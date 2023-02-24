This year’s Black History Month comes amid an atmosphere where some politicians want to whitewash the nation’s history (pun intended.)
There’s two very different sides to this story.
One the liberal side, some have taken the extreme position that just about all of today’s social pathologies are due to institutional racism. In this view, all issues are viewed through the lens of race even if the issue isn’t obviously about race.
On the conservative side, some politicians are trying to suppress the teaching of black history in public schools, or at least ban teaching that might make white students feel bad about the nation’s treatment of minorities.
Both sides in this debate are wrong.
Not every issue can be framed around race or racism. While there is institutional racism in society, to focus entirely on that ignores the individual. The ideology that groups of people are victims based on racial or ethnic heritage doesn’t fully explain the complexity of human nature, or our social/political dynamics. It’s a lot more complicated than to simply portray everything through a racial lens.
The Black Lives Matter movement is one example. The death of Black men at the hands of law enforcement isn’t just about white policemen abusing Black suspects; Black policemen have also abused Black suspects, as was evident in the recent beating death of a Black man in Memphis, Tenn. by a group of Black cops. Racism doesn’t explain that event; a bad police culture is perhaps a bigger problem than racism when it comes to the mistreatment of Black suspects.
On the other side, the quisling approach to teaching the facts of American history, as is being advocated by some Republicans, does a disservice to students. Whatever its merits and accomplishments, America does have a tainted history with its inhuman treatment of minorities — Native Americans were rounded up and herded like cattle onto reservations; slavery and the later violent suppression of civil rights of Black Americans is a stain on the nation that is still evident; and the nation has never fully come to terms with its many other minorities, including Asians, Hispanics and Jews.
•••
Now during Black History Month, the nation should remember not only the achievements of Black Americans, but also how many Blacks were treated in the past. And that wasn’t just “somewhere else.” Here in our local communities, some whites treated Blacks shamefully.
Here’s one of those stories:
Exactly 100 years ago this month, a shocking thing happened in Jackson County: A grand jury indicted six white Jefferson men on attempted murder charges for having kidnapped and shot a black man.
I’ve not been able to find the final disposition of those charges, so I’m not naming those indicted here; their families are still in the area and some decedents carry the same name as their ancestors.
But here’s the story as reported in the press in 1923.
In Oct. 1922, a black man, Jones (or Jesse or Ben, different first names were published) Maxey was abducted from his home near Jefferson around midnight when a group of hooded white men knocked down his door and came into the house firing pistols into the walls. Maxey was told to get out of bed and put on his clothes.
The men then put a sack over Maxey’s head and led him to a car, which was followed by a second car through Jefferson and toward Winder. When the two cars got to the Mulberry River, they stopped on the side of the road and took Maxey out of the car.
The men were angry with Maxey because he had dared to sue one of them in court over $60. Maxey had loaned one of the men the money a couple of years earlier when he had worked as a sharecropper on the man’s farm.
But the man refused to pay the money back to Maxey and had him arrested at one point on what was apparently trumped-up charges to avoid the debt.
So Maxey sued his former employer (he was by then working for someone else). A black man suing a white man in the 1920s was rare, almost unheard of given the imbalance of power between whites and Blacks in the courts at that time.
Two weeks before that lawsuit was to be heard, Maxey was kidnapped.
When they got to the Mulberry River, the six men surrounded Maxey and asked him about the suit. As they talked, Maxey removed the hood over his head and saw the six men, all of whom he recognized. Four were related by marriage, including the man who owed him money.
As the men told Maxey to prepare to die, they asked him his final words for his wife.
“Tell her good-bye,” Maxey said. As he spoke, Maxey burst through the men and began running up the road. The men began for shoot at him, one bullet striking him in the back.
As he veered off the road toward the bushes and the river, another shot hit Maxey in a knee. Out of options, Maxey jumped into the river.
The group of men thought Maxey had been wounded severely enough that he wouldn’t survive in the water, so they left and went home, thinking Maxey was dead.
But he wasn’t.
Maxey crossed the river to the Barrow County side and hid in a cornfield until dawn. From the field, he made his way to a nearby farm and Jackson County’s sheriff, Ben Collier, was summoned.
That incident led the six men to be indicted for attempted murder in Feb. 1923. The indictments made headlines around the state since it was unusual at that time for white men to be charged in a killing, or attempted killing, of a Black man.
Bench warrants were issued for the six men in July 1923 to appear in court in August that year.
But then the trail goes cold. I’ve not been able to find any final disposition of those cases.
I doubt any of the six men, who were described as being prominent in the community, were convicted even if they were tried. Likely, the case was continued until it was forgotten or tossed out.
One part of that may have been that in August 1923, court was postponed due to the creation of the new Piedmont Judicial Circuit and the need to fill positions in that new judicial circuit. The cases may have conveniently fallen through the cracks at that time.
•••
At the same time in August 1923, another violent incident happened near Jefferson.
The body of Felix Davenport, a Black man, was found in the Oconee River between Jefferson and Pendergrass.
Davenport had a long rap sheet, having himself been charged in 1896 for attempted murder. One newspaper article said he was “notorious” and a gambler and bootlegger. He was certainly in court a lot on various charges.
Roy Toney, 25, was soon arrested a charge with the murder. Toney had been a barber in Jefferson and Athens, according to newspaper reports at the time. Toney, who was white, was reportedly the last person to see Davenport alive.
In November, a brief newspaper report said that the grand jury didn’t indict Toney for the murder due to insufficient evidence. That was the typical outcome of these kinds of cases. Few white men were ever convicted of killing a black man; it just didn't happen.
•••
Both of those events happened during a violent time in the state’s history where lynchings, floggings and beatings of Black citizens by white men happened on a regular basis. The KKK was strong in the state at that time and politically powerful.
To not remember these events, to pretend they didn’t happen, is to ignore history.
Politicians may be successful in having public schools downplay the history of that troubled time in our state and nation, but many others will continue to write about the events in the hope that our nation will never repeat its past mistakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.