The program about the causes of the Holocaust held last week at the Commerce Library was an interesting peek inside a tragic time for human history.
It's also a timely topic given today's political rhetoric which at times, echoes the aberrant thinking that led to the rise of Nazism and the extermination of over 6 million Jews.
The Holocaust wasn't the first genocide in human history. One of the first recorded acts of state-sponsored genocide was Rome's destruction of Carthage in 146 BC.
The 20th Century saw a number of genocides in addition to the Holocaust.
In 1915-1916, some 1.5 million Christian Armenians were slaughtered by the Ottoman Empire in what is today Turkey, Iraq and Syria. Around 90% of Armenians in the area were murdered. Around the same time, the Ottoman Empire also slaughtered an estimated 900,000 Greeks.
One of the worst acts of mass murder was the man-made Great Famine of 1932-1933 in the Ukraine. Stalin and his brutal Soviet Union starved millions of people to death with estimates as high as 7.8 million killed.
Many years ago, I was in Ukraine when it was still under Soviet rule. As the Soviet tour guide showed us monuments to WWII, I asked him where was the monument to all the Ukrainians that had been murdered by Stalin. "We don't talk about that," he said. (The Soviets also murdered tens of thousands of Poles and other ethnic groups before and during WWII.)
•••
The definition of genocide is when a government targets a particular group of people based on their religion, race or ethnic origin. In that context, our own American history isn't clear, either.
The treatment of America's Native Americans by our own government is shameful. Here in North Georgia, we share a link to the infamous Trail of Tears where the U.S. military forcibly removed the Cherokee people from their homes and marched them to the Oklahoma territory. Many Cherokees died along the way.
And of course the nation's treatment of African Americans as slaves is also a dark chapter in our own history. Even after the emancipation following the Civil War, government policies marginalized Blacks and racist ideology led to the deaths of many. That was technically a genocide, but it was the targeting of a group of people based on their race.
•••
The extermination of Jews in Europe by the Nazi regime is, of course, the most notable modern genocide. Although Jews made up only a small number of the overall German population, less than 1%, Hitler and the Nazi government targeted them as the cause of the nation's economic ills. Long before the actual killing began, the Nazi Party had spewed anti-Jewish propaganda, a move that helped condition the German population to accept the legal and social marginalization of Jews in the early 1930s.
It's interesting to note that the Nazi attacks on Jews didn't just happen overnight. Once in power, the Nazis began ratcheting up the pressure on German Jews with increasing restrictions. Eventually, Jews in Germany lost all legal rights.
But that wasn't enough for Hitler. As he launched WWII, he also began a systemic campaign to eliminate all Jews from Europe. The result was the "Final Solution" where Jews from across Nazi-occupied Europe were taken to concentration camps and slaughtered. (Other groups, such as Gypsies, were also murdered.)
•••
It's very difficult to compare anything to the Holocaust. The murder of millions of people is not something that we see happening right now, although there are areas of the world where certain ethnic groups are being targeted.
But the overheated rhetoric, propaganda and stream of misinformation we see in this country and around the world today is akin to the toxic atmosphere that led to the rise of Nazism in German in the 1920s.
And that's a danger. When Hitler took power, the Nazi Party only had around 37% of public support, not a majority. Majorities don't always rule; organized and dedicated minorities can seize political power.
I worry that the increasing rhetoric we hear about immigrants is part of a modern propaganda effort to blame the nation's problems on a singular group of people.
U.S. immigration policies are ripe for debate, but the vitriol we hear against immigrants and the recent use of illegal immigrants as a political pawn are troubling. I've long argued that the reason the nation has so many illegal immigrants is that our own legal immigration system is broken. At a time when companies can't find enough workers, you'd think the government would create a workable system that would allow immigrant labor.
But the political rhetoric has so poisoned the atmosphere that doing anything has become impossible. So the broken system remains and the propaganda and rhetoric continues.
I hope that our government is strong enough to withstand the cycle of fear and hatred that seems to have taken hold of a large group of our citizens.
If nothing else, the events leading up to the Holocaust should be a warning that extremism and fear can have deadly outcomes.
