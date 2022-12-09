Tuesday was a bad day for Donald Trump and the Republican Party of which he is the nominal head.
First, Trump’s company was found guilty of tax fraud by a jury. Then, Tuesday night, Trump saw his handpicked Georgia Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, go down in flames.
Neither outcome should come as a surprise and in fact, they’re linked by two things — Trump’s inflated ego and the GOP’s cowardice in putting a stop to the insanity of Trump cultism.
•••
Just about everyone, even most Republicans, knew Walker was unqualified to be a U.S. Senator. Heck, he isn’t even qualified to sit on a small town city council, much less represent Georgia in the most deliberative body in the nation.
If we’re being blunt, Walker was a modern day sharecropper on the GOP plantation, a man used to advance the goals of an elite system that pays him no respect, save for the power of his celebrity name. (One could also make an argument that the college football culture also used Walker’s physical prowess to advance its ambitions without respecting him, but that’s a discussion for another day.)
It’s not like the GOP was saddled with an incompetent candidate in Walker — voters and party leaders had a choice between Walker and state ag commissioner Gary Black, an experienced politician and a man of character and integrity.
But GOP voters, much to their shame, chose the incompetent Walker over Black. In doing so, they handed the Senate seat to the Democratic Party this week.
Karma has a way of biting one in the buttocks like that.
•••
Much of the blame for this can be laid at the feet of Trump who was Walker’s puppet master. A lot of GOP voters supported Walker because of Trump’s endorsement.
But Trump’s ability to help candidates has faded in recent weeks, along with his overall grip on the GOP.
Trump has always been off-the-rails, but his recent rhetoric have caused even GOP supporters to question him (Trump recently called for the suspension of the Constitution, something that even his most ardent disciples won’t agree with).
Trump has now lost Georgia twice, three times if you count the Nov. 8 results where Gov. Brian Kemp won despite Trump’s rhetoric against him.
If anything, Trump’s actions have elevated Kemp onto the national stage in a way that would have never happened had Trump not attempted to steal the state’s votes in 2020. Kemp’s rebuff of Trump in 2020 and his subsequent victory in 2022 has positioned him as a leading —perhaps THE leading — GOP voice of anti-Trumpism and a return to moderation in a party that has embraced extremism for the past six years.
•••
I suspect much of the vote that Walker got this week wasn’t so much a vote for him as it was a vote against the Democratic Party in general.
Outside of Georgia’s urban areas, the Democratic Party is seen as little more than a devil by many people. That’s driven in large part by social issues, such as abortion and “woke” politics.
Democrats have egged on that negative image with some nutty comments from their own candidates. But the anti-Democrat wave is also due to a right-wing media that has spent the last two decades spewing propaganda designed to disparage those who aren’t sufficiently on the right.
The result is a nation divided and polarized far beyond anything we’ve seen since 1860.
But that may be cooling. Outrage and emotional political rhetoric has a way of eventually burning out. People tire of being angry and as time goes on, the us-or-them rhetoric becomes old.
•••
Democrats leave 2022 having won some key races across the country, but they’re also a party divided. As 2024 looms, Democrats don’t have a strong party leader around which they can rally.
President Joe Biden probably shouldn’t run again, but if not Biden, then who? There’re almost no Democrats at the national level who have the political standing to take his place — their bench is thin and weak.
•••
Given Walker’s lack of ability, Warnock should have won big — that he didn’t shows the depth of animosity toward Democrats in the state’s rural areas and the impact of celebrity culture in modern politics. Walker is a celebrity and that’s why he got a lot of votes.
But celebrity isn’t everything, as the GOP found out in 2022. The party has to move beyond that Trumpist mentality and find competent candidates who can win.
The GOP should have won this week. Georgia is a red state, as November’s governor’s race showed.
That the GOP didn’t win shows what happens when you give the ball to a player who isn’t qualified or capable of moving it across the goal line.
