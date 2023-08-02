The banning of books goes way back in human history.

It’s said that an early Chinese emperor in 259-210 B.C. burned over 400 scholars and all the books in his country to control what was written about him, a move to pretend that history began with him. In the year 8 A.D., the Roman poet Ovid was banished from Rome for writing Ars Amatoria; Roman emperor Caligula opposed Homer’s The Odyssey because it expressed ideas of freedom; 200,000 books in the Library Alexandria in Egypt were burned in the year 640; Savonarola, the Florentine religious fanatic, burned books and art in the late 1400s in “bonfires of the vanities” (Savonarola was later burned himself on the public square in Florence, Italy); Galileo’s work about the solar system was condemned by the Catholic Church and he was imprisoned and threatened with torture unless he renounced his work; and at one time, the Catholic Church maintained a long list of banned books, including early printings of the Bible that weren’t in Latin.

