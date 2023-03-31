A move to have Banks County moved out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and into the Mountain Judicial Circuit (Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties) is apparently dead for this year.

Some Banks County leaders have long wanted to have the county pulled from the Piedmont Circuit, which also includes Jackson and Barrow counties. There is a general feeling in Banks County that Piedmont District Attorney Brad Smith ignores the community and doesn’t put enough resources into the local court system.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

