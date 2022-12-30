The biggest story of 2022 in Jackson County was what didn’t happen.
Although the year began with a large surge in Covid cases, once that post-holiday blip ended, Covid wasn’t much of a story in 2022 locally. For the most part, life returned to pre-Covid activities — many people put away their face masks, restaurants were once again full and people began to travel after two years of uncertainty.
It might have been different, though. The Covid virus continues to mutate and it could have become something much more deadly in 2022; while it did continue to kill, it wasn’t at the level we saw in 2020 when it first hit and no vaccines were available.
Still, Jackson County has had a little over 300 deaths (290 confirmed, 21 suspected) since 2020 and over 1,200 people have been hospitalized from Covid. And while it’s mostly killed older adults, some younger people have died as well. Recently, a 22-year-old woman died of Covid in the county. We shouldn’t forget those people or downplay the impact Covid had on their lives and the lives of their families.
For the rest of us, Covid dominated our lives for almost two years, but in 2022, it finally became a much smaller part of our daily routine.
So what was the “big” story in Jackson County of 2022?
Growth, of course. The county’s massive population growth is driving just about every major issue we reported about during the past year. And to an extent, efforts to slow growth were part of those stories.
Consider the following during 2022:
• The Jackson County Board of Commissioners ended a lengthy residential building moratorium mid-year and put impact fees in place. The fees will add to future development costs and will undoubtedly drive up housing prices in unincorporated areas of the county. The fees could also slow future developments as investors and developers pause to consider other options, such as looking further up I-85 at Banks and Franklin counties for cheaper land and no impact fees. The other impact has been that developers are seeking to annex into the county’s nine municipal governments to do projects in a bid to avoid the fees. But those efforts have hit a wall, too, especially in Jefferson and Commerce where anti-growth efforts are strong because of those town’s independent school systems. Notably, Arcade also rejected an annexation in 2022 from a developer seeking to avoid county regulations and fees, and Pendergrass has agreed to no longer annex land for residential projects.
• There were other signs of anti-growth strength as well. Jefferson leaders opposed a proposed warehouse development that would have destroyed a historic farm and Commerce turned down several large warehouse projects as well. Braselton’s leadership has also shifted toward an anti-warehouse attitude. New warehouse projects had a difficult time in 2022.
• But growth is still happening despite efforts to tap the brakes. As the year ends, the Jackson County School System is about to top the 10,000-student mark (it was just 2 students short as the fall semester ended.) Because of that growth, the county school system began construction of a new middle school last year and also decided to begin construction on a new elementary school, both in West Jackson where much of the growth is happening. In the coming weeks, the system will be discussing future building plans, including a new high school on the West side. The system also got a new superintendent during 2022 and its governance team is evolving with new faces, including two new board of education members coming on board and a new BOE chairman.
• Over in Commerce, that city’s school system began wading through a swamp of data in a bid to build a new school as well. After some study, system leaders have decided to build a new elementary school on land it purchased in early 2022; some new athletic facilities may also be in the works. While Commerce hasn’t grown as much as the West Jackson area, the massive SK Battery plant is bound to bring in more residents in the coming years.
• Perhaps the biggest local government story of 2022 was in Pendergrass where the city has partnered with a private developer to build a new city “downtown” area. The town has seen a lot of new residential growth in recent years, including a big surge in 2022. It won’t be long before Pendergrass becomes one of the county’s largest incorporated towns. The town has long been just a wide spot on a section of old Hwy. 129 and was known for cheap rental housing and a sketchy past. Now, it’s one of the few towns in the nation that is actually building a new “downtown” area, totally from scratch. This isn’t a rehab of an old community, it’s a blank slate of pasture being turned into a community downtown. This could have a major impact on the North Jackson area for the future, especially since the area links to West Jackson and its schools. Pendergrass is rising.
• Hoschton is also growing, driven mostly by the massive Cresswinds/Twin Lakes community development. The city government began work in 2022 on a new town hall and is exploring some other ideas, but as is common with Hoschton, it hasn’t come without controversy. Hoschton seems to glide from controversy to controversy no matter who the elected leaders are. It won’t be too long before the Hoschton city government becomes just an extension of the Cresswinds/Twin Lakes HOA because of that development’s size. Just wait, the controversy is just starting in that community.
• Over in Jefferson, there wasn’t much happening in the city other than a stinky (and dumb) controversy about whether or not prayer should be on the city council’s agenda. That sucked up a lot of energy in the town for a nothing-burger. The city’s leadership seems to be so caught up in those kinds of procedural details and internal dynamics that it’s not clear what its broader vision is for the coming years. Jefferson was mostly quiet in 2022 — and that’s not a compliment.
• There were some leadership changes in 2022 that will have an impact for 2023. There are two new members on the Jackson County BOE and a new chairman. On the board of commissioners, there will be two new members starting Jan. 1 and the board is expanding with one of those because of growth. At the state level, Rep. Tommy Benton is retiring and the county now has four state representatives to follow (one of whom was arrested last week in Barrow County — that will be interesting to follow.) Benton was controversial, but redistricting has splintered the county is such a way that its state representation in the House might suffer in the long run. Time will tell.
Finally, former President Donald Trump came to the area in 2022 to host a rally for his puppet candidate for the Senate, Herschel Walker. The small rally (it didn’t pull in as many people as expected) was held at the old Commerce dragway on the Banks-Jackson county line.
But Walker got beat (largely because he is incompetent) and Trump could soon be facing criminal prosecution for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's coattails shrank in 2022, even here in Georgia.
Both men proved in 2022 that while Americans might sometimes embrace nuts for public office, in the long run, character and competence still count.
Happy New Year!
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
