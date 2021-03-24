It's worth noting during this Women's History Month that Jackson County has a pretty good record of women in leadership positions.
Today, Jackson is one of the only counties in the state where all four county constitutional officers are women: Sheriff Janis Mangum, Clerk of Courts Camie W. Thomas, Tax Commissioner Candace Taylor-Heaton, and Probate Judge Sherry Moore.
In addition, all three school superintendents in the county are women: April Howard in the Jackson County School Systems, Donna McMullan in the City of Jefferson School System and Joy Tolbert in the City of Commerce School System.
At the municipal level, two of Jackson County's nine towns have female mayors: Jill Elliott in Talmo and Jan Webster in Nicholson. Also in Talmo, three of the town's five council members are women. The Braselton Town Council has two female members, Maysville has one female councilman, Arcade has two women council members and Pendergrass has one woman on its council. Until last year, the City of Hoschton had a majority of women on its council, including the mayor; it's now all male, as are the councils in Jefferson and Commerce.
On local school boards, the Jefferson City School System has three female members out of six positions on that board, the Commerce Board of Education has one female member while the Jackson County Board of Education has two female representatives.
•••
It's interesting that given all that political success of women on various public boards across the county, there have only been two women to ever serve on the county board of commissioners; Fran Thomas in the 1990s and Pat Bell in the early 2000s. Bell was also a state representative from Jackson County for a time, the only woman to serve in that position from the county.
Why the lack of women on that board? I don't know. County politics can be brutal sometimes, but no worse than serving on a board of education.
•••
It really wasn't that long ago, 1920, that women got the right to vote. It was a move opposed by many men, especially in the South where rigid gender roles and social divisions were especially strong.
The editor of this newspaper at that time was opposed to women voting, although it was his wife who really ran the newspaper. He was a state politician, away in Atlanta a lot of the time, leaving his wife behind to run the business.
In one editorial during the suffragist movement, he said he was opposed to women voting not because they didn't have the ability, but because women just shouldn't get mixed up in the dirty business of politics.
The first woman in Jackson County to vote in 1920 was Lurline Collier, who had earlier made national news when her father, the sheriff of the county, had named her a deputy sheriff. Women in law enforcement was almost unheard of at that time.
But it took a longer time for women to break into the local judicial system. The first woman to serve on a jury in the county was Dorothy Bullard, who served as a jury foreman in 1955.
Even now, the local judicial system is male-dominated at the top level, although there are a number of women serving in supporting positions. Aside from the Probate Court, there's never been a female judge in the county in the state or superior courts.
•••
There have been other notable women from Jackson County who weren't in the political sphere.
During WWII, a number of women from the county served their country in various ways. One was Mildred Dalton, an "Angel of Bataan" who was serving as an Army nurse in the Philippines when the war began. She was taken prisoner by the Japanese and spent most of the war in captivity. (Among those she came across during the early days of the war was fellow Jeffersonian Damon Gause, who later escaped as a POW and made his way to Australia.) Dalton came home to Jefferson in 1945 to a heroes welcome.
Another woman who was in the Philippines at the outset of the war was missionary Blanche Appleby of Pendergrass, who was also captured by the Japanese and later rescued by American troops just before she and others were to be executed. (Her father was a wealthy Pendergrass resident and a major benefactor of Young Harris College.)
•••
Despite those notable women, it wasn't until the 1980s that women began to expand their role into some areas that had traditionally been reserved for men. Among those were the inclusion of women into local civic clubs.
That was controversial 35 years ago. Although there were women's civic groups, such as garden clubs and social groups, women weren't allowed into the hallowed halls of the all-male civic groups.
"They might not like our dirty jokes," one older man told me at the time.
In the mid-1980s, I proposed allowing a woman into the Jefferson Rotary Club. By that time, women had achieved a lot of top positions in local businesses and community positions. As a club focused on the business community, it seemed strange to me that no women were allowed into Rotary.
A few days after I had nominated a woman to be in the club, I got a phone call. It was the then-president of the club.
"We're have a Rotary board meeting," he said. "We'd like you to withdraw your nomination."
I refused.
The board ultimately voted to accept her, despite a lot of grumbling and negative pushback.
A year later, the club's president pulled me aside after a meeting.
"I'm glad you didn't back down on her nomination," he said. "It was the right thing to do."
Today, I doubt there would be any local civic clubs left if it weren't for women having become members and leaders.
•••
That's not to suggest that no glass ceilings exist today. In ways that are subtle, it's still difficult for women to rise to the top tier of many professions. A lot of that depends on the corporate culture involved.
But in many fields, woman have taken a leading position: Education, media and medical are three where women appear to have made huge strides over the last three decades. Banking and finance are also fields where women have expanded their professional careers.
The world isn't perfect and old gender stereotypes continue to exist. But times are changing.
Hopefully, that will continue.
