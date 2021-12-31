As another year ends, we're reminded of the frailties of life, of the transient nature of our existence and how time marches on leaving no man behind.
And yet there are echoes of the past, of stories that we thought had faded, but are still with us, perhaps dressed up differently, but still fundamentally the same underneath.
I've been thinking about that reality this month as Russia has been saber-rattling along its border with Ukraine, threatening war and perhaps endangering a wider conflict in Europe.
Those actions come exactly 30 year after the fall of the Soviet Union when the phrase "a new world order" was born.
We thought things would be different as America stood alone as the surviving Superpower on the world stage at the end of 1991. Freedom had won, or so we thought.
•••
It's difficult to describe today just how much the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union factored into my youth.
Just two years before I was born, the USSR launched Sputnik, the first manmade satellite in space.
Americans were shook to the core — and scared.
It was in the shadow of Sputnik that math curriculums in American schools were upgraded and science became an important part of the education system, something that had been lacking much depth before 1957.
It also led to the "space race" of the 1960s to see which superpower would be the first to put men on the moon.
Those were proxy aspects in the Cold War, but there were real dangers, too.
The Cuban Missile Crisis could have led to a nuclear war. The Vietnam conflict escalated largely as a proxy war between the U.S. and USSR under the theory (wrong as it turned out) that the U.S. had to stop Soviet communism in Vietnam, or all of Asia would fall to into the USSR political orbit.
The Cold War was about not just which nation would control the future, but it was also about whether Western freedom would remain, or fall to an authoritarian dictatorship.
As a child in the 1960s, I could never have imagined the world without its two feuding superpowers. Just about everything in that era, from politics to entertainment, was in some way connected to or reflected the Cold War.
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Cold War helped shape and define the Baby Boom generation's psyche; we were born into a simple world of Roy Rodgers and stories of the American West, but grew up with the fear of a nuclear war, or of being taken over by Soviet Communists.
•••
As fate would have it, I was in Moscow when the Soviet Union fell apart 30 years ago in December 1991.
It wasn't my first trip there. I'd gone with a group of journalists in 1985 and spent three weeks traversing across multiple republics of the Soviet Union.
I didn't know it then, but 1985 was the beginning of the end of the USSR. Gorbachev had just taken power and was starting to display signs of openness to the West unlike any of his predecessors had done.
He had to do that. By 1985, the impending economic collapse of the Soviet Union was evident on every street in Moscow, Kiev and other Soviet cities. I was shocked to see the level of poverty there.
Communism had failed and left millions of people destitute, or worse. For all its military power, the Soviet Union was a weak house of cards just waiting for the right moment to collapse.
•••
When I landed at the Moscow airport on the morning of Dec. 9, 1991, my contact quickly told me that "the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore."
The evening before, three of the USSR's largest republics, including Russia and Ukraine, had signed a resolution to dissolve the Soviet Union and to form an independent confederation of republics free of Soviet rule.
That morning while I was in Moscow, Russian President Boris Yelstin told Gorbachev the USSR was no more. I didn't realize it at the time, but that day could have turned out badly. Gorbachev could have ordered the Soviet military to take those rebellious leaders into custody, a move that would have likely sparked a Soviet civil war.
He didn't and the Soviet Union fell apart with a whimper.
That night, I met a doctor friend at a hotel restaurant for dinner. After supper, we walked to Red Square just outside the Kremlin, the heart, soul and center of Soviet power. Here's what I wrote at that time:
After dinner, we walked from the hotel to Red Square. Snow had dusted the onion domes of St. Basil's Cathedral and the towers of the Kremlin. It was dark and the red stars on each Kremlin tower glowed through the frigid air. A few people were talking in the 10-degree cold, but mostly we had Red Square to ourselves.
"See, the Soviet flag is still flying there and the Russian Republic flag is flying over there," said my friend, pointing to government buildings looming above the walls of the Kremlin. Indeed, both flags were flying as an odd symbol of the transitions taking place. The old system was trying to hang on even as the new system rose to take its place.
"Do you think the Soviet flag will be flying here tomorrow morning?" I asked him. Rumors had been that Gorbachev might resign that very night.
"I don't know," my friend said as we turned to walk to the other end of the square.
•••
As it turned out, the Soviet flag continued to fly above the Kremlin for another two weeks.
On Christmas Day 1991, Gorbachev resigned and the Soviet hammer and sickle flag came down.
Today, 30 years later, there are those in Russia who dream of reuniting the old Soviet Union. The threats of war with Ukraine are a part of that mentality to recreate a Russian-based superpower.
But it is the U.S. that I'm more concerned about today.
One year ago, on Jan. 6, 2021, we had our own tense moment when a collection of government officials and private citizens attempted to thwart a legitimate election and, in effect, overthrow the U.S. government.
Those efforts failed, but the sentiments and falsehoods that drove them are still with us.
Thirty years ago, the U.S. won the international Cold War.
But it remains to be seen if we can survive an internal cold war where one-half of Americans believe any means to a political victory is justified, even if it means trampling on the very freedoms we say we want to preserve.
As we end 2021 amid a simmering national political strife, it remains to be see if America itself will remain standing, or if it, like the old USSR, will be cast to the dustbin of history.
