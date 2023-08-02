The banning of books goes way back in human history.
It’s said that an early Chinese emperor in 259-210 B.C. burned over 400 scholars and all the books in his country to control what was written about him, a move to pretend that history began with him. In the year 8 A.D., the Roman poet Ovid was banished from Rome for writing Ars Amatoria; Roman emperor Caligula opposed Homer’s The Odyssey because it expressed ideas of freedom; 200,000 books in the Library Alexandria in Egypt were burned in the year 640; Savonarola, the Florentine religious fanatic, burned books and art in the late 1400s in “bonfires of the vanities” (Savonarola was later burned himself on the public square in Florence, Italy); Galileo’s work about the solar system was condemned by the Catholic Church and he was imprisoned and threatened with torture unless he renounced his work; and at one time, the Catholic Church maintained a long list of banned books, including early printings of the Bible that weren’t in Latin.
In the U.S., many books have been banned or challenged by various groups over the years, including Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass (1833), Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, several of Ernest Hemingway’s books, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Handmaid’s Tale, To Kill a Mockingbird, Harry Potter and many, many others.
All of that is to point out the current book-banning frenzy that is being driven by some American right-wing organizations and politicians isn’t something new; it’s just another chapter in a long history of one group of people trying to control what other people read, or don’t read.
•••
Historically, efforts to ban books have revolved around religious issues, political issues or sexual issues. As mentioned above, the Catholic Church had immense power and control in Europe over what people read for many years. That kind of religious control continues to exist in some Islamic countries where books that are thought to be unfriendly to Islam are prohibited.
In the U.S., there’s no single religious institution that can ban books, but some of the efforts to ban books in schools and public libraries are rooted in religious underpinnings. Some of the complaints against the Harry Potter books are due to its use of magic and witchcraft, which some in the religious community find objectionable.
A lot of the efforts to ban books in the past focus on issues of “obscenity;” years ago, the USPS had a list of “obscene” books that couldn’t be mailed. Even today, objections to some books are based on allegations they’re obscene.
•••
Libraries do have to make choices about what books to put on shelves. No library has an unlimited budget to just buy whatever it wants to buy.
Libraries make their book choices based on a lot of criteria. To an extent, the makeup of the local community is a factor in the selections since libraries want to cater to the interests of their constituents. (And there are different kinds of libraries that have differing missions. Academic libraries at colleges have a different mission than a local community library and they’re different from secondary school libraries. Not all libraries are the same.)
General public and school libraries select for a range of books, from fiction and non-fiction for adults, special interest books, reference books, young adult books and children’s books. Within each of those there are a variety of sub-categories: Biography, history, popular new releases, mystery, romance, etc. For children, there are also a range of reading levels to consider, from early books that are largely based on art to more “word” books for young readers.
In selecting new books, most libraries turn to reviews in library trade publications. Those reviews, along with award-winning titles, carry a lot of weight with libraries as they select what new books to add to existing collections.
Even once a book is selected, there are judgements to be made, such as what section should a particular book be put in. That isn’t a science; it’s an art.
•••
One of the movements in libraries over the last couple of decades has been to house books that are more inclusive and that reflect more diversity of authors and voices. The American Library Association has a lengthy discourse about this, noting that local libraries should make an extra effort to have books that represent communities which have historically not been represented. Says the ALA in part:
“Historically, diverse authors and viewpoints have not been equitably represented in the output of many mainstream publishers and other producers. It may require extra effort to locate, review, and acquire those materials. Therefore, libraries should seek out alternative, small press, independent, and self-published content in a variety of formats.”
Libraries have responded to that call by attempting to have books that feature more minority voices, both from racial and ethnic standpoints and from the LGBTQ community. That movement toward having more diversity on library shelves gained a lot of traction after the George Floyd murder and the rise of the social justice movement that it fueled.
It is those efforts which are now coming under fire by some politicians and affiliated right-wing groups who object to the content of those books, especially if the books are aimed at younger readers. Many of the complaints are aimed at secondary school libraries, but some are also being seen at general public libraries as well.
•••
These efforts to ban books aren’t happening in isolation — they’re part of the larger culture war where aggrieved Americans (mostly conservative whites) are pushing back against what they perceive as a nation going to hell.
That’s partly a reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling that allows same-sex marriage, which some conservatives opposed, and to the academic-rooted movement calling for more diversity and inclusion of other minority groups, especially from the LGBTQ community. Many, if not most, of the books being targeted today for removal from libraries have LGBTQ themes or characters.
“Diversity” and “inclusion” have become tripwire words for the far-right. You see that here in Georgia where the state’s Professional Standards Commission (for teachers) banished the words “inclusion,” “equity” and “diversity” from teaching standards, replacing them with less politically-charged words.
One example of how all these issues are linked is within the right-wing group, Moms for Liberty. The group was initially founded in 2021 to oppose mask mandates and vaccine mandates in schools.
Although not limited to just women, the group is a parent-based organization that has challenged books in libraries across the country. It also challenges public school policies, especially the Social Emotional Learning movement about which it claims: “The goal is to psychologically manipulate students to accept the progressive ideology that supports gender fluidity, sexual preference exploration, and systemic oppression.”
While the Mom’s group says that it wants to promote parental rights in public schools, many of its actions are actually efforts to control what all children in public schools are exposed to, not just their own children. The group’s name is a perverse use of the word “liberty;” it calls for more government control over our lives, not less.
•••
There’s nothing wrong with someone questioning how certain books are handled by public or school libraries. Most libraries have formal procedures for challenging a book. Local library boards are in a position to look at those questions and to make a determination.
But what’s happening goes far beyond private individuals and libraries. In Georgia, and many other states, politicians have decided they know better what should be taught in classrooms and what books should, or should not, be in public libraries.
That crosses a line. For political leaders to dictate that racially-sensitive subjects, or subjects that involve LGBTQ people can’t be mentioned in public schools — and for politicians to use their influence in an effort to override the decisions of local library boards — is beyond reasonable.
When politicians begin controlling what books are on library shelves based on a book’s political or social leaning, it becomes government censorship.
•••
To an extent, a lot of this is flubbermuster. In the age of the internet and its quick access to vast content on everyone’s cellphone, anybody can read anything at any time. Whether a particular book is or isn’t on a library bookshelf probably doesn’t make much practical difference.
What does make a difference is that controversial books representing diverse and controversial views are a symbol of intellectual freedom; even if nobody reads them, by being on a library shelf, books represent something larger than themselves and speak to the idea of an open, free society.
•••
Librarians do make mistakes sometimes in book selections, or in how some books are placed in a library. Nobody is infallible when decision-making is this subjective.
Still, a system where librarians select books is better than politicians deciding what books are put on shelves. That’s been done before: Nazi Germany burned books; communist leaders in the Soviet Union banned books and imprisoned authors who darned challenge the Soviet system; China bans books and controls its citizens’ access to the internet; many Islamic countries ban books that government leaders don’t like.
This is America and we’re supposed to be better and more enlightened than that.
We’re supposed to celebrate intellectual freedom, not use the power of government to suppress it.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.