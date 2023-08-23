When a newspaper is doing its job, some people won’t like it.
That was the case two weeks ago when a small-town police department in Kansas raided the town’s local weekly newspaper, confiscating computers, cell phones and a server. The police department also raided the editor/publisher’s home, taking computers and scaring his 98-year-old mother who lived with him.
She was so traumatized by the police raid she died the next day.
•••
Law enforcement raids on media organizations are rare in this country. Both federal and state shield laws are supposed to protect newspapers from such raids except in very limited circumstances.
But those laws didn’t stop the Marion City Kansas Police Department from raiding the newspaper and the editor’s home. The result has been a firestorm of protests from journalists around the world.
Last weekend, the local county attorney in Marion, Kansas, overturned the warrant the police department used for the raid, saying it was insufficient to justify the raid, and ordered all the newspaper’s equipment be returned.
What he couldn’t do, of course, was bring back the life of the editor’s mother who died because of the raid.
•••
For those who haven’t followed those events, here’s the short version:
Editor/publisher Eric Meyer had worked as a journalist at a large metropolitan newspaper and also taught journalism at an Illinois college for over 20 years.
A couple of years back during the pandemic, he returned to his hometown in Kansas and took over his family’s weekly newspaper, The Marion County Record. (He also owns a couple of other weekly newspapers in Kansas.)
In recent months, the newspaper had been investigating two stories based on tips it received. One involved a local business owner who was applying for a liquor license for her restaurant. The newspaper received a tip from a local person that the restaurant owner had previously had a DUI and had been driving without a license, something that might disqualify her from getting a liquor license.
The newspaper looked into the allegation but didn’t publish a story. In the process of verifying the allegation, a reporter for the newspaper logged into the Kansas drivers’ database to confirm the businesswoman didn’t have a valid driver’s permit.
The other story the newspaper was investigating was the April appointment of the town’s new police chief. The newspaper had received a tip that the new chief had left his previous policing job in Kansas City under a cloud and had resigned rather than face a demotion for some kind of alleged misconduct. The newspaper looked into the allegations, but never wrote a story because it couldn’t confirm anything. (The Kansas City Star newspaper later reported that the chief had been recorded by a female co-worker in Kansas City making inappropriate remarks and that he faced demotion.)
In the midst of all that, editor Meyer and a reporter were kicked out of a public meeting with the area’s Congressman. The meeting was being held at the businesswoman’s restaurant and she had the police chief remove Meyer and a reporter.
The businesswoman also attended a city council meeting this summer and raised a ruckus during which she admitted to having lost her drivers’ license. The newspaper wrote a story about that meeting.
•••
If all of that sounds like petty small-town politics, it is.
Neither the police chief nor the businesswoman liked the newspaper asking questions they didn’t want asked.
The result was that the police chief got a warrant to raid the newspaper under the guise that the paper had violated the businesswoman’s privacy by logging into the Kansas driver’s database to verify her status. (The reporter said she first contacted the Kansas Department of Revenue to ask how she should access the database and was instructed how to do that by state officials. Editor Meyer denied that the newspaper had done anything illegal.)
Of course, the real underlying reason for the raid was a fishing expedition by the police chief to see if he could find out who had been tipping the newspaper off.
The newspaper now has its computers back, but that isn’t the end of the story. Likely, the paper will sue the police department over the raid.
•••
I don’t know Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record. We both belong to the same national organizations for small town newspapers, but our paths have apparently never crossed.
But Eric’s not just any small-town editor. He’s the third generation of his family to own newspapers in Kansas. His father was a very noted publisher and editor in Kansas and the winner of top national awards. His elderly mother continued to do “looking-back” features each week for the newspaper.
In a 2021 interview with a national newspaper trade publication, Eric Meyer noted that he doesn’t take a salary from the small-town newspaper — he has income from previous job retirements and he’s a fully-tenured college professor. He does newspapering because he loves what small town newspapers mean to their community.
“As a newspaper, we reflect the good and the not-so-good about our communities,” he said in 2021.
In the early 1980s, the managing editor of Appen Media, a newspaper group based in Alpharetta, Ga., worked for the Marion County Press. Last week, he wrote about his time at the Kansas newspaper and how the police department there was difficult to deal with even 43 years ago.
“I recall my very first day at the paper back in 1980 included a face-off with the Marion Police Department over a silly accident report — a public record they refused to share because The Record had run an article about an arrest that included the suspect’s side of the story,” he said.
Fortunately, we don’t have many problems in our communities working with local law enforcement agencies. Most are transparent and give us the public records we need to do our job. They return our phone calls and answer questions. They’re a good group.
But I understand small town politics and how petty and ugly people can get over matters that seem trivial to the rest of the world.
This time, that kind of BS crossed a legal line and led to the death of an innocent elderly woman.
That isn’t America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.