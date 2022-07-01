Will the bubble burst?
The answer to that question could determine the local economic scene in Northeast Georgia for the next few years as the nation faces what may become a recession by the fourth quarter of 2022.
There's a complex mix of economic issues that have roiled the world's economy:
• The impact of Covid on supply chains and business structures, especially in employment.
• The impact of the war in Ukraine that has also hit world supply chains, especially in agricultural and food products.
• A rising inflation due to both of the above and from the impact of billions in federal dollars flooding the economy during Covid.
• Finally, the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 60 days in an effort to tame the inflation train before it becomes a recession wreck.
•••
Here in North Georgia, some of that seems distant. Yes, we've see the higher gas prices and the low supply of some goods on store shelves, along with higher food prices.
Still, there isn't the kind of visual impact of economic turmoil that we saw during the last recession and housing bust of 2008-2010. Back then, foreclosures were rampant and unemployment went way up. Adding to the pain was the impact on local governments when area tax digests actually went down for the first time since the Depression.
Could any of that happen again?
Maybe.
•••
A lot of observers would argue that North Georgia will be largely immune from the worst impacts of any looming recession.
For one thing, the area economies are in hyper-drive with a boom in industrial and business growth. In reality, unemployment rates here are negative since a lot of businesses can't hire enough workers to fill all the open positions.
All of that business growth is also driving a boom in housing in Northeast Georgia. Experts say that the area is vastly under built and that pent up demand along with a low supply will continue to boots the local housing market.
How hot is the local housing sector?
Consider this data from April and May statistics:
• In Banks County, the median house listing price was up 16.5% year-over-year with the median sales price at a whopping $392,500 in April. In May, the average house listing was just 9 days on the market before being sold.
• In Barrow County, the median house listing price was up 32% year-over-year with the median sales price at $338,500 in April. The average listing time is just 16 days on the market.
• In Jackson County, the median house listing price was up 40% year-over-year with the median sales price at $400,000 in April. The average listing time was just 15 days in May.
•••
Despite those strong numbers, there are signs that home sales are slowing in the area. Sales in May were down slightly from April in all three of those counties. In unincorporated Jackson County, new building permits YTD are down, 249 in 2022 compared to 329 last year.
There's no doubt that the higher mortgage rates will have an impact. The rates have doubled this year and in doing so, have priced out a significant number of people.
Those rates, along with inflated housing prices from so much seller speculation, is bound to cool down the housing market.
Some of it is a fake market anyway with people putting homes for sale just to see if they can get a huge price. A more significant impact, however, is that the higher mortgage rates will cool other markets; if people can't sell their homes in Gwinnett County or in some other place, they can't buy a new house in Northeast Georgia.
•••
All of this makes a mockery of the idea about "affordable housing."
Housing ain't affordable and probably never will be.
Higher mortgage rates, higher material costs and rapidly-rising house prices from speculation are combining to freeze out many buyers, especially younger buyers. The markets are becoming more selective, open only to those who have the financial resources to play in the market; that generally means older folks are those from very high income brackets.
One of the impacts in all of this could be to cool the market of younger families with children, something that has slammed area school systems in recent years. Both Jackson and Barrow counties can't build new schools fast enough owing to the rapid growth in population with school-age children.
Another impact could be more pressure from developers to build multi-family housing, especially for rentals. For many people, apartments, townhomes and duplexes for rent are seen as a pox on the community. The transient nature of rental housing creates a certain amount of turmoil and instability, factors that often spillover into the larger community.
Still, people have to have a place to live. If a community is going to only have housing priced above $400,000, where will people with more meager financial resources live?
•••
I'm not convinced that Northeast Georgia will be immune from the impact of higher mortgage rates. We may not see the collapse of housing like we did a decade ago, but the current hot markets are certainly going to cool off some. The current pace is unsustainable, both in the larger market an in the local community's ability to absorb so much growth so rapidly.
Homebuilders and real estate folks may not like a cooling housing market, but many local governments could use a breather. They need time to plan for some major infrastructure expansions for water, sewer, roads and school facilities.
The coming six months could see a lot of economic turmoil.
