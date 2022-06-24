Should Jefferson's elected leaders put prayer as part of the city's official meeting agenda?
That is the crux of an unseemly debate that has tied the Jefferson City Council into knots.
The council's debate, and by extension the community's debate, proves the old adage that if you want to stir up a hornet's nest, inject religion into politics or politics into religion. Those two things, institutionally and psychologically, mix like oil and water, or maybe gasoline and fire.
And this issue can happen anywhere, in any community.
Put another way, a Christian, a Jew, a Muslim, a Buddist and an atheist walk into a city council meeting together — which one should the council pick to pray?
•••
The background is this: New council member Dawn Maddox wants the council to make a regular prayer, or invocation, a formal part of council meeting's agenda.
At some point years ago, the city stopped doing regular prayers at its meetings, but has allowed anyone to say a prayer during the citizen comment time on the agenda. Maddox regularly said prayers at council meetings before being elected last year to a council seat.
Even before being elected, she pushed behind-the-scenes for the council to add prayer as a formal part of the agenda. The mayor sets the council agenda and like his predecessor, Mayor Jon Howell hasn't done what Maddox wanted. At one point, Maddox even asked to discuss the controversial issue with the council behind closed doors, something that would have been a violation of state law.
After months of not succeeding in her quest to have prayer added to the city's formal agenda, Maddox rallied some supporters at a recent council meeting where she broached the subject during the "other business" part of the agenda. For around an hour-and-half, the council and citizens discussed and debated the issue, resolving in the end to discuss it again next month.
To say this issue is emotional is like saying the Titanic was a big ship; it got folks all riled up.
•••
There are a lot of layers to this issue and a lot of ways to discuss it.
For one thing, it's not a new debate.
Going back to 1962, the nation has argued over prayer in public spaces. That year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that public schools couldn't sponsor prayer for students because it essentially created a government-endorsed religion being forced on impressionable children. Other court cases extended that to compulsory bible readings in public schools. (No, the Supreme Court didn't "remove God" from public schools as many believe. Prayer isn't banned in schools, it just can't be school-sponsored prayer.)
In more recent years, prayers at school-sponsored sporting events have come under fire, especially if they are led by teaches or coaches at games. The general thought behind not allowing school-sponsored prayer — or other organized religious indoctrination in public schools — is that it amounts to a government (the school district) establishing a religion; and in doing so, it could marginalizes students with other religious beliefs and makes them feel either left out, or intimidated into participation in a religious activity which might diverge from their own.
•••
The situation with city or county governments is different from school systems. Since city and county governments don't have a captive youth audience over which they hold sway, the courts have ruled that prayers said at a city government meeting are permissible.
A Supreme Court ruling on this issue in 2013 (the Greece decision) came after a small town in New York was challenged on its having prayer as an agenda item. That town, Greece NY, regularly invited local clergyman to give a prayer at the start of city council meetings as a guest chaplain.
The court made two key points relevant to the Jefferson situation in its Greece ruling.
First, that the nation's history of having prayers at legislative meetings was an important tradition. Said the court:
"The relevant constraint derives from the prayer’s place at the opening of legislative sessions, where it is meant to lend gravity to the occasion and reflect values long part of the Nation’s heritage. From the Nation’s earliest days, invocations have been addressed to assemblies comprising many different creeds, striving for the idea that people of many faiths may be united in a community of tolerance and devotion, even if they disagree as to religious doctrine."
The court also made a distinction that city council prayers involve "adults" who are "firm in their own beliefs, can tolerate and perhaps appreciate a ceremonial prayer delivered by a person of a different faith." In other words, a citizen at the meeting might not agree with the religion the prayer represents, but he or she isn't being coerced into a foreign religious belief or practice.
The second key point the court made was that cities don't have to make much of an effort to be all-inclusive of all religious beliefs, as long as they don't practice the exclusion of non-dominant beliefs (most of the religious institutions in Greece, NY, were Christian from which the monthly guest chaplains were drawn.) But the court also noted that it is possible for a town to go too far with that if over time, its overall prayer practices "denigrate, proselytize, or betray an impermissible government purpose."
In other words, a city can have someone say a prayer so long as it doesn't, on a regular basis, become a sermon.
•••
It's pretty clear that from a legal standpoint, a regular agenda prayer at a city council meeting is legal, so long as that practice is open to all religions and doesn't veer off into heavy proselytizing. A short, benign invocation open to all faiths is legal.
In reality, that's what Jefferson has been doing. While the city doesn't have a standing agenda item for prayer, it has allowed anyone from any faith to say a prayer during its public comment time. In framing the situation that way, the city has avoided any hint of attempting to favor one religion over another and it has put a legal barrier between the city council as a legislative body and the practice of prayer-giving. In many ways, it is an elegant framework to deal with what can become an awkward and perhaps legally questionable situation.
But just allowing open prayer isn't what Maddox or her supporters want — they want the city to go further by making it a regular agenda item at council meetings, something that would put the council squarely in the middle of the issue.
Maddox hasn't articulated exactly who would say agenda prayers, or how that person would be selected. Would the mayor, who sets the agenda, select the prayer-giver? Would the city staff locate a chaplain-of-the-month as was done in Greece, NY? Does Maddox want to be the one who is designated to say the agenda prayer?
And while Maddox didn't say it directly, it's pretty obvious that she and her supporters want the prayers to only be Christian in nature. I doubt that Maddox, or those who support her, are contemplating a monthly Muslim prayer, or Jewish prayer or Hindu prayer.
•••
So what make's Jefferson's debate different from other local governments that routinely have prayer as an agenda item?
The difference is that Jefferson already has a system that accommodates citizen-led prayer at its council meetings. So why change that process?
What Maddox and others are seeking to do is to elevate praying — specifically Christian praying — into a government-sponsored item that the council controls. At its core, it's an effort to subtly promote Christian Nationalism at the local level by injecting Christian symbolism (prayer on the agenda) into the public square.
The move is akin to recent efforts to post the 10 Commandments and other Christian symbols in public buildings, moves designed to pushback against what critics believe is the increasing secularization of both public life and in the American culture in general.
So the difference here is that while many other local government bodies do agenda-based prayers, those are rooted in habit and not in a transparent effort to create a specific religious identity for a government agency.
•••
Local community governance isn't about how a council parades itself in front of the public, or what religious affiliation it embraces. Whatever their personal religious beliefs, members of local government boards should check those at the council door and make decisions as representatives of all citizens from all faiths.
In her eloquent dissent of the 2013 Greece decision, Justice Elana Kagan put it this way:
"When the citizens of this country approach their government, they do so only as Americans, not as members of one faith or another. And that means that even in a partly legislative body, they should not confront government-sponsored worship that divides them along religious lines."
Councilwoman Maddox's move to elevate Jefferson's public prayer access from a voluntary system to a compulsory part of the agenda has clearly divided both the council and the community.
The city's existing system of citizen-led prayer has worked well; Maddox's effort is just a solution searching for a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.