Jackson County only has two mostly-intact historic plantations left; one is the Shields-Ethridge Farm south of Arcade and the other is the Holder Plantation north of Jefferson.
Now, the Holder Plantation is threatened by a proposal to make the property into a warehouse site.
If approved, it would be huge loss to Northeast Georgia and Jackson County.
The early history of the plantation is foggy. Some date the house to the 1840s, others put it into the 1860s. It’s likely that part of house predates the Civil War, but that’s not clear.
Thomas Holder Sr. was the long-time owner of the plantation. Thomas was born in Clarke County in 1814 to parents who had moved there from Virginia. Thomas moved to Jackson County in 1866 and married Martha Pendergrass that same year.
Some articles referred to him as Major Holder, perhaps due to military service in the Civil War. Prior to the war, he was an overseer; at one time, he was an overseer at the (now) historic Scull Shoals in Greene County.
In his obituary in 1895, Thomas was said to have some “eccentricities” and it pointed out that he “never connected himself with any church.” He was buried in Jefferson’s Woodbine Cemetery.
Exactly how or when he acquire what became known as the Holder Plantation isn’t clear.
Son John Holder, born in 1868, later became the longtime owner of The Jackson Herald and also served many years in the state House of Representatives. He ran for governor several times. We know from his writings that he grew up on the Holder farm.
•••
After Thomas Sr. died, the land was apparently sold. Reportedly, John Moore bought the property during the Depression and it remained in the Moore family for decades, continuing as a working farm.
In the 1990s, Richard Katz, an Atlanta attorney, bought the farm for his horses. Katz restored the farm, not just the house, but also its many outbuildings.
Today, the farm is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Centennial Farm, thanks to Richard Katz.
Mr. Katz was very proud of the farm and its history. I know that because in one of the old outbuildings, he found a safe and had it opened. Inside were a number of important historical documents, including some written by Crawford W. Long.
Among the documents was the original 1875 draft creating Jackson County Publishing Company, which started The Jackson Herald in June of that year. Thomas Holder had married into the Pendergrass family and his father-in-law was one of the newspaper’s founders.
Thomas later acquired the newspaper and in 1891, gave it to his two sons, John and Thomas Jr. (Thomas Jr. died in 1896 as a very young man.)
John Holder later said his father gave him the newspaper as a wedding gift, but that’s somewhat murky.
Mr. Katz invited me to the farm to get a copy of the old documents before he donated them to the UGA library. It is the only record we have of who really founded the paper and what shares were owned by whom. A copy of those documents hangs in my office as a reminder of the newspaper’s deep and historic roots in the community.
•••
On the Holder Plantation itself are a number of graves. Some are slave graves, but a few have marked headstones. One is marked Smith Holder and the other Thomas S. Both died in 1918. There are other graves on the property, too.
The outbuildings contain a former slave cabin and other farm buildings of the late 1800s and early 1900s. There were several chicken house on the property at one time; one remains as a converted horse barn. I’ve been told, but have no evidence, that one of the chicken houses was among the first to get electricity in the state.
There weren’t too many large plantations or farms in Jackson County. Historically, the county had more yeoman farms on small holdings than large plantations. The Holder Plantation is one of the few examples left of a large plantation in the upper Piedmont of Georgia. It is of great historical significance to the entire region.
•••
But if Georgia Capital Partners gets its way, the Holder Plantation will become the site of a warehouse.
GCP is a Birmingham-based investment and development firm that has various funds and investment portfolios. It is a large firm, not just a small regional company. One of its transactions in 2020 was over $800 million.
I doubt GCP leaders give a damn about destroying a historic property to feed investors more warehouse space. The only thing firms like GCP care about is the color of money.
Having been to the Holder Plantation and talked with Mr. Katz, I can’t imagine that this is his vision for the property. He was proud of the history of the place and he and his wife had restored it to a much originality as possible. Over the years, he scaled down his horse farm operation, but when he showed me around, his horse barn had a number of ribbons and trophies on display. He loved the place.
And he was keen on the history he found there. The old papers he discovered were a treasure trove of information. He recognized that and made sure the original documents would be preserved for the future. And it was Katz who in 1993 had the Holder Plantation named a Centennial Farm in Georgia and listed on the Historic Register.
Reportedly, it’s a family member of Katz who is handling this matter; I really doubt the Mr. Katz would support destroying something he treasured so much.
•••
On March 24, the Jackson County Planning Commission will have a hearing on a map amendment as a prelude to rezoning this property for industrial use.
This is a critical decision for the community. When we start tearing down historic properties to make way for warehouses, then there is no hope for the community’s future. The intrusion this project would have — in addition to the loss of a historic treasure — would ruin Jefferson. It would open the door for industrialization all the way to Story Lane and beyond.
There are dozens of warehouses in and around Jefferson and there are more locations under development along I-85. It’s not necessary to destroy one of the county’s limited number of historic sites to build another one.
There’s got to be a red line somewhere, a line beyond which huge developments won’t be considered.
If preserving a historic property isn’t that red line, then such a line will never exist.
