Last week's primary voting clearly showed that Georgia's voters are swayed by two things: The power of incumbency and the power of celebrity culture.
It also showed is that while Donald Trump still rules a faction of the Republican Party, he doesn't have the sway some thought he would in the midterm voting. Trump picked a big fight in Georgia and got waxed — for the second time.
There's a lot of tea leaves to read in those election results. Here're a few thoughts:
• Gov. Brian Kemp stomped Trump-backed challenger David Perdue with over 73% of the vote. That Kemp won wasn't too surprising given his incumbency, but the margin was so overwhelming that GOP leaders can't fail but to take notice. As you recall, Kemp refused Trump's demands that he overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Many Georgia Trumpites were furious with Kemp and vowed to toss him from office. But Trump's backing of Perdue failed so much that most objective observers have to wonder if the former president's grip on the GOP isn't weakening. In fact, Perdue's loss could embolden GOP leaders to distance themselves from Trump, both in the state and around the country. While Kemp didn't openly repudiate Trump, his election victory was a deep knife into the heart of Trump's cult of personality, especially since Trump came to Georgia (to Banks County) on his "revenge tour" to stump for Perdue. While Trump's endorsement may have helped some candidates around the country, it no longer seems to have the magic it once had.
• Another Trump-backed candidate, Jody Hice, also lost with his bid for secretary of state. Hice was part of the Big Lie, that Trump actually won in 2020. Hice had vowed that if elected, he would overturn the state's 2020 votes in favor of Trump. But incumbent secretary of state Brad Raffensperger fended off Hice to remain in office. Like Kemp, Raffensperger had defied Trump's demands that the state's 2020 voting results be overturned. Interestingly, however, Hice out-polled Raffensperger in Jackson, Banks and Barrow counties despite those counties also voting heavily for Kemp. Hice is the Congressman from Georgia's 10th District and has a long history in Northeast Georgia. A former minister, Hice appeals to the religious-right and helped foment the movement of some churches into political activism from the pulpit. Hice's anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-Muslim views are popular in Northeast Georgia, so his balloting strength here isn't too surprising. Fortunately, Raffensperger won the election and kept Hice from doing real damage to the state's election system. If elected, Hice would have heavily politicized the state's election process and undermined any semblance of democracy in the state.
• One of Trump's candidates that did win last week was former UGA football great Herschel Walker ,who won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Walker ran over all his opponents, including state agriculture commissioner Gary Black of Commerce. Walker dominated Black even in Black's home county of Jackson. But Walker's win didn't have much to do with Trump and everything to do with his being a huge celebrity. Walker has zero experience in politics and based on his limited public political comments, he's probably unfit to hold the office of U.S. Senator. But qualifications don't matter if you're a celebrity. We saw that with Trump in 2016 and it's true with Walker in 2022. Walker will face incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in November in a key national contest that could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. Walker has the name and celebrity and will likely win. The shallow cult of celebrity culture has moved from gossip magazines into politics and America is worse off for it.
• The irony of celebrity is that it can cut both ways. While Democrats don't have many celebrities on the ballot, they do have progressive populist Stacy Abrams, who will mount a rematch against Kemp in November. Abrams came close to winning the governor's race in 2018 and the 2022 rematch will be a nationally-watched contest. Abrams isn't a celebrity like Walker, but in political circles, she's viewed as a rising star. That's perhaps more true outside of Georgia than in the state where Democrats don't control the machinery of government. The national GOP will undoubtedly get behind Kemp in a bid to stop Abrams before she can build a political base to run for higher office (she's been mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential candidate.) Likewise, national Democrats will back Abrams in a bid to turn Georgia purple, if not blue. Nationally, Abrams' celebrity will help her raise funds to make a serious run at the governor's office, but Democratic voters are fickle and may not turn out to support her. Republicans hate — and fear — Abrams and will be motivated to get behind Kemp. The only real question is, will Trumpian voters swallow their pride and vote for Kemp in November, or will they skip that race on the ballot? Do they hate Abrams more than they hate Kemp? We'll see in November.
• Pretty much across the board, incumbency was a powerful force in the election. That was seen in the contest for the state house District 31 seat. Incumbent Tommy Benton didn't run for re-election, but District 30 incumbent Emory Dunahoo was redistricted into District 31 to run as an incumbent. That race was in much of Jackson County and a small part of Hall County where Dunahoo lives. He faced Jackson Countian Don Clerici, the chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education. Despite Clerici's advantage in name-recognition in Jackson County, Dunahoo won the the District 31 seat. How? Likely because he had the word "incumbent" beside his name on the ballot. Both candidates in that race had similar political positions and there was nothing especially controversial in the contest. The result was that many voters seem to have defaulted to voting for the incumbent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.