I have often used the phrase "cult of Trump" as a way to paint a picture of the loyalty that surrounds Trump followers within the GOP.
I've used it almost tongue-in-cheek in the past. But I've begun to think that what we're witnessing really is a cult, not unlike the thousands of other cults that brainwash people into believing things that defy normal thinking.
In recent months, I've rejected several letters to the editor that regurgitated false information people have gotten off of Trump-aligned websites, television shows and right-wing newspapers. In reading these proposed letters, I've noted a pattern which is troubling; otherwise normal people have come to believe things that are factually wrong and intellectually inept.
Why?
•••
Cults operate by exploiting our human psychological weaknesses. Just about all cults share a few things in common:
• Cults play on feelings of uncertainty that are sometimes magnified by a crisis. The pandemic, for example, has been a crisis that created uncertainty for many people. In a smaller way, the changing culture in the U.S. driven by high-tech influences both personally and in the larger economy have also increased an uncertain feeling among many people. On several levels, the nation is in transition and by its very nature, transition is a period of uncertainty. In this kind of atmosphere, cults thrive.
• Cults seek to break ties their followers had with other sources of information. The only way a cult can be successful is to isolate people from their past and from past influences. Especially with religious cults, traditional and mainstream religious beliefs are vilified so that the cult's alternative beliefs can take their place. The way that's done is through the delegitimization of existing and traditional beliefs. Cult followers are told over and over that what they've been told in the past is all false and that they can't trust their previous sources of information, including family members, friends and other sources of information.
• After delegitimizing other sources of information and isolating people from outside influences, cults fill the resulting void with their world-view, often through a charismatic personality or a powerful belief. They promote a black-and-white view of the world where their view is the only legitimate one and all others are wrong. Because of that, cult followers often become dogmatic in their thinking and strident in their comments. They broker no dissent and believe that their leader or ideological paradigm is the only source of "truth."
• Cults manipulate people by alternately flattering followers and criticizing lukewarm adherents. The first feeds our egos; we all respond to flattery. Cult followers are made to feel as if they're special, that only they have all the "real" answers and that everyone else is wrong. But cult members who aren't as dedicated to the group's core beliefs are chastised, sometimes embarrassed and humiliated, as a way to force compliance. You're with us or against us, no in-between.
• Finally, cults maintain their status by using fear as a psychological weapon. Straw-man enemies are created so the cult can hype a sensation of danger. Conspiracy theories become a constant theme as a way to manipulate followers into believing the world outside the cult is dangerous.
You will note a common thread in all of this: Cults depend on the manipulation of emotions and feelings, not on facts intellectual honesty.
Feelings and emotions can be manipulated much more easily than facts, so cults have to disregard, disdain and destroy facts so that they have the freedom to manipulate people emotionally.
•••
How does all of that relate to our national political environment?
In a very real sense, one faction of the Republican Party has adopted cult-like tactics. The Trump faction, intentionally or not, reflects a cult-like belief system, to wit:
• Trump was elected in 2016 amid a period of national transition and the resulting uncertainty. In some respects, that election was a reaction to the Obama years which left a lot of Americans feeling ignored by the American government.
• Trump-world built on the foundation of trashing traditional sources of information, what it calls the "mainstream media." Trump said the media is the "enemy of the people," an echo of autocratic rulers. A lot of Trump followers have come to believe that regular news outlets are all fake news outlets and can't be trusted. It was a very concerted effort to isolate people from any information that might challenge Trump's views.
• Trump-world replaced real reporting by supporting Trump-aligned outlets that only reflected Trump's views. A lot of people have become deeply embedded in that echo chamber, isolated from traditional reporting and only hearing Trump propaganda being offered as "news."
• Trump-world flatters its adherents as being the only smart person in the room. It also trashes lukewarm Republicans who dare question Trump as being a RINO or now, a TINO — Trump in Name Only.
• Trump-world gives currency to various conspiracy theories as a way to create fear and isolation.
• Much of what Trump followers espouse is deeply emotional and intellectually shallow. There are few real policy issues being discussed; most of it is fear-mongering and reactionary.
•••
One of the most striking aspects of this has been Trump-world's reaction to the recent raid on his Florida home by the FBI during which the agency confiscated a number of classified documents Trump had refused to turn over to the government when he left office. Those documents didn't belong to Trump, they belonged to the government.
As expected, Trump-world media portrays the raid as an abuse of government by their enemy, Democrats. Republicans, who have made such a show of "backing the blue" of law enforcement are now calling to disband the FBI. Vague conspiracy theories are floating about, including allegations that the FBI may have planted evidence.
I got this comment in a recent letter: "The F.B.I. lied to the Visor Court to get a warrant."
Another letter: "During the raid, the FBI did not allow any Trump representatives or Attorneys to monitor the gathering. Planted evidence? Sounds fishy to me."
But never one to miss an opportunity, Trump-world is leveraging the raid as a way to raise money. I get dozens of emails a day from various Trump-related groups that seek to sow fear about the raid and have me make a donation to save the nation from the evil Democrats.
Nuts.
•••
What's interesting about this dynamic is how shallow it really is. There's not real honesty here, just emotional manipulation. No facts, just conspiracy nonsense.
And yet, millions of people believe it. Millions trudge along in a cult-like state, believing things that to any objective observer would seem crazy.
For the record, the follow "news" outlets are not legitimate sources of information: Newsmax, Fox commentators, including Tucker Carlson, the Levin show, Epoch Times, etc. Nor are various Trump-aligned social media outlets legitimate sources of factual information.
All of that stuff is nothing more than propaganda and they spew mostly disinformation.
I know that won't change anybody's mind. Those who follow these kinds of things are deep into a rabbit-hole of misinformation.
Still, it needs to be said. Trump has, perhaps inadvertently, created a new political cult with himself at the center and his followers as the only people who know "the truth."
That's not normal, nor is it healthy for a democracy.
