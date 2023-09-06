Climate change has become a huge and divisive political topic. That’s true in this country and around the world.
There are extreme views on both sides of the issue. Some climate change deniers argue that human activity isn’t causing climate change and that those who claim otherwise are just looking for an excuse to increase government control over human lives and global economies.
On the other side, some climate change activists have delved into fearmongering in calling for some massive changes in human activity to stop climate change.
Both sides have accused the other of lying, distortions and intellectual shallowness.
So what’s a normal person supposed to believe?
This is no simple issue. Anyone who has spent much time noodling around the various arguments will soon realize that there’s a lot we don’t know about our climate; and much of what we do know is complex and sometimes, contradictory.
There are three main questions around this issue:
1. Is climate change really happening?
2. Is human behavior the cause of climate change?
3. If climate change is happening, what impact will it have on the world’s ecosystems and on human activity?
Is climate change really happening?
There are those who believe that the climate really isn’t changing all that much. They point out that over the course of earth’s 4 billion+ years, the climate has always shifted and changed. Dinosaurs once roamed the earth and were likely killed off by an asteroid that altered the earth’s climate.
And there have been five ice ages, the last one ending around 11,000-25,000 years ago. The exact cause of the ice ages isn’t fully understood, but it seems to be linked to a wobble in the earth’s rotation around the sun.
The climate has changed in various ways over the millennia. And it seems pretty clear that the climate is now in some kind of transition, too.
The evidence for that can be seen in rising global temperatures both in the air and in oceans, and in ice core samples and tree rings.
Perhaps the most visual evidence for many of us is with the retreating glaciers around the world.
That’s pretty easy to see and understand. A few years ago, I was hiking in Glacier National Park where we could see how much glaciers there were retreating; all we had to do was look at an older photograph and compare that to what we were actually looking at from the same vantage point. No doubt, glaciers are melting, as is ice in the polar regions.
The second issue is the question of if humans are contributing to climate change.
This is perhaps the most contentious question in the political arena. While some concede that the climate is changing, they’re hesitant to link that to human activity fearing, among other things, government overreach.
Some would argue that the current hotter weather seen since the mid-1800s is just another part of natural climate cycles and that humans have little to no role in that.
Perhaps there is some underlying climate cycle at play, but that is probably being magnified by human activity as well.
You know the reasons — humans produce greenhouse gasses and that leads to greater atmospheric warming.
I won’t pretend to understand all the underlining quantum data that seems to support that. Human impact on global climate is a complex issue given how difficult measurements are over time.
But since the mid-1800s, the earth’s temperature has increased 1.8 to 2.0 degrees (depending on who’s doing the calculation.)
That rise is faster than would otherwise happen from natural causes and appears to be linked to both the rapid rise in human population and the industrial revolution. And it’s linked to the generation of greenhouse gasses from both.
Between 1800 and 1900, the human population went from 1 billion people to 1.6 billion. Today, we’re at 8 billion people. That kind of rapid population growth has to have some environmental degregation.
It’s undeniable that we humans do, collectively if not individually, have an impact on the earth.
We have left huge scars on the earth’s surface from various mining activities and agricultural land clearing. There’s a large copper mine in Utah that can be seen from space. Other mines have left deep scars on the earth’s surface and done environmental damage to their regions
And agricultural activity has also had an impact. Pollution runoff is a major issue and one of the largest sources of environmental pollution on earth.
Some decades ago, I spent some time in the Amazon Forest, in particular at a Smithsonian research camp that was part of a deforestation study.
Human activity in the Amazon in the clearing of land for cattle ranches is a huge, huge issue given how important the Amazon Forest is to our world’s atmospheric conditions. The “lungs of the earth,” they’re called.
On top of all that, there’s little doubt that car emissions, power plant emissions and other human-made gasses are contributing to a buildup of atmospheric gasses.
It’s true that we’ve made some progress on that over the past 50 years. Many people can remember when the nation’s major cities were blanketed in a yellow haze of smog from car pollution. Today, city smog is still there, but isn’t as noxious as it once was.
Still, with more people and a rising tide of world-wide industrialization, there are more sources of greenhouse gasses.
Human activity may not explain all of the world’s warming, but it seems clear that we are contributing to it, perhaps accelerating or magnifying changes that were already happening.
So if there is climate change, and we humans are contributing to it, then what does the future hold?
That depends on how much the climate changes and warms in the coming decades. Some researchers believe the melting polar regions will lead to a rise in our oceans, causing flooding in coastal cities.
In food production, those in agriculture see a shift coming of where and how certain crops will be produced. One small example: Those growing grapes for wine see a warming climate pushing certain kinds of grapes further north (in the Northern Hemisphere) into regions that were previously too cold.
That might be good for some grape growers, but such warming would also raise ocean temperatures causing a massive disruption to coastal fisheries, especially with lobster, oysters and other ocean fish that need cooler water.
A warming climate will also likely shift weather patterns, causing disruptions in rain and wind and in ocean currents that act as a modifying effect in some regions.
While it seems pretty clear that climate change is happening and that at least a part of that can be linked to human activity, I’m not a big fan of the political climate-cultism that is piggybacking other agendas on the back of climate policy issues.
The naysayers may be wrong, even stubborn or blind, but elevating climate concerns into a quasi-religious pursuit seems counter-productive.
Climate change may well pose a serious threat to humans on earth and there’s no doubt that we should find ways to lessen human-produced greenhouse gasses. But changing human habits won’t be done by government fiat — with 8 billion people roaming around, there’s no simple way to quickly make the kinds of changes some demand.
This is an important issue, but it, like so many other issues, needs fewer strident voices and more moderate, thoughtful voices.
Extremism, both left and right, is a vice, not a virtue.
