There’s been a push in recent years to help the pollinators in our midst. Various species of bees and other bugs have become increasingly endangered due to the loss of habitat and an increased use of insecticides.
Now, there’s a big push for “No Mow May” where we all skip mowing lawns for a month to let flowering plants bloom for the pollinators.
As a lazy mower, I endorse the “no mow” movement in general, even if the specifics need some work.
•••
Over the weekend, I opened up our beehives to do a check on their status following winter. When it got down to 6 degrees in December, we wrapped insulation around the hives for a few days hoping to keep the bees alive through the bitter cold.
They survived for the most part. We had to replenish one hive that was weak even before the killing cold, but the other hives appear strong. That’s important because there are a lot of threats to bees that are killing hives in large numbers. It’s happened to us before, too.
The bees were pretty mad at having their hives opened and attacked me fairly aggressively when I took the tops off their hives to check their status. They were, however, frustrated by the bee suit I was wearing, a gift from Alex who tired of my cursing loudly when they would sting me through my old bee jacket.
The hives sit in a lower field where I seldom mow. Sprinkled in the field are various wildflowers Alex has planted, along with some berry plants and other bee-friendly shrubs and trees.
In the hot summer months, we will “rob” the hives by taking part of the honey they’ve made and after spinning it out of the honeycomb, put the honey in jars to use the rest of the year.
All of that to say this: We’re pretty interested in catering to pollinators and in keeping our bees happy and healthy. Not mowing when plants are flowering near the hives is one small way we try to do that.
(It’s interesting to note that sometimes, bee hives in suburban areas do better than the ones in rural areas. For one thing, the density of housing and small flower plots in yards gives suburban bees a lot of nearby food while in rural areas, they may have to fly some distance to find the same degree of food. Also, more rural areas tend to see more agricultural spraying of insecticides which can kill bee populations.)
•••
All of that may sound simple, but like a lot of things, it’s not as simple as it first seems.
For one thing, the “No Mow May” movement began in England and then spread to Wisconsin and other North American areas above the Mason-Dixon Line.
The problem is, Georgia has a different climate than Wisconsin or England. Here, pollinator flowering begins in April and even in March. So if you’re planning to not mow, move that to No Mow March or No Mow April — by May, it’s too late to really help. (The City of Decatur does a No Mow March event.)
And there are other complications too.
For one thing, not mowing not only allows flowers to bloom for the bees, it also allows weeds to bloom and form seeds. When you do mow, those seeds are spread around your lawn and into neighboring yards, too.
To control that, you or your neighbors might decide to apply herbicides to kill the weeds, but that can also kill good plants and endanger bee health.
It’s a case of good intentions having not-so-good consequences.
•••
The No Mow May is just one movement associated with how we Americans have come to view the aesthetics of our lawns.
At one time here in the South, grass growing near a house was considered a bad thing. In rural areas, people used to sweep the area around their homes with Dogwood tree branches to keep grass and weed seeds from taking hold. That was done to keep pests away from the house (think rats and snakes) and to keep farm animals (yard chickens especially) from coming close to the house and depositing their droppings. This packed dirt area around the house was also treated as an outside “room” where people would gather, much like an open-air porch.
But the days of packed dirt yards have disappeared, swept away by the suburban aesthetic of expansive green lawns mowed every two weeks and fed a diet of fertilizer and weed killer. The post WWII era created subdivisions and a movement away from traditional bare rural yards. Some argue that lawns are the largest “crop” grown in America today, something that seems to be true given the number of lawn service vehicles we see.
Lawns have become so important that many HOAs have strict rules governing how homeowners in a subdivision have to treat their grass; how high it is allowed to grow, what kind of grass has to be grown and how it has to be manicured for the neighborhood aesthetics.
In some areas, there’s been a backlash to this intense interest in green American lawns due to environmental concerns. In addition to the problems of runoff from fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides, lawns also crave water. When there’s a drought, using water on lawns is often forbidden by city or county governments. And in dense developments, the sound from mowers, blowers and weed-whackers can become an issue, too.
In the American Southwest, some lawns are now natural beds of sand, rock and native plants all designed as a no-watering lawn. In other areas, housing developments catering to older adults are increasingly designed to have small lawns requiring less maintenance — and the mowing that is done is often via the HOA and not by individual homeowners.
There’s also been an uptick in “natural lawns” where grasses and plants are allowed to grow more or less unfettered. People view that as being ecologically friendly and is akin to the No Mow May movement in its biological underpinnings.
•••
Of course, everyone has a different take on how to care for the space around their homes. One man’s natural yard is another’s eyesore.
I’ve been on all sides of these concerns. I’ve mowed green, manicured lawns and I’ve let weeds grow in the yard unfettered.
We now have a small “yard” area around the house and most of what we have to maintain is pasture areas. Those have to be mowed sometimes, too, for pasture management reasons and not aesthetics.
How we think about our yards is deeply ingrained in our cultural backgrounds. And yet, there is a subtle shift taking place as higher-density housing becomes more common and lawns shrink.
Our society probably won’t move back to bare, swept yards that were common with our grandparents, but a little less mowing and a little wilder lawns wouldn’t be a bad thing, both for the bees and for weary homeowners who would rather spend evenings by sitting on the porch than on a lawnmower.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
