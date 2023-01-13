As you read this column, its writer will have just turned another year on the calendar. The number is starting to get a little high and I'm reminded of a T-shirt I recently saw that had these words on the front: "It's weird to be the same age as all these old people."
I get it. While my body is one age, my mind has yet to catch up. I still think I can do things just as easily now as I did when I was 30.
The most recent example was this past weekend when I grappled with some posthole diggers for a couple of hours. That wasn't a problem until Monday morning when I rolled out of bed and discovered my back wanted more rest and a Tylenol.
For the most part, though, I'm not in too bad of shape for my age. Alex and I go hiking pretty often and our working around the farm keeps me in better shape than I've been in for many years. Wrestling a 90-lb. sheep around to do a health check, or carrying 50-lb. bags of chicken feed may not be fun (ok, the sheep are exciting), but it keeps me in pretty good physical condition.
Part of that was also my dropping around 50 lbs. in body fat over a couple years time. Before the weight loss, I had all kinds of medical issues, some fairly serious. But since I lost that extra weight, those problems have resolved — by connection or coincidence isn't clear — but I'm thankful nonetheless.
•••
There is a subtle shift in attitude as we age. A writer for the Washington Post recently penned a column about "ageism," how people treat older Americans differently simply because of age — and how he has become pigeoned-holed for his age:
"...It has become increasingly common for people annoyed by my views to respond not by addressing the merits, but by simply calling me an 'old White guy,' as if that made their point. Just recently, a reader emailed and referred to me as 'an elderly White boy.'"
I get a lot of critical emails (and some in support, too) because I write about political controversy, but so far, nobody has clipped me about my age, at least not since I was in my 20s. Way back then, a woman called me one day to raise hell about a column I'd written, telling me I was "still wet behind the ears."
Seems that ageism can flow both ways, both to the young and the old.
But as that WP writer pointed out, ageism against older Americans is still acceptable, even as the nation decries other "-isms" — racism, sexism, etc.
Some of that is subtle. As the WP columnist said, crime articles often portray victims as "elderly" or as "grandmothers" when neither of those attributes had anything to do with the crime that was committed against them. I suspect writers do that because we think of older people as being more vulnerable to crime than younger people, but unless a crime is age-targeted, should that even me mentioned in an article? (On the flip side, I do think when children are crime victims, age does matter given that children often can't defend themselves.)
In popular culture, ageism is often the tool for mocking memes. The "Ok, Boomer" meme is a popular, but ageist, way for someone to tell an older person (my age) their views aren't welcome.
As a Baby Boomer myself, I don't take too much offense to all that. Younger generations (at least in America) have always dismissed their elders. Back in my youth, the saying, "don't trust anyone over 30" was a common refrain. Youth always rebels, and rightly so.
•••
I sometimes get asked if I'm retired, or planning to retire. I don't take that as ageism — hell, I know I look retirement age. Wish I could retire, especially on deadline day when this column is a blank page on the computer screen.
I doubt, however, that I'll ever really retire. Besides chasing sheep around, what would I do to stay out of trouble?
I come from a line of long-lifers. My mom is 95-years-old and still kicking strong; her mom lived into her late 80s; and her grandmother lived into her late 90s. My paternal grandmother also lived well into her 80s.
So I plan to be around for a while, which is a good thing since wife Alex is a good bit younger than me. We have a running joke about my age — she defines me as "near elderly," which I supposed is better than full-elderly.
My definition of "elderly" has changed a lot over the years; used to be anyone over 60 was "elderly;" now, I reserve that lofty designation for those over 80 or 90.
•••
But age is a factor in life and in death. We saw that clearly during the dark days of the pandemic as scores of older people died from Covid. And it got ugly. Some of the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and conspiracy nuts basically said that it was ok if older people died from the virus and that younger people didn't have any responsibility for helping curb the spread of the virus via masks, vaccines, etc.
The vaccines have made a difference in the death rate of older Americans, but the "let'm die" attitude was not uncommon among those who wanted to make Covid a political wedge issue. It was an ugly time in the nation.
There are still a lot of issues surrounding older Americans. Housing, for example, is a concern, especially for those who live in areas where housing prices are escalating, along with property taxes and other basic cost of living items. How should we make affordable housing available for those who can no longer work and must live off of Social Security and savings?
Part of that question often comes up at local meetings where older citizens petition school boards and county councils for a larger property tax break. Senior citizens (another term that is a little milder than "elderly") have relentlessly asked for their taxes to be lowered. The problem is, many of those who shout the loudest are those not really in need — if newcomers who move to the community can afford to live in an $800,000 house, they can afford the taxes that go with it.
But for other older citizens who have lived in the same house for 45 years or more and seen their property values climb through no fault of their own, the situation is different. Those people are getting battered when all they did was stay in the same place as speculators and developers hiked housing prices all around them. That doesn't seem fair.
•••
The worst thing about aging is that you begin to notice how many friends and colleagues start passing away.
A pretty large number of those I graduated high school with (JHS Class of '77) have died. And a large number of my professional colleagues from around the state and nation have died in the last few years. Every time I pick up a newspaper trade publication, I see obituaries for colleagues I've served on various boards with over the years.
That's the way it's always been, of course. But it's still a sad reminder that time doesn't stop for any of us.
Someone once said (Banksy, George Eliot, it's not clear who) that we all die twice — once when we take our last breath and a second time when there's no-one left who remembers us. For all but the very few, our names will someday be spoken for the last time by someone, and then we will fade as if we never really existed.
Those addicted to genealogy (and it can be an addiction, believe me) help keep a lot of our ancestors alive by researching their names and trying to find out who they really were in life. The Buffington Family genealogist was from Talmo (but lived most of his life in Texas) and his work in the 1950s and 1960s compiled a thick book about the family tree. He kept a lot of my ancestors "alive" by allowing future generations to know, name by name, from whence they came.
•••
This has been a rambling column, maybe a symptom of my aging where rambling and stringing together various thoughts makes sense to me, but maybe not so much to others.
But I bet there's a lot of us out there who find ourselves older than we could ever imagine, wondering where all the years went.
I've been lucky to have had the opportunity to travel a good bit around the country and around the world during my lifetime, but the biggest thing I've learned so far, at any age, is this: There's nothing much better than sitting on your front porch in a rocking chair with your sweetheart and a couple of good dogs nearby while holding a cold beverage and watching the sun set as the cool evening air begins to replace the heat of the day.
