How should Jackson County leaders respond to a proposal for a large rock quarry in the Center community of South Jackson?

That is an issue that will be looming in the coming months as Vulcan Materials Company makes plans for the quarry and to ask the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for rezoning/special use for the project.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

