A murder in Jackson County from 1971 has never been solved, but it recalls an era in Northeast Georgia that probably seems like another world to those who weren't around to at the time.
Bobby Harold Reed, 35, was gunned down on Hwy. 441 in Nicholson in the middle of the night on Aug. 28, 1971. Reed had pulled his car to the side of the road near its intersection with Cedar Drive where he lived. Reed apparently got out of the car and a shootout ensued — Reed had a .25 caliber pistol in his hand that had been fired four times, authorities said in 1971.
But a trio of shotgun blasts tore into Reed, killing him on the spot. A neighbor to the shooting, Gene Wood, heard the commotion and went to see what had happened. He saw a car pull off and found Reed, the newspaper said at the time.
When authorities arrived at 1:25 a.m., Reed was dead.
According to a neighbor who lived in the community at the time, and who recently contacted me about the shooting, the killers had apparently waited for Reed by parking between an old chicken house and the former black school house on Cedar Drive. The former neighbor told me he'd found empty beer cans and cigarette butts on the ground there the next day. (Authorities said at the time they thought Reed had been followed to the scene from Commerce where he had been earlier in the evening, but that was likely speculation on their part.)
Something else that wasn't reported in the press at the time was that there was a woman in the car with Reed when he pulled over. She apparently jumped into a ditch and after the shooting, then made her way to a nearby house and knocked on the door. The family at that house wasn't aware of the shooting. "She looked scared," the neighbor told me recently about that night. He and other family members took the woman to Commerce and dropped her off. Investigators asked him about it later, but we don't know if she was ever questioned about the incident.
This was no ordinary road-rage shooting, however. This was a gangland murder.
•••
The era of the 1950s-1970s was dangerous time time in Northeast Georgia, especially in Jackson and Barrow counties.
One of the most infamous incidents from that era was the August 1967 murder of district attorney Floyd Hoard in Jefferson, who died when he turned the ignition of this car and several sticks of dynamite went off.
Dynamite was used a lot in that time. On at least three occasions, buildings or cars were dynamited in Barrow County in the early 1970s and several bodies were dumped into wells and then the wells dynamited.
There were murders on top of murders in the area during the 1960s and early 1970s. A lot of those were connected to organized criminal gangs who dealt in stolen cars, stolen clothes and moonshine. On the same page as the story of Reed's murder is a story about a large still being found in South Jackson.
A few months after Reed's murder, in early 1972, a woman's body was pulled from a well in West Jackson, a victim of a Barrow County bootlegging gang killing. I remember going to the scene and making photos of the body being pulled out of the dynamited well.
Arson was also prevalent at the time, especially in Barrow County. But Jackson had its arson too. Three school buildings, including the Benton school in Nicholson, were burned in a two-month period in early 1972. People were scared.
And there were very few weeks during that time when the newspaper didn't report about a car being stolen, or found stripped and burned in the woods in the area.
Reed was in the middle of that crime era.
In 1967, Reed was one of the early suspects in the Hoard murder. He and six other men were indicted the same month as the Hoard murder for an attempted 1966 killing using dynamite in South Carolina.
But by the time the Hoard murder happened, Reed was already in prison serving time for auto theft. Although Georgia authorities looked closely at that 1966 South Carolina bombing when they first investigated the Hoard murder, they ruled those suspects out fairly quickly.
Reed had been in prison at Reidsville serving time for auto theft until just before his killing. While in prison, an attempt was made to kill him; he survived, but he feet were badly burned, according to newspaper reports at the time.
In December 1970, Gov. Lester Maddox created an early release for some inmates and Reed got out of prison and went home to Commerce.
It's difficult to imagine today just how corrupt and violent the area was in that time. Law enforcement officials were routinely bought off by powerful moonshiners. A local judge got disbarred, a sheriff was convicted of car theft and shootouts and missing people weren't uncommon. I remember doing some dead body photos in Commerce one night where both shooters had bullet wounds in their hearts; likely, a third person was at the scene and was involved, but that was never proven.
A lot of killings went unsolved.
•••
In 1972, the state opened an investigation into 15 unsolved "mystery deaths" in North Georgia with most of those in Barrow and Jackson counties. Reed's murder was on the list, as was the case of the woman found in the well.
As far as I can tell, that effort proved fruitless. I doubt any of the cases were ever solved (although some of the cases have since been informally attributed to Billy Sunday Birt's gang out of Barrow County.)
If there is an investigative case file on Reed's murder, I've not been able to locate it. Being an ex-con (as the headline in the story of Reed's murder pointed out), there probably wasn't much of an effort to find his killer. Local law enforcement probably knew who had killed him, but either couldn't make a case or weren't motivated to make a case — a dead con wasn't worth too much effort.
Still, there may be someone alive today who knows more about the 1971 Nicholson murder of Bobby Reed. If so, contact me — I'd like to know more about what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.