As you read this column, its writer will have just turned another year on the calendar. The number is starting to get a little high and I'm reminded of a T-shirt I recently saw that had these words on the front: "It's weird to be the same age as all these old people."

I get it. While my body is one age, my mind has yet to catch up. I still think I can do things just as easily now as I did when I was 30. 

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

