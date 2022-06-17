One of the main reasons people say they move to Northeast Georgia is for the landscape aesthetics. People like the "rural character" and small towns, especially if they're moving from a highly-urbanized area.
And yet, the very act of people moving to rural areas is destroying the very thing they say they like.
We see this all the time with citizens who complain about new subdivisions or new industrial/commercial developments — they seldom pause to consider that their subdivision is also part of the problem. (Ditto for traffic — people often perceive other people's cars are the problem and not their own vehicle which is helping to clog the roads.)
At the core of all this is the transformation of rural agricultural land to residential or business uses. Where there was once a field or a forest, there are now houses or industries.
That dynamic is happening in places all over the nation as urban areas spread to suburbs, then to exurbs, then to rural country. Land that was once a farm gets chewed up for another development.
An online map from the American Farmland Trust shows this is vivid color — parts of Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties are highlighted in bright red, indicating areas where formerly agricultural land is being covered to housing developments.
•••
One of the big issues is this question: How can rural communities protect their farmland heritage? How does a fast-developing community keep rural aesthetics when farm fields become worth $100,000 per acre to developers for housing or business use?
A lot of people want local zoning boards to take on the task of stopping or slowing growth, but that's only part of the picture. Local governments — cities and counties — should be thoughtful about annexations and zoning regulations. But there's a huge financial incentive for local governments to tip the scales in favor of business development because of the high taxes industries and businesses pay. Governments want business tax dollars to help subsidize residential taxes, which typically don't pay their fair share of the expenses they generate (especially in the cost of local schools.)
Some small towns also want more residential growth. Part of that is political ego, but a large part is practical, too. When you get enough population, retails stores, restaurants and recreation amenities become more viable. Small towns may not want to be urban, but many do want to be larger so they can attract more amenities.
So how do communities help protect their rural aesthetics of picturesque farms and fields given the financial pressures?
It may seem obvious, but the answer is simple: Make it possible for people to farm on a small scale.
•••
Well, maybe that's not so simple. Really, it's kinda complex.
The truth is, nobody today can buy land to farm in many parts of the nation. No farmer is going to pay $100,000 an acre for a field to graze cows on. The economics often don't work for farming unless you inherit the land; buying land to farm often doesn't work.
While some remote areas do have more affordable land, being too far from population centers, or farming on bad land, isn't economical, either. The most efficient place to farm is near urbanized areas where there is a market for agricultural products, but those locations are also the least affordable.
Of course, there are some resources available. Most Georgia counties offer property tax breaks for agricultural land and the USDA has loans and programs available as well. There's a huge, massive amount of information online to help small farmers and local ag groups also provide training and support services.
Even so, the cost of land is a major hurdle for even the smallest of farmers.
Part of that is due to the impact of Covid. There's a good article in the NYT this week about how the pandemic spurred the well-heeled from New York City to buy land in the Hudson River Valley as an escape. The downside is that while some of that land is being preserved, the move hiked the cost of land in the area, making it unaffordable to those who really want to farm there.
•••
So what can be done?
There are several options that should be explored:
• The creation of more passive public parks where local governments buy scenic or historically-significant rural areas so they can be preserved undeveloped. Jackson County has done this a couple of times in recent years, but more should be done in Northeast Georgia to acquire scenic landscapes. As Banks, Barrow and Jackson Counties think about their next SPLOST allocations, putting some money aside for passive parks (not recreation parks, but undeveloped spaces) should be considered.
• Local governments should take a deep-dive into a system of transferable development rights (TDRs). That system is complex, but essentially it allows a landowner to sell his/her development rights (via a deed restriction) to a developer who can then use that credit to build higher density housing in another location where it is more appropriate. Given the large number political jurisdictions in our area, I'm not sure how this would work, but it's worth looking into.
• Fine-tuning local zoning regulations could go a long way into moderating development. Most area counties are in the process of updating their codes and some local governments have put moratoriums in place on certain kinds of developments as they rework their codes. Lower-density developments for housing might have some benefits (less traffic), but that alone doesn't protect farmland or special rural scenic areas. Future land use maps should be revisited to update various development corridors, but also to carve out important rural areas that won't be targeted for residential, commercial or industrial development in the future. Future land use and zoning maps aren't set in stone, but there is economic value in agricultural land preservation and that should be considered.
• Every area community should hold a land preservation summit that includes representatives from all local governments, chambers of commerce, Farm Bureau, interested citizens and others who have an interest in the preservation of rural farm land for its aesthetics, conservation and agricultural value.
