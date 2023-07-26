How should Jackson County leaders respond to a proposal for a large rock quarry in the Center community of South Jackson?
That is an issue that will be looming in the coming months as Vulcan Materials Company makes plans for the quarry and to ask the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for rezoning/special use for the project.
For those who’ve not followed this issue, Vulcan has been acquiring speculative land deals for 800-1,000 acres between Hwy. 441 and Chandler Bridge Rd. near the Clarke County line in Center for a quarry. The firm operates a similar rock quarry just north of I-85 near Jefferson; that quarry was expanded earlier this year despite some community protest about the plans.
The South Jackson quarry would, in part, replace a rock quarry being closed in Clarke County and it would help feed the growth of the larger Athens area south and east.
To sweeten the pot, the firm has reportedly offered the Jackson County government some inducements, including land for a future park site and cheap access to gravel for its own road department use.
•••
But not everyone is a fan.
The activist group Citizens for South Jackson has come out opposed to the project, as have some neighbors to the proposed quarry site.
In a recent email, the CSJ drilled down on a quarry’s impact on groundwater. Said that email:
“The proposed Vulcan quarry, concrete, and gravel operation is directly on top of the largest of Jackson County’s four ground water recharge areas (GWRAs). GWRAs are defined as ‘those portions of the earth’s surface where water infiltrates into the ground to replenish an aquifer.’ This area accounts for about 50% of the total ground water recharge area in Jackson County.”
The area does indeed appear to be mapped as a groundwater recharge area by the state. At the county level, the UDC codes discuss an overlay in recharge areas to regulate septic tanks and other uses that might affect recharge zones. Landfills, for example, aren’t allowed in such areas.
But the county code is silent about quarries and their use or impact in groundwater recharge zones. They don’t appear to be banned from recharge areas.
But CSJ quotes from three studies about quarry impacts on recharge zones, including one from Texas, that said: “Quarrying can disrupt the existing movement of surface water and groundwater. It can interrupt natural water recharge and lead to reduced quantity and quality of drinking water for residents and wildlife near or downstream from a quarry.”
So this fight could come down to an environmental issue and attract a lot of attention from nearby residents in Clarke County who live downstream from the proposed site.
It wouldn’t be the first big environmental fight in that area, either. The former Louisiana-Pacific plant in Center was a huge, huge environmental issue in the 1990s. That plant drew a lot of attention across the nation as neighbors fought against its air quality issues. (LP had similar problems at other plants across the nation and was eventually fined millions of dollars by the federal government. The Center LP facility closed in 2008.)
•••
The Vulcan proposal in South Jackson isn’t the only quarry fight happening in the state.
Last year in neighboring Franklin County, Vulcan sued the county government over zoning issues related to a proposed quarry site on Hwy. 59 near Lavonia. Quarry fights are also reportedly happening in Talbot, Carroll and Crawford counties over quarry proposals. Hancock County turned down a quarry two years ago.
Why is all this happening?
Because Georgia is booming and the demand for gravel for construction and roads has soared. The quarry companies are responding to that consumer demand.
And there are two other considerations: First, quarries can only locate where there is rock; second, quarries like to locate in rural areas where they can get enough land that’s away from intensive other development — and higher prices.
That puts a bullseye on rural areas like South Jackson where there is available rock and large tracts of (mostly) undeveloped land.
•••
This is going to be a difficult decision for county leaders. As a consumer of gravel, the county understands its importance and how the market works. The quarry could not only be a source of revenue for the county (the land will likely be worth more developed as a quarry than its current use), but other aspects could save the county money as well. There is a financial incentive for the county to approve the project.
On the other hand, there is sure to be a huge public outcry against the proposal from those living in the South Jackson area. If those opposed can outline a clear argument of extensive environmental damage from a quarry in the area, county leaders will have a difficult time approving it no matter what the financial incentives might be.
Quarries have to be built somewhere to provide a major source of raw material for growth.
But once built, they can last for a long, long time before they’re tapped out. In 100 years, what will future county leaders do with a giant hole in the ground in that area?
Perhaps it will be a future county water resource (which is what Clarke County is doing with the quarry closing there.)
Or it could just be a giant hole that brings a host of unforeseen problems for future leaders to deal with.
Tough decision, this one.
