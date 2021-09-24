As the Municipal World Turns: Last week saw two major moves in upcoming local elections with the withdrawal of two high-profile candidates from races.
In Jefferson, Mike Martin withdrew from the District 2 city council race following ongoing controversy between him and the council over his downtown taproom.
In Commerce, Stacy Rucker withdrew from the Ward 1 city council race after facing a blistering attacked from an opponent who argued that she didn't live in the city and so couldn't run for any council position.
•••
Of the two withdrawals, the issue in Jefferson has broader ramifications for the long term while the Commerce situation seems to have been more limited in scope.
That's because Rucker apparently didn't live in Commerce. She used a city address on her candidate qualification form, but that was for a house owned by the family of incumbent councilman Archie Chaney.
Candidate Andre Rollins challenged Rucker on her candidacy and a hearing was slated last week to air the issue. Rucker withdrew before that hearing happened.
Rollins appeared to have evidence that Rucker had voted in Banks County as recently as last January. Others also indicted that Rucker really wasn't a Commerce resident.
Rollins, who currently sits on the city planning commission, wasn't just upset with Rucker, he was also upset with city officials whom he said should have never let her become a candidate in the first place.
Still, that situation will likely fade in the coming weeks, but I'm not sure the situation in Jefferson will go away quickly.
•••
That's because Martin's withdrawal from the District 2 race really doesn't address the underlying issues.
City officials believe they have been accommodating to Martin's business, a taproom on the South Square. The city changed its alcohol ordinances to allow his business to proceed when it became clear that it wouldn't meet the food requirements and it gave him special use permits for events he hosted.
But after several area businesses complained about the impact of those events on the town's limited parking, the city began to pull back.
The matter then became a heated back-and-forth with what officials said was a lot of misinformation on social media.
For his part, Martin said city officials were "liars" and had misrepresented him.
The situation quickly became a heated mess.
Last week, Martin pulled out of the race, saying he wanted to spend more time focusing on his family.
•••
One irony of this is that Martin gave the city what it had long wanted — an anchor business downtown that would draw crowds of people.
It was that kind of business the city sought to develop when it re-did the town squares and added wider sidewalks for outside dining. At one point, the city even ran off a small church from meeting in a building at the South Square, fearing it would prevent a restaurant that might want to serve alcohol from locating in the area.
But while city officials have long wanted a big draw for downtown, they were unprepared for the demands Martin's business made on the city, from allowing food trucks to using more of the area for outside events. The city scrambled to create new codes to deal with all of that, something that obviously began to wear thin with officials who have other issues in the town to deal with, too.
•••
Still, the overall issue points out two big weaknesses in Jefferson.
First, is a lack of parking. That's been an issue for the last two decades.
The city could do like Braselton has done and barrow money to build a parking deck, but so far that idea hasn't gotten much energy. Unlike Braselton, Jefferson leaders don't like risk-taking, or spending money today for a future return on investment.
But the truth is, surface parking isn't going to solve Jefferson's problem, now or ever. Without a parking deck, downtown will suffer in the long run.
The second problem is the lack of a city greenspace to hold events. The only thing downtown are streets and parking lots, all of which have to be shutdown for July 4th and other special events in the city.
There are some areas where it might be possible to create a town green, but so far that doesn't appear to be a priority in the town.
The situation calls for Jefferson to undertake some large capital improvement projects if it wants to keep downtown viable. The town will never attract the kind of boutique restaurants or businesses it desires without parking and without a place to hold events.
•••
So why doesn't the city do that?
I'm not sure. Jefferson has long done large projects in spurts and stops, never consistently and often with little forethought.
Jefferson has been very successful in a lot of ways: It has built a strong industrial base of businesses and industry; it has a strong school system that lures people to the community; and it has a relatively low crime rate, something that's important to those looking to move into the town.
Despite that success, the city has often floated with little clear direction.
Some years ago, I wrote a column that likened the town to a ship without a rudder. Although improved, that still seems to be the case.
For one thing, the city has never really found its footing with its city manager form of government. While it has greatly improved its financial performance and accountability over the last decade, it hasn't gotten the kind of strong leadership it needs on a day-to-day basis.
Coasting. That's about the best word I can find that describes the city right now.
Some like that status quo approach. A lot of citizens probably don't want the town to undertake large capital projects and the debt they create, fearing it will impact their taxes. A previous mayor said as much during his tenure, a position that was mostly supported by the council.
Still, Jefferson's downtown is at a critical juncture. Unless there is some new investment, some new energy, the downtown will eventually fade.
If Jefferson aspires to be like Swanee, or Lawrenceville, or Braselton, or Clarksville, places with vibrant downtowns, pedestrian spaces, and restaurants, it will have to make some hefty investments.
If not, it can watch as suburban growth of strip malls and new shopping districts surround the community and the downtown becomes a place of empty storefronts.
