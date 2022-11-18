Did America return to political “moderation” during the midterm elections?
That question seems relevant given the mixed results of the various races around the country.
In the big picture, it appears that Republicans will retake the House, no small thing. But there wasn’t a “Red Wave” of GOP winners as some pundits (and Republicans) expected.
On the other side, the Senate will remain in Democratic hands: The runoff here in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Rapheal Warnock and GOP challenger and celebrity Herschel Walker won't determine the balance of power as some thought it might.
Perhaps even bigger, however, is that a lot of 2020 "election deniers" supported by former president Donald Trump lost their races.
•••
So is the Trump Effect waning?
Perhaps. Some in the GOP are hoping Trump will stay out of the Walker contest and that he will not soon announce plans to run for president again in 2024.
From kingmaker, Trump is now seen by many in the Republican Party as a drag on GOP candidates. While he still has diehard supporters who are caught up in cult of personality around Trump, a lot of mainline conservatives appear to want new blood on the ballot — and to avoid the chaos and egomaniac that surrounds Trump.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen by many as the heir to Trump, a younger, smarter version of Trumpism without the baggage of the real thing.
Trump obviously sees DeSantis as a threat and has spewed anti-DeSantis rhetoric over the past week.
Despite Trump's bluster, many of his former allies have turned on him following last week's weak GOP election results.
•••
And there are other clues that seem to suggest the nation’s extreme polarization in politics may be moderating, at least a little.
For one thing, there hasn’t been widespread questioning of the election’s outcome as many (including this writer) expected. While there are still some key races being counted, it doesn’t look like election-deniers are going to tilt at windmills very much this season.
Most candidates who lost their races have conceded, maybe not with much grace, but at least there’re not looking to tear the nation apart by claiming widespread fraud as happened in 2020.
The public seems tired of the bogus claims of fraud.
In addition, the WSJ reported that a survey of local school board elections across the country didn’t sweep in a large number of angry parents who sought to overturn curriculums on race and LGBTQ issues. Racial and gender issues don't seem to be at the top of most voters' priority list despite all the heated rhetoric over the past year.
And last, a lot of moderates won in big races proving that extremism isn't necessary to win at the ballot box.
Here in Georgia, moderate Gov. Brian Kemp easily won over rival Stacey Abrams. While some Trumpites hated Kemp for not bowing to Trump’s demands in 2020 to cheat in the state’s ballot counting, that venom wasn’t enough to keep moderate Kemp from getting re-elected.
In addition, Kemp gets to take a victory lap over the state’s new voting rules put in place after 2020. Those new rules seemingly had no real impact on who voted in the midterms despite cries from the left that they would keep large groups of people from voting. In the end, people who wanted to vote did get to vote.
•••
The only non-moderate Republican in Georgia who didn’t win was Walker. The celebrity football player greatly under-performed at the polls compared to Kemp among GOP voters. Walker's flaky comments and hypocrisy was just too much for some GOP voters to stomach.
The upcoming runoff of Walker vs. Warnock is still up in the air and the outcome will turn on, well, turnout.
If the race were for control of the Senate, a lot of Democrats would be motivated to get out and vote for Warnock. But since the race’s outcome won’t make that difference, some Democrats may stay home, giving Walker an edge.
On the other hand, if Trump inserts himself into Walker’s race, Democrats could be motivated to show up on election day while some Republicans might stay home.
How all that shakes out could be a test of Trump’s influence in Georgia; and staying quiet isn't Trump's strong card.
•••
And then there was the abortion issue. It seems as if the Supreme Court ruling that took down Roe motivated a lot of younger Democrats to go to the polls. Even in more conservative states where the abortion issue was directly on the ballot, majorities voted to adopt laws that were more moderate than many anti-abortion advocates had wanted.
Candidates who say they’re against all abortions in all circumstances (as does Walker) will need to rethink their position if they want to win in the future. The nation isn’t as anti-abortion as the far-right imagines.
•••
Taken all together, it seems as if many citizens voted last week to move away from political extremism and toward more moderately-toned candidates.
That’s true for Democrats as well as Republicans.
Democrat Abrams did poorly in her second race against Kemp because of her intemperate comments that torpedoed her appeal among moderate independents. Swing voters didn't like her and her "progressive" agenda.
•••
Hopefully, the nation will continue to move away from the kind of extremism that came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021. That day, the nation saw what happens when a diet of lies and propaganda get fed to people by their top elected leaders, mainly their president.
Maybe the results of this election cycle will embolden the moderate wing of the GOP to dump Trump and put forward candidates who have substance and character rather than depending on celebrity and vile rhetoric to get elected.
