Is Jackson County "impotent in leadership?"
To hear Frank Norton Jr. tell it, the county's leaders have committed a huge sin that will do irreparable harm to the community (you can read Alex's full story about Norton's comments during his showcase event elsewhere in this issue.)
During his annual prognostication last week, Norton made a huge point of lambasting Jackson County over its decision last year to enact a one-year residential housing moratorium.
That moratorium came as the result of an outcry from citizens over the boom in subdivisions across rural areas of the county, growth that has created some traffic nightmares on small roads and overcrowded schools on the west side of the county.
Norton had some good points; maybe the moratorium wasn't the thought-out move by county leaders, coming suddenly and without much time for the real estate community to prepare.
On the other hand, Norton made some assumptions that simply don't meet the smell test and he left out some details that would have put the entire issue into a larger context.
•••
For one thing, Norton declared that Jackson County's moratorium would only help Banks County and Franklin County boom with residential development, hinting that both counties have friendlier leaders to development.
While the Jackson moratorium might have some unintended consequences, it is hardly the end of the county's residential growth. And while Banks and Franklin are getting some growth pressures, Jackson's move by itself won't be a major boon to those communities.
Norton left out the little fact that Banks County had enacted its own subdivision moratorium last year and the county has recently turned down several proposals for large subdivisions. There is a strong anti-growth sentiment in Banks County, far stronger than what's found in Jackson County, so I doubt Banks leaders are going to rush in and suddenly allow massive residential developments.
As for Franklin, Norton didn't mention the huge public outcry there last year over plans for a chicken processing plant. The county's zoning board recommended denial of the project and the firm withdrew it's plans following the outcry. Franklin isn't begging to see growth and Jackson's move in the short term won't impact that area.
Neither Banks nor Franklin counties are jumping at the chance to get a massive amount of residential growth that is supposedly bypassing Jackson.
•••
The reality is that no real estate developer, including Norton, likes moratoriums. Their business is to sell or develop real estate; anything that impinges on that effort is seen as the "opposition."
But Norton's desire to sell real estate is bumping up against the reality of those developments. Jackson and the surrounding area has been very successful in recent years in creating new jobs. That was driven mostly by its location along the pipeline of I-85, which is a key corridor for the booming e-commerce business. Norton said that Jackson County had created 7,500 new jobs over the last two years; I'm not sure about that number, but it's certainly been successful in luring new investments.
Development has a price, however. It has helped create overcrowded roads and schools. It has helped create a shortage in affordable housing. It has affected the community aesthetics as pristine farmland is transformed into massive million-square-foot warehouses.
All of that has challenged local governments in ways they have never before been challenged.
•••
Norton didn't say much about it, but his real problem with Jackson's moratorium probably isn't the one-year suspension in new residential rezonings; the real long-term impact of the moratorium will be the rules and regulations that come from it.
Among those are two key proposals: A plan to impose impact fees on future residential projects, fees that will push up the cost of development and raise the price of housing; and second, a proposal to make the minimum lot size in unincorporated areas of Jackson County one acre.
That last one is a biggie. It would reduce the density of housing in unincorporated areas, something a lot of people would support. Many citizens in Jackson County came from Gwinnett County where high-density, cookie-cutter developments have ruined the landscape and created traffic nightmares.
But large lots would also push up the cost of development and raise the price of housing higher. The cost of raw land is high and fewer houses mean each lot developed will carry more of a share of the raw land purchase price. Also, lower-density housing is a less efficient use of a development's infrastructure, such as roads and water/sewer lines. Fewer houses will carry more of the cost of those things.
On the other hand, lower-density projects have slower impact on schools and since the housing prices are higher, so are the taxes they generate to local governments, including schools.
To some extent, a one-acre minimum's impact will be in how that is written. Will the one-acre minimum mean per individual house, or will that mean one-acre per house average for the entire development, which would include roads and common areas? The latter would see smaller lots of around 3/4 acre per house (or thereabouts.)
For Norton and other developers, a move to impact fees and larger lots would be a negative development in the county. It would raise the cost of doing developments — a lot.
•••
From that standpoint, Norton is probably right that other communities might see more housing development in the future and Jackson County might see a development slowdown as investors look in other areas to buy raw land for residential projects.
The move could also have an odd impact in the county by lowering the cost of raw land which is no longer ideal for development and raising the price of existing houses because due to a housing shortage.
While that development pressure would hit Banks and Franklin counties, it would also hit the various towns in Jackson County which have their own zoning rules and regulations. Whatever the county does won't hit the county's nine municipalities.
That means that developers will seek to annex land into Braselton, Hoschton, Jefferson, Commerce, Pendergrass, Nicholson, Maysville, Arcade and Talmo to do higher-density residential projects.
To an extent, that makes sense. Towns, especially the larger ones, should be where apartments and higher-density housing is located because they have more services available to support those kinds of developments.
But there's also a problem with that kind of move — many towns in the county don't want to grow.
Jefferson, for example, has an independent school system that is about at its long-term capacity. The school is out of land to build new facilities and the town already has a lot of undeveloped lots which are sure to grow. Jefferson has indicated it doesn't want to annex more land for residential projects (unless those projects are for 55-and-over communities that typically don't impact schools.)
Pendergrass has boomed with projects, but has vowed to stop annexing land for residential development.
Braselton and Hoschton are in an anti-growth mood following years of development. Highway 53 is a mess now and with Twin Lakes coming on-line, the area will need new roads and bypasses sooner rather than later. Citizens in those towns are unlikely to support more annexations for housing.
Maysville, Nicholson and Talmo could annex more land for subdivisions, but that's not too likely. Those towns are small and lack sufficient resources to support large-scale projects.
That leaves Arcade and Commerce.
Arcade has already annexed a huge amount of land for development, land owned by the giant Walton International firm (the largest single landowner in the county.) Arcade might be amenable to further annexations given its history of embracing growth. For its part, Walton could see all of this as the right time to development some of its land holdings in Jackson County. Walton has recently moved into the build to rent world so it could develop its Arcade land for that.
Commerce is an unknown. It has an older housing stock and a dearth of new housing. With SK Battery and other pending developments, the area needs more housing.
But Commerce recently turned down a large residential project and its leadership is very divided on how the town should grow. Some want to limit growth to keep the city school system small. Others want to see the town's housing stock improve and are more open to growth.
Still, there are limits. The town needs more sewerage capacity to accommodate growth. And if does grow, it will need to build more schools (the school system recently acquired land for future expansion.)
Commerce is the big unknown in the development issue since there appears to be no consensus now on how the town should grow. And what Commerce decides could have an impact on neighboring Banks County which is already seeing pressures to grow on its southern border areas.
•••
I've see these kind of debates about growth for the last four decades and it's never easy to figure out the right thing to do.
For all his data, Norton doesn't have it figured out, either. He wants to develop, but his development comes at a cost to others. He can blast Jackson County leaders, but they, not he, are the ones who are trying to figure out how to balance the need for development with the need to enhance the larger quality of life issues, not to mention the spinoff costs of development.
My general rule-of-thumb about growth is this: Growth of 3% or less per year can generally be absorbed by a community in a reasonable way; growth above 3% per year is difficult to manage.
But growth generally comes in waves, sometimes in a tidal wave.
Jackson County is experiencing just such a tidal wave and nobody really has a clear answer on how to handle it.
