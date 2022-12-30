The biggest story of 2022 in Jackson County was what didn’t happen.

Although the year began with a large surge in Covid cases, once that post-holiday blip ended, Covid wasn’t much of a story in 2022 locally. For the most part, life returned to pre-Covid activities — many people put away their face masks, restaurants were once again full and people began to travel after two years of uncertainty.

