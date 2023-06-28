Most local governments are in various stages of working on next-year’s budgets. The meetings we cover for these discussions can, at time, be tedious, boring and mundane.
But local government budgets are important. How a government spends its money says a lot about that government’s real priorities or its fundamental mission. While government leaders often pontificate about what they think is important, their actual spending actions speak far louder — and far more accurately — than their words.
Budgets are also important for taxpayers; it’s our money that’s being spent, after all. It’s good to follow these discussions and for citizens to ask questions.
Still, I’ve noted an increased in public ignorance when it comes to local government finances. Some members of the public show up at a government meeting to rail against one thing or another about how a government handles its funds, but often they don’t really understand what they’re talking about. They oversimplify issues, or fail to grasp how governments work.
So now that we’re in the budget season, here’s a basic primer on how the budget system works:
•••
The big picture
1. There are a lot of local governments in Jackson County and each one sets its own budget. There is no overall budget or overall group that controls how local governments spend their money. People often think that the county board of commissioners control school budgets, or that they have something to do with city government spending. They don’t.
2. Most local governments have their fiscal year run with the calendar year, but not all do that. Local school systems follow the state’s fiscal year, which is July 1-June 30. A few small towns also have their own fiscal year that doesn’t track the calendar year. Often, that affects the timing of budget discussions.
3. What you pay in taxes depends on where you live in the county. Jackson county has one of the most complex tax charts in the state, mostly due to the large number of fire districts in the county, each of which sets its own millage rate. Whether you live inside a city or not makes a difference as well.
4. There are three separate school districts in the county. Each system’s board of education sets its own millage rate. If you live inside the city limits of Jefferson, you are in the Jefferson school tax district and will pay the Jefferson school tax rate. If you live in the City of Commerce, you will pay the Commerce school tax rate. If you live outside the city limits of Jefferson and Commerce, you will pay the county school system’s tax rate. Nobody pays multiple school tax rates; if you live inside the Commerce or Jefferson city limits (not zip code), you don’t pay county school taxes, only city school taxes. There’s often a lot of confusion about that.
5. To clarify, the county board of commissioners has nothing to do with school taxes. They don’t set school budgets nor do they set school tax rates.
6. There are 9 municipal towns in the county and each sets its own city budget and city tax rate. Some towns don’t have a millage rate at all.
7. There are around a dozen fire districts in the county and each one sets its own budget and millage rate. There is not a county-wide fire tax.
8. No local government has yet set a millage rate for the year. They will wait on the final tax digest before doing that sometime around September. The digest won’t be finalized until after all the assessment appeals are done; once completed, each local government will get its specific digest. While we often look at the overall digest for reporting, how much it goes up this year is likely to vary from area to area. For example, higher property assessments probably won’t be equal across the county with some arras seeing larger increases in values than other areas. On top of that, the addition of new developments will increase some digests more than others. While the overall average in the county may go up 30%, that could be 40% in some areas or 20% in others.
•••
Into the weeds
As with most things, the devil is often in the details. Here are some details that impact how local government budgets are done.
1. The county’s three school systems set the highest millage rates of all the local governments. They sometimes get criticized for that, but there are several reasons that’s the case. Mainly, school systems don’t have, and aren’t allowed to have, multiple sources of revenue. Unlike towns and counties, school systems don’t have fee income or local option sales taxes or service charges. School revenues are limited to property taxes, state funding and some federal funding. They can have an ESPLOST (if approved by voters), but those funds are limited to capital projects and can’t be used to pay overhead, salaries or other operational expenses. That makes school systems much more heavily dependent on property taxes for revenue; they don’t have a diverse stream of income like cities and counties do.
2. Making that even more complex for school systems is that much of what they spend is state-mandated and out of local control. Sometimes, taxpayers will show up at a school board meeting and demand that the system “tighten its belt.” Sounds good, but often local schools don’t have much authority over that. The state mandates much of how schools spend their money both with a myriad of complex rules and by passing along expenses. At one time, state funding was the bulk of how schools were funded in the state, over 65% came from the state. Now, that has dropped to just over 50% for most school systems as legislators have forced local school systems to use property taxes to pay for things the state used to pay for. (In doing that, state leaders can crow about how they cut taxes, when in reality, they just forced local school systems to raise taxes to pay for items the state no longer pays for.)
3. There’s another wrinkle in school funding as well. Every school system has to pay 5 mills worth of funds into the state. The state then evaluates each system’s “wealth” based on its per pupil tax digest amount, then redistributes funds to those systems that are deemed “poorer.” In effect, wealthy communities are subsidizing poorer communities in that process.
4. City and county governments also depend on property taxes, but they have other sources of income to help pay for local government expenses. Police fine income helps pay for the courts and law enforcement; building fees help pay or planning and zoning departments; alcohol taxes and insurance premium taxes help city and county coffers.
5. Local option sales taxes have also become a larger part of local government financing in recent years. As the local economy has boomed, those sales taxes have gone up as well. But the truth is, Jackson County is vastly under-retailed compared to its population; it doesn’t have enough retail establishments to service the community, consequently people travel out of the county to shop for a lot of items and take their sales tax dollars with them. If the county has a proportional retail development to its population, every local government would be swimming in sales tax revenues. It’s a lot now, but there’s so much more potential.
6. While the large amount of growth has helped boost many local governments’ revenues, that growth has also cost local governments. Sometimes, there’s a lag in that where the new revenues flush in ahead of the expenses. Consequently, a government may look like it’s awash in money today, but in a couple of years those funds will be eaten up by much higher expenses.
7. One of the biggest expenses in local government is for employees. The lack of available employees in this area has hit local governments as well as local businesses. Because of that, some local governments have been rapidly raising pay scales in an attempt to attract more employees. That’s especially true in public safety jobs where there’s a pay scale war taking place between governments, each of which is vying for a limited pool of qualified candidates. But even with better pay and benefits, a lot of local public safety jobs are going unfilled, an indication that the problem may run deeper than just the money involved.
8. I expect most, if not all, local governments will roll back their millage rates this year due to the much higher property assessments. But just because they do that, not everyone’s taxes will go down. While governments set millage rates based on overall averages, the impact will hit every property owner differently. If a property owner’s assessment went up 20% and local governments roll back millage rates 20%, then he should wind up paying about the same as last year. But some assessments went up 30%, so that a 20% rollback won’t fully offset the higher assessments.
9. I’ve been at some recent meetings where people want to know about accountability and audits. Every government of any size is audited each year (a few smaller governments don’t have to do audits.) School system audits are done by the state and have strict rules; county and city audits are done by private auditing firms; most of those are specialty firms that primarily do government auditing. I’ve covered local governments for decades and the accountability has gone up a lot over those years. I look at most local audits every year and for the most part, local governments are following all the rules correctly in how they handle public money.
Government finance is a unique beast. It’s not like running a business or running a household budget. There are major differences in all of those. You can’t directly translate personal or business finance experience to government finance.
One could argue that overall, government finance has become too complex. That is a correct assumption and is the major reason local governments now have to have staffed trained in the intricate details of government finance.
I can remember years ago, former Jefferson Mayor Byrd Bruce would do the city’s preliminary budget on a napkin at his restaurant. I saw him scribble city dollars on those napkins many, many times.
The world has changed since those days. There’s a lot more money involved and it’s a lot more complex.
