Recovery from substance abuse addiction is difficult.
But there are area groups focused on that and on issues related to substance abuse.
Several weeks ago, I went to Talmo one Saturday morning to make a photo of The Grateful Few Recovery Riding Club donating 346 doses of Narcan to area public safety agencies. Narcan is used when someone has a narcotic overdose and is used to reverse the affects in emergencies. First responders often carry Narcan so they can help save a life even before an ambulance arrives.
The motorcycle riding club raised money during its Sept. 11 ride and used those funds to buy the Narcan, which it then donated to several Northeast Georgia public safety agencies.
But this story is much bigger than just one donation.
The riding club has overlapping members with ReBOOT Jackson, an area Recovery Community Organization (RCO) that provides peer support and resources to those looking to recover from substance abuse and related mental health challenges.
One of the issues ReBOOT Jackson found was that the epidemic of opioid drugs has some area agencies burning through their allotments of Narcan very quickly.
"Many of these entities have reached out and informed us that because of the current epidemic of overdoses they see due to the flood of fentanyl, that they are going through their monthly allotments sometimes as early as a week after receiving them," said Jennifer Langston, executive director of ReBOOT Jackson.
Narcan isn't cheap and county and city governments often don't buy enough for their public safety agencies to keep on hand.
•••
During that November photo event, Jennifer's husband, Jonathan Langston who founded ReBOOT Jackson, mentioned to me that he had been doing some lobbying at the state capitol about funding for Narcan and changing some of the rules for how RCOs like ReBOOT Jackson could distribute Narcan to public safety groups.
So I wasn't too surprised to see Jonathan quoted in a recent GPB story about his lobbying efforts. His bipartisan approach seems to be working and more funding for Narcan may be in the offing if state leaders agree that funding for overdoses is a priority in the state.
So how bad is the problem?
Here's the picture in the four counties covered by Mainstreet Newspapers:
Banks County
Overdose deaths in 2020 = 5
Death rate per 100,000 = 25.8 (state rate is 12.2)
Overdose ER visits 2020 = 22
ER visits per 100,000 = 113.7 (state rate is 59.3)
Barrow County
Overdose deaths in 2020 = 11
Death rate per 100,000 = 12.9 (state rate is 12.2)
Overdose ER visits 2020 = 55
ER visits per 100,000 = 64.3 (state rate os 59.3)
Jackson County
Overdose deaths 2020 = 8
Death rate per 100,000 = 10.5 (state rate is 12.2)
Overdose ER visits = 66
ER visits per 100,000 = 88.6 (state rate is 59.3)
Madison County
Overdose deaths in 2020 = 6
Death rate per 100,000 = 19.7 (state rate is 12.2)
Overdose ER visits in 2020 = 32
ER visits per 100,000 = 105.1 (state rate is 59.3)
Some of this data may be under-reported. A different state website that analyzes data suggests that there were more deaths in some of these counties from overdoses.
Whatever the real number, it's a lot of people dying and going to emergency rooms because of overdoses.
And not all of those people are drug addicts. Sometimes, an overdose is accidental, like an elderly person who forgets and takes more medication than they should, or a young child who finds a pill on a floor and thinks it may be candy.
Narcan should be available for everyone and every public safety first responder — police, fire, rescue, EMS and others — needs to have quick and easy access to Narcan. They are generally the first on the scene when someone is in danger of dying from an overdose.
In today's world where every corner of the world has a Starbucks, there's really no reason to not have enough Narcan for our public safety officials. They should have to scrounge around for the life-saving dose, or for that matter depend on private groups like ReBOOT to backfill what local and state governments fail to do.
That could change with the recent opioid settlement in which area counties plan to participate. Some of those settlement funds should be used to help expand the supply of Narcan to local first responders.
Hopefully, Langston will get the attention of state legislators and make Narcan more available with additional funding and by changing restrictions on who can provide that medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.