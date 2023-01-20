The Georgia Legislature is back in session and it could be a defining year for that group.
Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing a large increase in education funding, among other items. Improved mental health services are also slated to be on the agenda as well as another push to legalize gambling in the state.
For his part, Kemp is now free to pursue an apolitical agenda for the state since he's no longer worried about re-election. In fact, Kemp's become the model of how the GOP should move beyond its Trumpist cult mania. He has no fear of reprisal from either Democrats or the far-right of the GOP. The governor can pursue a moderate course in the state and is in a position to help tamp down the heated rhetoric that has come to characterize American politics since 2015.
One of the issues Kemp has outlined for 2023 is to make housing more affordable. One part of that is to have local governments (cities and counties) relax some zoning regulations that developers say push up the cost of new housing.
That move could have a large impact in Northeast Georgia where communities are largely increasing zoning rules to tamp down housing — impact fees, minimum house sizes, outside standards and other items have been put into place to help local governments pay for the cost of new citizens, but have also upped the cost of new homes considerably.
This issue could pit Kemp and state officials against local governments over who should have control of building standards in the state.
Ironically, perhaps, Kemp may be remembered in the future not for his 2018 appeal to the far-right (which has been mischaracterized by some in the media since that election; Kemp was never a right-winger and his 2018 campaign ads were more about his offbeat sense of humor than a serious far-right public policy), but rather he will be remembered for being the governor that transformed the state into a leading place for electric vehicle manufacturing.
It's not totally clear yet how all of that will play out. A lot of infrastructure needs to be developed before EVs become a dominate part of the automotive market. But assuming that hurdle is breached, Georgia could end of being the new "Detroit" as a center for automotive manufacturing.
Still, the current legislative session isn't all about Kemp or his future legacy. There are a lot of new faces in the Legislature this year with a lot of new leadership in place. That could change the traditional focus of the legislature and give birth to more controversial culture war issues. While the public seems to be tiring of the culture war, politicians haven't yet caught up.
Part of that will be the positioning of those who want to replace Kemp in the 2026 elections. Name recognition is critical for those with political ambitions and one way to get your name known is to become controversial. You don't have to even be very smart to do that — look at Congress and the nut-jobs there who have totally mucked-up the Capitol with their dumbness simply because they want to be a household name. Some are now even know by their initials only — AOC, MTG, etc.
The Georgia Legislature hasn't yet sunk to that level of absurdity, but it could. There are more than a handful of state legislators who are tone-deaf with the public mood and who are blinded by their own political ambitions, the state be damned.
In any event, the coming weeks should be entertaining as the Legislature begins its work.
•••
I've been writing this column for over 40 years now. During that time, I've received hundreds, perhaps thousands, of letters, emails and comments about the various subjects I've written about.
Some of those have been positive while others are in disagreement with what I've written. But it's only been in recent years, the last decade or so, that those who disagree have often become vile and nasty in their comments.
I'm not the only editor who has see this trend. Across the country, many of my colleagues have also noted the increased hostility from those who disagree about a column or editorial.
One of those is Sharon Burton, the award-winning weekly newspaper editor in Columbia, Kentucky, who recently penned a column that I think sums up the kind of hostile and often ill-informed feedback editors get these days.
Burton had this to say in one of her recent columns (edited for length):
Today, the part of my week I dread the most is sitting down and writing this column. I leave it until I can no longer avoid it, and this page is often the last one to make it to the printers.
Our world has changed – no, we say, the world, but in all honesty, people have changed. Because people have changed, the world has become an ugly place for us to exchange ideas and thoughts. So many people no longer value the voice of others, and it breaks my heart every week when I realize that I no longer feel encouraged to share ideas with hope that we can all learn together......
....I wanted to write this week about the past year and my hopes for 2023, but to be honest, I don’t feel like sharing. While newsprint doesn’t give readers the chance to write nasty little comments below the article, the free-flowing river of hate and trolling we are bombarded with daily on social media has cost us more than we realize. It has cost us accountability.
We embrace the free flow of opinion without expecting any forethought or, heaven forbid, some research or thorough reading. In the past, I always knew I better do my homework before writing about a subject on this page. Readers expected me to be informed, and I did not want to disappoint.
We used to be a community where we stood side by side with the very people we considered different from ourselves. Now, we can’t even have a winter storm that people aren’t ridiculing others because they do or don’t believe in global warming, because they think electric vehicles do or don’t make sense, or whatever the latest thing is that most people have done very little research on but hold a very strong opinion about.
It’s not even the lack of being informed that bothers me the most. It’s the attacking attitude toward others with a different opinion that boggles my mind. Why be so mean?
Don’t misunderstand – I can handle mean. I’ve had someone come into my office and rip the newspaper up in front of me (or attempt it; newsprint does not tear easily). I’ve had the paper slung across my desk in anger. I’ve had phone calls where some very nasty words were used, and I’ve had my Christianity questioned more than once. It’s all part of the job.
But I understood that those people were invested in the topic I had written about. An article didn’t sit well with their values; an elected official didn’t get his way; a family member made the news for breaking a law and they wanted me to cover it up. Those tirades I can handle.
It’s the baseless cynicism and unwillingness to THINK that has me discouraged about mankind. It’s the blind support of viewpoints with no interest whatsoever of exchanging thoughts and ideas. It’s the inability to think there is more out there for you to learn.
I, too, see this nasty trend of those whose ideological rigidity is so narrow-minded that they explode when they're confronted with ideas that are different than their own. They immediately digress into name-calling and trolling misinformation.
It always amuses me when I get an email from some angry reader who says they're canceling their subscription because of some article I've written. This column is just one small article in a newspaper full of other information about the community. While I think, or don't think, won't mean a tinker's damn in 100 years.
My conclusion is that those who become so angry over what I've written are very, very insecure in their own beliefs, so insecure that they can't stand to be challenged by a few words that are different from their own thoughts. Deep down, they are scared that maybe they're actually wrong and they don't want to be wrong, so they lash out at anyone who dares to see the world differently than they do and to say so openly.
I've had more than one person who's told me that I should only write opinions that conform to the popular thoughts of my readers.
Sorry, I don't put my finger to the wind, or take a poll before I write a column. That's not the way it works. That would be, in fact, dishonest and contrived.
Unlike Burton, I don't dread writing this column, but I do think she's right that people have changed, become more inflexible, more intolerant and less informed. Some of that is due to the creeping influence of misinformation on social media and to the influence of television "news" that is presented with an agenda.
But a lot of it is due to a culture that has lost the ability to think clearly and to separate fact from fiction.
Mike Bu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.