malice” by showing Fox not only reported defamatory falsehoods about the company, but that it did so knowing they were false.
Based on the internal emails release last week, a lot of First Amendment scholars in the country think Dominion will perhaps meet that very high legal bar. The internal documents form Fox seem to show that the company knew the “stolen election” narrative was false, but for business reasons, decided to let its hosts and their guests embraced the lie anyway.
•••
But there is another side to this story.
For its part, Fox argues that its reporting about the stolen election controversy was its First Amendment right to report on government issues.
At the time, a U.S. President and those around him were claiming a massive amount of election fraud. That was a story, even if it was baseless and totally fabricated.
So the question for the courts to decide is how to draw the line between legitimate reporting of a controversy and defamation. Where is the line between reporting on a controversy that may be false and amplifying a controversy that you know is false?
The danger for all media in this is twofold:
First, the results of this lawsuit, should Dominion win, could wind their way to the Supreme Court where a new ruling could weaken or dramatically alter the 1964 Sullivan ruling that has protected the media from frivolous lawsuits for nearly 50 years. Instead of expanding rights, the current court has shown a tilt toward limiting rights by upending previously settled case law.
The second danger is that a win by Dominion could anger Republicans enough that they use the state legislatures they control to make it easier for public officials to sue other media outlets. That may seem nonsensical to punish all media if Fox loses, but given the right’s obsession about the “mainstream media,” such a move would make sense within that narrow ideological universe.
•••
In any event, the Dominion lawsuit has shown that Fox is just as bias and self-serving as its critics had long claimed.
Fox doesn’t purvey “news,” it spouts propaganda, distortions and even lies in order to keep its viewers happy. Telling its viewers the truth doesn’t matter because, in reality, many Fox viewers aren’t seeking the truth anyway; they’re seeking to have their own ideology and biases reinforced, even if that ideology is rooted in false beliefs.
As a member of the legitimate media that attempts to publish truth and facts, I’d love to see fake news outlets like Fox unmasked. It’s a sin to even suggest Fox is a legitimate source of real news.
On the other hand, having Dominion bring down Fox in the courts — while emotionally satisfying — could create long-term legal consequences that would adversely affect those of us who attempt to report legitimate news by making it easier for public officials to harass us with bogus lawsuits.
In this case, the legal cure may turn out to be worse than the Fox disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.