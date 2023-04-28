There’s been a push in recent years to help the pollinators in our midst. Various species of bees and other bugs have become increasingly endangered due to the loss of habitat and an increased use of insecticides.

Now, there’s a big push for “No Mow May” where we all skip mowing lawns for a month to let flowering plants bloom for the pollinators.

