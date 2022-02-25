Housing — or the lack of housing — is getting a lot of attention right now.
That's true in Northeast Georgia and it's true across the nation.
There's a massive, massive housing shortage now, a situation caused in part by the supply-chain interruptions of Covid.
But it's also due to deep social currents in the nation, currents that will have a profound impact on every aspect of our society, from social customs to politics.
•••
Housing has long been more than just shelter to Americans. Where and how we house ourselves is a projection of how we see our lives, the values we hold and the type of community we choose to be in.
Our housing choices are many — do we rent or buy? What style of house do we want? What size? What amenities? What neighborhood?
All of those choices are drive by our own personal situations. Young families with lots of kids typically want a different type of house than an empty-nest, retired family. Living in an urban area demands a different kind of density and that affects our housing choices.
To a large extent, our housing locations are driven by our job locations. That may be changing some with the rise in remote work, but there are still a lot of jobs that don't allow remote work and require a physical presence. For those people, commute time affects location choices.
And there are other considerations — the quality of schools, public safety concerns, personal preferences of lifestyle and of course, price.
A house is a physical structure with a roof, a home is a place we choose to live.
•••
America is going through what some are calling a "great sorting out."
My generation of baby boomers is retiring in increasing numbers, a trend that is opening doors for a lot of younger workers, but it is also affecting the social and cultural fabric of the nation, including our housing.
On top of that generation shift, the heated political atmosphere of the last five years and the impact of Covid has Americans sorting out by political/cultural views. People want to be in a community where they "fit," a situation that increasingly sees people choosing to live in neighborhoods, cities and states that favor their political and social preferences.
This sorting has a lot to do with the location and kinds of housing Americans are choosing.
•••
But beyond our personal housing choices, housing in general has a huge impact on the larger community. That's why we see large numbers of people show up at zoning meetings where large-scale housing projects are discussed; those choices ripple beyond just the project itself.
The obvious implications are in traffic congestion, school overcrowding and crime; all of those items get a lot of attention.
But there's a darker side to that equation, too. For some people, housing decisions are about redlining certain kinds of people away from other kinds of people, creating, in effect, islands of housing by class.
At one time, the idea of "redlining" was rooted in race. Today, it's rooted in the idea that Americans should live only around people of their same socio-economic status.
Truth is, higher-income people typically don't want to live next to a significantly lower-income family.
Among higher-income families, there is often an intense — some would say obsessive — focus on property value. That's why some people choose to live in subdivisions with dictatorial HOAs that regulate everything from the height of grass to the color of a front door.
That's the extreme end of the spectrum and to some extent, is understandable. Few people want to have a nice home with a rundown, unkempt house next door.
But this segregation-by-income also leads to isolation bubbles where people who have the same socio-economic status live next to each other, creating a blandness with little social or cultural diversity.
•••
For most of American history, housing wasn't this way. Housing stock in small towns and urban areas were mixed with various kinds of people of differing backgrounds living next to each other (the exception being the racial discrimination in housing which took place for many decades.)
That approach to housing is mostly gone today. The rise of subdivisions and zoning regulations have killed the idea of America as a melting pot.
Some planners are attempting to bring it back by proposing new subdivisions have a mix of housing styles and price points and even a mix of owner-occupied and rental housing.
But the public, at least the vocal public, really doesn't support that idea. The guy in a $500,000 house doesn't want a neighbor in a $200,000 house; or God forbid, a rental house.
•••
All of this strikes at the idea of "affordable housing." Everyone says they want housing to be "affordable," but the devil's in the details.
Often, "affordable" housing is only desired if it's in another part of town.
But affordability of housing is a huge issue across the nation. As people move and participate in this great "sorting out," housing prices are climbing in areas that had been fairly affordable in the past.
Take a quick look locally:
• In Jackson County, there's virtually no homes on the market today under $250,000; most are $250-$750 thousand.
• In Banks County, there's very few homes at any price for sale with only a handful of prices above $450,000 on the market.
• In Barrow county, the picture is much like Jackson County where nothing is available under $250,000.
While those price points might seem low if you're moving here from California or New York, they're pretty high for an area that only a few years ago had an average price of half those amounts.
Growth and the demand for housing is pushing up the price and making housing less affordable than ever since wages are not going up at the same rate.
•••
Another aspect of this is the dearth of much available rental housing or apartments in the area. That's due in part to custom where renting wasn't as popular in the past as it is today, and to zoning rules and public pushback against adding additional rental housing. Mention "apartments" and the public goes nuts, turning out in droves wearing red shirts to shout at planning boards.
It's true that lower socio-economic groups tend to bring with them various social pathologies (which may be a correlation without causation — that's for social scientists to sort out), but it's also true that everyone deserves to have a good roof over their heads regardless of their economic or social standing.
Our government leaders bear most of this responsibility. On the one hand, they lure in new industries, sometimes by using public funds as incentives. Then those same governments turn around and lower an ax on plans to build lower-cost housing in those same communities, housing needed for the large workforce demand they helped create.
On the other hand, there is a large market force to consider. Despite the high cost of local housing (in historical terms), the demand for housing around here is still huge. Higher prices aren't slowing the housing market.
Obviously, housing here is "affordable" to a large number of people.
•••
Nobody has the answer to the issues surrounding housing. The New York Times had a great article recently about the housing crisis in Spokane, Washington, where people from California are moving, causing housing prices in that town to soar. The problem is everywhere.
My general conclusions about growth and the impact on housing:
• More multi-family housing — apartments, duplexes, townhomes — is needed in our area both to buy and to rent. Those projects should, for the most part, be located inside our towns and cities where resources are available to support that kind of higher-density housing.
• Local governments should incentivize (within their regulations) the development of mixed-priced housing within subdivisions so that we begin to develop layers of housing stock and prices. There's no reason to just allow cookie-cutter subdivisions at all the same price point.
• Local governments need to spend money for capital projects to accommodate the growth they bring. That may mean prioritizing construction projects over other things in a government, at least for a while. Be willing to make those tough choices, or quit luring in new development. You can't have it both ways.
• Housing is more than just about economics, property values and price points; it's also about the human structural foundation that a community builds. Houses are "things," but the real asset housing develops isn't bricks and wood, it's the people who live inside the structure. As we debate the data and the hard infrastructure issues, let's don't forget that when all is said in done, what our community will be in 50 years will be determined more by the humans in those houses than the houses themselves.
