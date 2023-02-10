A murder in Jackson County from 1971 has never been solved, but it recalls an era in Northeast Georgia that probably seems like another world to those who weren't around to at the time.

Bobby Harold Reed, 35, was gunned down on Hwy. 441 in Nicholson in the middle of the night on Aug. 28, 1971. Reed had pulled his car to the side of the road near its intersection with Cedar Drive where he lived. Reed apparently got out of the car and a shootout ensued — Reed had a .25 caliber pistol in his hand that had been fired four times, authorities said in 1971.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.