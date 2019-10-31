The City of Jefferson has a lot of big issues floating around right now and the outcome of those could be determined at next week's city election.
The balance of power on the council could shift if challenger Clint Roberts unseats incumbent Don Kupis for the District 5 council position. While Kupis hasn't been involved in any overt controversies, he's often identified as having been an ally of former mayor Roy Plott, who was defeated by current Mayor Steve Quinn in the last city election.
The Plott administration was mostly status quo and focused on very few new initiatives. Hoarding excess tax money seemed to be the city's main goal at that time. Plott was able to take that approach because he had three council members, including Kupis, who generally supported him.
With Plott's ouster, the dynamics shifted. Quinn's move into the mayor's seat opened up his district position, which Jon Howell soon filled.
While not rock solid in either direction, the council has often been split on generational grounds with Quinn, Howell and Mark Mobley representing a younger, more aggressive city leadership while Kupis, Steve Kinney and Mack Gramley tend to represent Plott's status quo approach.
All of that would shift if Roberts defeats Kupis. Whatever the outcome, it could have a big impact on some upcoming city issues.
One of those issues came up recently when the city's police department approached the council about putting automated speeding cameras around city school zones. That would be done by a private company, Blue Line Solutions, which would set up a system to automatically send speeding tickets to those caught by its camera system. The money would then be split between the company and the city.
To bolster its sales pitch to the city, the private company reportedly did a study which showed a majority of cars in the school zone traveled at least 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
The issue comes after the state passed a new law in 2018 that allows for automated speed cameras in school zones.
The basic idea is related to the controversial redlight cameras where automated devices catch people and send out tickets.
Like their redlight kin, automated speeding cameras are controversial. While the sales pitch for school zone cameras is to "protect the children," the reality is these devices are attractive because they make money for towns without any upfront cost to the city. Generating revenue is just as much a motive as public safety.
And like most things, the devil is in the details. What time of day would the devices be turned on — just during school hours, or all the time? If it's all the time, then what's the justification for using them when there are no children at the schools? (Related: What were the hours of that "study" which found a lot of speeders? Did it include non-school hours and weekends? If it did, then the study was a distortion by the company to make the area look more dangerous than it really is so it can install its cameras and get the cash flowing.)
Everyone wants children to be safe around schools. But during the morning and afternoon rush times, speeding isn't the problem, it's too much traffic moving slow and clogging up the roads.
Make no mistake, these are "speed trap cameras" designed to bring in cash. Scaring people about "protecting children" is a sales tactic, not the real goal.
If the area is currently so dangerous, then why aren't more policemen dispatched to those roads during school traffic times? How many speeding tickets, during school hours, has the police department written in the last month?
Another big issue floating around the council table is a proposal by the town's downtown development authority to build a $2.5 million amphitheater behind the South Square. The sales pitch for that is to host various town festivals and events.
While few would argue that it'd be nice for the city to have a city green, an amphitheater won't solve some bigger problems, which is a lack of leadership in the town's community events. One of the items mentioned for developing an amphitheater would be to host the city's farmers market.
But the current farmers market is, to be candid, pitiful. You don't need a $2.5 million space for something that is under-developed and under-promoted. Ditto for a lot of other city events that draw sparse crowds compared to Braselton and other nearby towns that are far more savvy in promoting their town's offerings.
In addition, two of the town's largest events, the Halloween walk and Christmas Parade, wouldn't be helped by the addition of an amphitheater.
If Jefferson is going to spend $2.5 million downtown, maybe that should go toward building more parking, perhaps a parking deck. That would help not only with special events, but also with everyday parking needs in the downtown area. Or maybe build more sidewalks around town. Or maybe fill a few potholes.
On a related issue, the DDA also wants the council to fund a $200,000 renovation of a former gas station for its offices. It isn't clear exactly what the DDA does that it needs more office space for, given the aforementioned lackluster special events in the community.
This is the same DDA that city auditors have, for several years, been critical of for its lack of financial controls — no independent review of its bank reconciliations; lack of its P-card oversight; and the fact that despite asking for big pots of money from the city, the DDA has $41,000 in accumulated hotel and motel tax that auditors say the DDA has no plans to use. Why would anyone fund a $2.5 million project for the DDA, or spend over $200,000 for it to have new offices, when that group can't correctly handle its money now?
Maybe when the city's farmers market is bulging at the seams and other programs are bringing thousands of people to Jefferson on a regular basis, an amphitheater might be justified. Until that happens, it's a waste of money.
The city has other big ticket issues to consider as well. More space for recreation programs has been discussed several times, but the council hasn't made a final decision on what or where and city staff members seem unable to make any kind of clear recommendation.
One big item that isn't being discussed, but should be at the top of the city's agenda, is to begin planning with the state for additional roads to channel traffic around the downtown area, especially from east to west. The Hwy. 15 corridor through downtown is quickly becoming a nightmare and will only get worse in the coming years.
Somebody should be planning for alternative roads and acquiring rights-of-way before the housing density makes building new roads impossible. Alas, there's only silence on that problem from city hall.
All of which brings us to the real issue in Jefferson — lethargic leadership within a city hall that has become complacent and apathetic.
It seems as if too many in top city leadership positions are doing the minimal necessary to get by, something that building an amphitheater, or putting up speeding cameras won't solve.
As the saying goes, just lipstick on a pig.
Every single council member knows this, but they're reluctant to discuss the issue. Nobody wants to be the bad guy who raises a ruckus about an underperforming city hall.
Jefferson is not meeting its potential as a small town in the corridor of massive growth. It's just treading water while other communities in the area are making aggressive plans for their future.
Go to Braselton where city events bring in thousands of people on a regular basis.
Go to Commerce, which is starting to come out of a 30-year decline with new businesses and new investments.
This is the real issue in the Kupis vs. Roberts election next week; which candidate is willing to rock the boat?
If somebody on the council doesn't show some leadership, Jefferson will soon find itself in the shadow of its more aggressive neighbors.
