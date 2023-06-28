Most local governments are in various stages of working on next-year’s budgets. The meetings we cover for these discussions can, at time, be tedious, boring and mundane.

But local government budgets are important. How a government spends its money says a lot about that government’s real priorities or its fundamental mission. While government leaders often pontificate about what they think is important, their actual spending actions speak far louder — and far more accurately — than their words.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com

