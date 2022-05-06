An outcry last year from citizens around Jackson County about the boom in housing developments eventually led to a one-year moratorium on residential rezonings in unincorporated areas of the county.
This year, a small, but vocal group of area residents are pushing for a lengthy moratorium on industrial rezonings in the county, claiming that the county is becoming "over-industrialized."
Together, these two actions represent a backlash against just about all growth in what is now the state's fastest growing county.
While this anti-growth push isn't unexpected — it happens everywhere growth goes — the issue is complex and multi-layered.
Despite the fact that both sides frame their arguments in stark terms of black-and-white, good-and-bad, growth and anti-growth voices tend to over-simplify their positions. Neither side is totally right or wrong.
•••
The most recent pushback against industrial growth in the county seems to have shocked some local officials. If you sit on the county commission or any local city council or school board, industrial developments are seen as a financial boon.
The reason is that generally speaking, businesses pay far more in taxes than they consume in public services. Residential housing, however, is a net consumer of public services. The average house will cost local governments far more than they pay in taxes, especially if those homes have school-age children.
In effect, businesses subsidize local property taxes. Most government officials want more businesses to help offset the cost of new houses. Ideally, a government's tax digest would be over 60% industrial/commercial and a much smaller part would rely on houses.
On top of the direct financial impact, more businesses also mean more job opportunities. And while it's often overlooked, more businesses sometimes increase the intellectual capital of a community — depending on the kind of business involved.
So government officials are not predisposed to slowing business development in a community. Anti-development folks often believe that government officials have been "bought off" by industrial developers — I've never seen that nor heard any serious talk of such bribery in this area.
But it is true that most government officials are aware of the financial impact industries and businesses can have and they tend to look favorably on such developments.
•••
Currently, most of the anti-industrialization energy we're seeing is centered in the Jefferson area with a small group from The Heritage subdivision. It's not clear if their efforts will expand to attract other voices across the county, or if it will remain a localized movement. Typically, anti-development crusades are NIMBYs — Not In My Back Yard — and they don't really care about projects that don't affect them directly.
This group has been different, opposing not only projects near The Heritage, but also projects further away in Pendergrass and Braselton.
Their main argument is that the county, including its towns, are becoming too industrial. They complain about the traffic being created by the various distribution centers and warehouses and claim, wrongly, that the warehouses don't pay enough in taxes. They also complain about "outsiders," including employees who come to Jackson County from other areas to work and are not "local."
Some of their rhetoric is wrong, but they do have a point. The area is becoming heavily-dependent on distribution centers and warehouses for its economic base. While the initial climb upward might bring some economic progress to the community, who knows how it will all play out over the long-term. Many of the jobs being created will likely be automated in the future with robots. And while E-Commerce is booming today, it's not clear if that will be a long-term trend or, like shopping malls, eventually fade into a past fad.
And then there's the socio-economic impact on a community that may, or may not be positive.
Other areas around the country where distribution centers have been on the ground longer have a mixed record. California's Inland Empire east of Los Angles is a huge supply chain logistics area owing to its access to the West Coast ports. At one time, it had cheap land (compared to LA) and was, like Jackson County, a growth area.
While the Inland Empire area is much larger than Jackson County with over 4 million residents, it's an area where some residents are pushing back against additional distribution centers, in part due to health concerns from having so many diesel trucks. Said one local official in a 2021 Los Angles Time story, “nobody wants to talk about the impact that the tractor trailer rigs are having on health and the immediate residents around it. Nobody wants to talk about it and it’s a conversation that’s long overdue.”
Once an agricultural area, much of the farmland in the Inland Empire is being gobbled up for development. The area also has low education attainment levels and relatively low wages, according to reports. Distribution centers have boomed in that area, but did they really bring prosperity?
That kind of concern can also be found in other areas where concentrations of distribution centers have flourished. Some areas of rural New Jersey are also seeing citizens band together to stop further warehouse projects. Around Chicago, Amazon has located warehouses in residential areas and near schools, drawing citizens' complaints.
•••
While there're some legitimate concerns about the rate of industrialization in the community, some critics are marginalizing their position by adopting untenable positions,
For one thing, the Jefferson group is calling for a 5-year moratorium on industrial growth everywhere in the county, something that's unrealistic and isn't going to happen. Not every industrial project is bad.
And their position that local government officials should listen to them only and ignore the legal and property rights issues of both landowners and developers isn't going to fly. Public officials have to find a balance in land use practices and can't just slam the door closed without facing litigation.
At best, anti-industrial critics should expect to have a seat at the table in planning and zoning discussions; demanding that public officials do their bidding is the quickest way to have their voices tuned out.
Nor is bashing county employees and officials over and over in public meetings a smart tactic. Some in the anti-industrial movement claim that the county's land use planning is broken and they hint that officials must be dumb to not have a "better" plan in place.
But those critics all had a chance to weigh in on the county's land use planning, but most didn't. It's easy to be critical of a land use plan you don't like, but much more difficult to actually draft a plan that is workable and legal.
I've sat in on hundreds of land use planning meetings and there's nothing simple, easy, or quick about land use planning or rezoning. It's complex.
•••
And then there's this: Many of the critics lack a sense of perspective. At one time, a vast majority of those complaining were themselves the "outsiders" and "newcomers" to the community. Their being here is also adding to local traffic problems. They're subdivisions helped consume land from previous agriculture uses. Their kids are helping to overcrowd school classrooms.
It's not just industries that's changing Jackson County, it's also new residents.
And I've often wondered, didn't these people look at a map before they moved to Jackson County near I-85?
When you move to a community that sits along a major interstate and that has a history of growth, what did you expect? You can't move to a booming community, being a part of that boom, then expect to slam the door shut behind you.
A little humility would serve these critics well. They don't have all the answers and should recognize that we're all part of the problem. We all contribute to traffic congestion and overcrowded schools.
•••
Still, for all their rhetorical faults and misplaced emotions, the anti-growth critics need to be heard. They raise some legitimate questions about the long-term impact of having the local economy so dependent on the E-commerce sector. It may boom for a while, but it could also go bust, leaving behind millions of square feet of empty shells. Or, as some fear, industrialization could spread beyond the I-85 corridor and into neighborhoods as it's done in other locations around the country.
I don't have any answers to all the complex issues surrounding growth. Nobody does — not government officials nor their critics.
Maybe future discussions should begin with that acknowledgment rather than the idea that there's one right answer floating about.
